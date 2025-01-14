Database Access with Amazon DynamoDB
Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon DynamoDB via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Amazon DynamoDB database with IAM authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
Teleport users connect to DynamoDB using a local proxy server that forwards requests to the Teleport Database Service via the Teleport Proxy Service. When connecting, the user chooses an IAM role to assume. The Teleport Database Service has permissions to assume this role and potentially other IAM roles. When the Teleport Database Service receives a user request, it rewrites the request with credentials from AWS, then forwards it to the DynamoDB API.
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Prerequisites
- AWS account with DynamoDB databases.
- IAM permissions to create IAM roles.
awsCommand Line Interface (CLI) tool installed in
$PATH.
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- A host, e.g., an EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service. This guide assumes an EC2 instance when creating and applying IAM roles, and must be adjusted accordingly for custom configurations.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
This guide provides an example configuration of IAM access roles as a model, and uses an EC2 instance to serve the Teleport Database Service. The level of access provided may not suit your needs, or may not fit your organization's access conventions. You should adjust the AWS IAM permissions to fit your needs.
Step 1/4. Create IAM roles for DynamoDB access
The setup described in this guide requires two IAM roles:
- One associated with the EC2 instance running the Teleport Database Service, which lets it assume additional roles granted to the user.
- One that can be assumed by the EC2 instance role and grants access to DynamoDB services to users.
EC2 instance role
Visit the IAM > Roles page of the AWS Console, then press "Create Role". Under Trusted entity type select "AWS service". Under Use case select "EC2", then click Next.
On the "Add Permissions" page, you can simply click Next since this role does not require any permissions. In this guide, we will use the example name
TeleportDatabaseService for this role. Once you have chosen a name, click Create Role to complete the process.
DynamoDB access role
Navigate back to the Roles page and create a new role. Select the "AWS account" option, which creates a default trust policy to allow other entities in this account to assume this role:
Click Next. Find the AWS-managed policy
AmazonDynamoDBFullAccess and then select the policy:
The
AmazonDynamoDBFullAccess policy may grant more permissions than desired.
If you want to use a different IAM policy to reduce permissions, refer to
Managing access permissions to your Amazon DynamoDB
Resources
for more information.
Click Next. On the next page, enter a role name. In this guide we'll use
the example name
ExampleTeleportDynamoDBRole for this role.
Under "Select trusted entities", update the JSON to allow the
TeleportDatabaseService
role to assume this role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": [
"arn:aws:iam::abcd1234-this-is-an-example:role/TeleportDatabaseService"
]
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {}
}
]
}
Finally, click Create Role.
Step 2/4. Configure the Teleport IAM role mapping
The next step is to give your Teleport users permissions to assume AWS IAM roles when accessing AWS resources through your Teleport cluster.
You can do this by creating a Teleport role with the
db_users field
listing the IAM role ARN created in the previous step. Create a file called
aws-dynamodb-access.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: aws-dynamodb-access
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
db_users:
- 'ExampleTeleportDynamoDBRole'
Create the new role:
tctl create -f aws-dynamodb-access.yaml
Assign the
aws-dynamodb-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},aws-dynamodb-access"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
githubauthentication connector:tctl get github/github --with-secrets > github.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
github.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the github.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
github.yaml, adding
aws-dynamodb-accessto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - aws-dynamodb-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f github.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
aws-dynamodb-accessto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - aws-dynamodb-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
aws-dynamodb-accessto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - aws-dynamodb-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 3/4. Install the Teleport Database Service
Create an EC2 instance to host the Teleport Database Service, and attach the
TeleportDatabaseService AWS IAM role to it. If you're hosting the service another
way, you must provide AWS credentials to the service - see AWS credentials
configuration
for more details.
For non-standard AWS regions such as AWS GovCloud (US) regions and AWS China
regions, please set the corresponding region in the
AWS_REGION environment
variable or in the AWS credentials file so that the Database Service can use
the correct STS endpoint.
Generate a token
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Install and start Teleport
Install Teleport on your Linux server:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.30.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Create a file called
/etc/teleport.yaml with the following content:
version: v3
teleport:
nodename: CHANGEME
data_dir: /var/lib/teleport
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
auth_token: /tmp/token
db_service:
enabled: "yes"
# Lists statically registered databases proxied by this agent.
databases:
- name: "example-dynamodb"
protocol: "dynamodb"
# optional uri, if uri is set then AWS region can be extracted from it
# or if AWS region is already set then the regions must match.
# uri: "dynamodb.us-east-1.amazonaws.com:443"
static_labels:
env: "dev"
aws:
region: "us-east-1"
account_id: "abcd1234-this-is-an-example"
Substitute
teleport.example.com with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service.
(For Teleport Cloud customers, this will be similar to
mytenant.teleport.sh.)
The token generated should have been placed in the file
/tmp/token.
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 4/4 Connect
Once the Database Service has started and joined the cluster, you can start connecting to your DynamoDB database.
Create a proxy tunnel:
tsh proxy db --tunnel --port 8000 --db-user=ExampleTeleportDynamoDBRole example-dynamodb
You can test the connection to the database through the
aws CLI:
aws dynamodb list-tables --endpoint-url=http://localhost:8000{ "TableNames": [ "table1", "table2", "table3" ]}
You can also connect to this database from the AWS NoSQL Workbench, as documented in our Database Access GUI Clients guide.
You can also use this tunnel for programmatic access. The example below uses the
boto3 SDK from AWS:
$ python3
Python 3.10.4 (main, Mar 31 2022, 03:37:37) [Clang 12.0.0 ] on darwin
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> import boto3
>>> clt = boto3.client('dynamodb', endpoint_url='http://localhost:8000')
>>> res = clt.list_tables()
>>> print(res)
{'TableNames': *snip output*}
>>>
Next Steps
- See Dynamic Database Registration to learn how to use resource labels to keep Teleport up to date with accessible databases in your infrastructure.