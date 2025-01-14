Configure Teleport to Automatically Enroll EC2 instances
The Teleport Discovery Service can connect to Amazon EC2 and automatically discover and enroll EC2 instances matching configured labels. It will then execute an install script on these discovered instances using AWS Systems Manager that will install Teleport, start it and join the cluster.
In this scenario, Teleport Discovery Service uses an IAM invite token with a long time-to-live (TTL), so that new instances can be discovered and added to the Teleport cluster for the lifetime of the token.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- AWS account with EC2 instances and permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- EC2 instances running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL/Amazon Linux 2/Amazon Linux 2023 and SSM agent version 3.1 or greater if making use of the default Teleport install script. (For other Linux distributions, you can install Teleport manually.)
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/7. Create an EC2 invite token
When discovering EC2 instances, Teleport makes use of IAM invite tokens for authenticating joining Nodes.
Create a file called
token.yaml:
# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# the token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
# running in your AWS account to use this token
name: aws-discovery-iam-token
spec:
# use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
roles: [Node]
# set the join method allowed for this token
join_method: iam
allow:
# specify the AWS account which Nodes may join from
- aws_account: "123456789"
Assign the
aws_account field to your AWS account number.
Add the token to the Teleport cluster with:
tctl create -f token.yaml
Step 2/7. Define an IAM policy
The
teleport discovery bootstrap command will automate the process of
defining and implementing IAM policies required to make auto-discovery work. It
requires only a single pre-defined policy, attached to the EC2 instance running
the command:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:GetPolicy",
"iam:TagPolicy",
"iam:ListPolicyVersions",
"iam:CreatePolicyVersion",
"iam:CreatePolicy",
"ssm:CreateDocument",
"iam:DeletePolicyVersion",
"iam:AttachRolePolicy",
"iam:PutRolePermissionsBoundary"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Create this policy and apply it to the Node (EC2 instance) that will run the Discovery Service.
Step 3/7. Install Teleport on the Discovery Node
If you plan on running the Discovery Service on the same Node already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), you can skip this step.
Install Teleport on the EC2 instance that will run the Discovery Service:
Install Teleport on your Linux server:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.30.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Step 4/7. Configure Teleport to discover EC2 instances
If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery
Save the generated token in
/tmp/token on the Node (EC2 instance) that will
run the Discovery Service.
In order to enable EC2 instance discovery the
discovery_service.aws section
of
teleport.yaml must include at least one entry:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: off
proxy_service:
enabled: off
ssh_service:
enabled: off
discovery_service:
enabled: "yes"
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
regions: ["us-east-1","us-west-1"]
install:
join_params:
token_name: aws-discovery-iam-token
method: iam
tags:
"env": "prod" # Match EC2 instances where tag:env=prod
- Edit the
teleport.auth_serverskey to match your Auth Service or Proxy Service's URI and port.
- Adjust the keys under
discovery_service.awsto match your EC2 environment, specifically the regions and tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service.
Step 5/7. Bootstrap the Discovery Service AWS configuration
On the same Node as above, run
teleport discovery bootstrap. This command
will generate and display the additional IAM policies and AWS Systems Manager (SSM) documents
required to enable the Discovery Service:
sudo teleport discovery bootstrapReading configuration at "/etc/teleport.yaml"...
AWS1. Create IAM Policy "TeleportEC2Discovery":{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "ec2:DescribeInstances", "ssm:DescribeInstanceInformation", "ssm:GetCommandInvocation", "ssm:ListCommandInvocations", "ssm:SendCommand" ], "Resource": [ "*" ] } ]}
2. Create IAM Policy "TeleportEC2DiscoveryBoundary":{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "ec2:DescribeInstances", "ssm:DescribeInstanceInformation", "ssm:GetCommandInvocation", "ssm:ListCommandInvocations", "ssm:SendCommand" ], "Resource": [ "*" ] } ]}
3. Create SSM Document "TeleportDiscoveryInstaller":
schemaVersion: '2.2'description: aws:runShellScriptparameters: token: type: String description: "(Required) The Teleport invite token to use when joining the cluster." scriptName: type: String description: "(Required) The Teleport installer script to use when joining the cluster."mainSteps:- action: aws:downloadContent name: downloadContent inputs: sourceType: "HTTP" destinationPath: "/tmp/installTeleport.sh" sourceInfo: url: "https://teleport.example.com:443/webapi/scripts/installer/{{ scriptName }}"- action: aws:runShellScript name: runShellScript inputs: timeoutSeconds: '300' runCommand: - /bin/sh /tmp/installTeleport.sh "{{ token }}"
4. Attach IAM policies to "yourUser-discovery-role".
Confirm? [y/N]: y
Review the policies and confirm:
Confirm? [y/N]: y✅[AWS] Create IAM Policy "TeleportEC2Discovery"... done.✅[AWS] Create IAM Policy "TeleportEC2DiscoveryBoundary"... done.✅[AWS] Create IAM SSM Document "TeleportDiscoveryInstaller"... done.✅[AWS] Attach IAM policies to "alex-discovery-role"... done.
All EC2 instances that are to be added to the Teleport cluster by the
Discovery Service must include the
AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy
in order to receive commands from the Discovery Service.
This policy includes the following permissions:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"ssm:DescribeAssociation",
"ssm:GetDeployablePatchSnapshotForInstance",
"ssm:GetDocument",
"ssm:DescribeDocument",
"ssm:GetManifest",
"ssm:GetParameter",
"ssm:GetParameters",
"ssm:ListAssociations",
"ssm:ListInstanceAssociations",
"ssm:PutInventory",
"ssm:PutComplianceItems",
"ssm:PutConfigurePackageResult",
"ssm:UpdateAssociationStatus",
"ssm:UpdateInstanceAssociationStatus",
"ssm:UpdateInstanceInformation"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"ssmmessages:CreateControlChannel",
"ssmmessages:CreateDataChannel",
"ssmmessages:OpenControlChannel",
"ssmmessages:OpenDataChannel"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"ec2messages:AcknowledgeMessage",
"ec2messages:DeleteMessage",
"ec2messages:FailMessage",
"ec2messages:GetEndpoint",
"ec2messages:GetMessages",
"ec2messages:SendReply"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Step 6/7. [Optional] Customize the default installer script
To customize an installer, your user must have a role that allows
list,
create,
read and
update verbs on the
installer resource.
Create a file called
installer-manager.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: installer-manager
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: [installer]
verbs: [list, create, read, update]
Create the role:
tctl create -f installer-manager.yaml
role 'installer-manager' has been created
The preset
editor role has the required permissions by default.
To customize the default installer script, execute the following command on your workstation:
tctl get installer/default-installer > teleport-default-installer.yaml
The resulting
teleport-default-installer.yaml can be edited to
change what gets executed when enrolling discovered instances.
After making the desired changes to the default installer, the resource can be updated by executing:
tctl create -f teleport-default-installer.yaml
Multiple
installer resources can exist and be specified in the
aws.install.script_name section of a
discovery_service.aws list item in
teleport.yaml:
discovery_service:
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "prod"
install: # optional section when default-installer is used.
script_name: "default-installer"
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "devel"
install:
script_name: "devel-installer"
The
installer resource has the following templating options:
{{ .MajorVersion }}: the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository.
{{ .PublicProxyAddr }}: the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to.
{{ .RepoChannel }}: Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format
<channel>/<version>e.g. stable/v15. See installation for more details.
{{ .AutomaticUpgrades }}: indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either
trueor
false. See Automatic Agent Updates for more information.
{{ .TeleportPackage }}: the Teleport package to use. Its value is either
teleport-entor
teleportdepending on whether the cluster is enterprise or not.
These can be used as follows:
kind: installer
metadata:
name: default-installer
spec:
script: |
echo {{ .PublicProxyAddr }}
echo Teleport-{{ .MajorVersion }}
echo Repository Channel: {{ .RepoChannel }}
version: v1
Which, when retrieved for installation, will evaluate to a script with the following contents:
echo teleport.example.com
echo Teleport-15.4.30
echo Repository Channel: stable/v15.4.30
The default installer will take the following actions:
- Add an official Teleport repository to supported Linux distributions.
- Install Teleport via
aptor
yum.
- Generate the Teleport config file and write it to
/etc/teleport.yaml.
- Enable and start the Teleport service.
Step 7/7. Start Teleport
Grant the Discovery Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS. If you are running the Discovery Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method. Otherwise, you must use environment variables:
- Instance Metadata Service
- Environment Variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Discovery Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Discovery Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Once you have started the Discovery Service, EC2 instances matching the tags you specified earlier will begin to be added to the Teleport cluster automatically.
Troubleshooting
If Installs are showing failed or instances are failing to appear check the Command history in AWS System Manager -> Node Management -> Run Command. Select the instance-id of the Target to review Errors.
cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field
If you encounter an error similar to the following:
invalid format in plugin properties map[destinationPath:/tmp/installTeleport.sh sourceInfo:map[url:[https://example.teleport.sh:443/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer](https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer)] sourceType:HTTP];
error json: cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field DownloadContentPlugin.sourceInfo of type string
It is likely that you're running an older SSM agent version. Upgrade to SSM agent version 3.1 or greater to resolve.
InvalidInstanceId: Instances [[i-123]] not in a valid state for account 456
The following problems can cause this error:
- The Discovery Service doesn't have permission to access the managed node.
- AWS Systems Manager Agent (SSM Agent) isn't running. Verify that SSM Agent is running.
- SSM Agent isn't registered with the SSM endpoint. Try reinstalling SSM Agent.
- The discovered instance does not have permission to receive SSM commands, verify the instance includes the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy.
See SSM RunCommand error codes and troubleshooting information in AWS documentation for more details:
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/userguide/troubleshooting-managed-instances.html
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/APIReference/API_SendCommand.html#API_SendCommand_Errors
Next steps
- Read Joining Nodes via AWS IAM Role for more information on IAM Invite Tokens.
- Information on IAM best practices on EC2 instances managed by Systems Manager can be found for in the AWS Cloud Operations & Migrations Blog .
- Full documentation on EC2 discovery configuration can be found through the config file reference documentation.
- The complete default installer can be found with the Teleport source .