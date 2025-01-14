AWS Database Discovery
Teleport can be configured to discover AWS databases automatically and register them with your Teleport cluster.
Teleport Database auto-discovery involves two components.
The first, the Discovery Service, is responsible for watching your cloud
provider and checking if there are any new databases or if there have
been any modifications to previously discovered databases. It
dynamically registers each discovered database as a
db resource in your Teleport cluster.
The second, the Database Service, monitors the dynamic
db resources registered by the Discovery Service.
It proxies communications between users and the database.
This guide presents the Discovery Service and Database Service running in the same process, however both can run independently and on different machines.
For example, you can run an instance of the Database Service in the same private network as the databases you want to register with your Teleport cluster, and an instance of the Discovery Service in any network you wish.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- An AWS account with permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- One or more database servers hosted by AWS database services.
- A host to run the Teleport Discovery Service.
Step 1/4. Generate a join token
The Discovery Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Discovery Service:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
Step 2/4. Configure the Discovery service
Enabling AWS database discovery requires that the
discovery_service.aws
section includes at least one entry and that
discovery_service.aws.types
includes one of database types listed in the sample YAML below.
Create a
teleport.yaml file similar to the following on the host that will
run the Discovery Service:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: off
proxy_service:
enabled: off
ssh_service:
enabled: off
discovery_service:
enabled: "yes"
discovery_group: "aws-prod"
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'rds' - discovers AWS RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers AWS RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers AWS Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers AWS Redshift Serverless databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers AWS ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers AWS MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers AWS OpenSearch Redis databases.
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
tags:
"env": "prod" # Match database resource tags where tag:env=prod
- types: ["redshift", "redshift-serverless"]
regions: ["us-west-1"]
tags:
"env": "prod"
# Optional AWS role that the Discovery Service will assume to discover
# AWS-hosted databases. The IAM identity assigned to the host must be able
# to assume this role.
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-name"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "example-external-id"
Adjust the keys under
discovery_service.aws to match your AWS databases.
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
Step 3/4. Bootstrap IAM permissions
Create an IAM role and attach it to the host that will run the Discovery Service.
Teleport can bootstrap IAM permissions for the Discovery Service using the
teleport discovery bootstrap command. You can use this command in automatic
or manual mode:
- In automatic mode, Teleport attempts to create the appropriate IAM policies and attach them to the specified IAM roles. This requires IAM permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- In manual mode, Teleport prints the required IAM policies. You can then create and attach them manually using the AWS management console.
- Automatic
- Manual
Either temporarily give IAM admin permissions to the host of the Discovery Service or copy the service YAML configuration file to your desktop where you have the IAM admin permissions.
Use this command to bootstrap the permissions automatically with YAML configuration file of the Discovery Service:
teleport discovery bootstrap \ --attach-to-role arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/iam-role-name \ --policy-name TeleportDatabaseDiscovery \ -c /etc/teleport.yaml
Use the following command to display the required IAM policies that you need to create in your AWS console:
teleport discovery bootstrap --manual \ --attach-to-role arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/iam-role-name \ --policy-name TeleportDatabaseDiscovery \ -c /etc/teleport.yaml
Bootstrapping with assume_role_arn in config
When
assume_role_arn is configured for AWS matchers,
teleport discovery bootstrap command determines the permissions required for the bootstrap target
AWS IAM identity using the following logic:
- When the target does not match
assume_role_arnin any AWS matcher in the configuration file, the target is assumed to be the Teleport Discovery Service's AWS IAM identity and permissions are bootstrapped for all the AWS matchers without
assume_role_arn.
- When an
--attach-to-roletarget matches an
assume_role_arnsetting for AWS matchers in the configuration file, permissions are bootstrapped only for those AWS matchers.
You will need to run the bootstrap command once with the Teleport Discovery
Service's IAM identity as the policy attachment target, and once for each AWS
IAM role that is used for
assume_role_arn.
Step 4/4. Use the Discovery Service
Start the Discovery Service
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
After the Discovery Service starts, database servers matching the tags and regions specified in the AWS section are added to the Teleport cluster automatically.
List registered databases
You can list them with the
tctl get db command or check a specific database
with
tctl get db/<database-name>.
The default name of the discovered database includes the AWS resource ID,
endpoint and matcher types, AWS region and account ID to ensure uniqueness, for
example
my-postgres-rds-aurora-us-east-1-123456789012.
A discovered database with the default name also has a shorter display name
that consists only the AWS resource ID and the endpoint type, for example
my-postgres,
my-postgres-reader. Either the full name or the display name
can be used for
tctl and
tsh commands.
You can override the default name by applying the
TeleportDatabaseName AWS
tag to the AWS database resource.
Troubleshooting
Discovery Service
To check if the Discovery Service is working correctly, you can check if any
databases have been discovered.
To do this, you can use the
tctl get db command and check if the
expected databases have already been registered with your Teleport
cluster.
If some databases do not appear in the list, check if the Discovery Service selector labels match the missing database tags or look into the Discovery Service logs for permission errors.
If you are running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each
service is configured with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching
the same cloud databases or a different value if they are watching different
cloud databases.
If this is not configured correctly, a typical symptom is
db
resources being intermittently deleted from your Teleport cluster's registry.
Database Service
If the
tctl get db command returns the discovered databases you expect, but
the
tctl db ls command does not include them, check that you have set the
db_service.resources section correctly, for example:
db_service:
enabled: "yes"
resources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
If the section is correctly configured, but databases still do not appear, check that you have the correct permissions to list databases in Teleport.
If there are connection errors when you try to connect to a database, then
first check if there are multiple
db_server heartbeat resources for the target
database:
tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName.
If there are, it means that multiple Teleport Database Service instances are
proxying the database - this is an HA setup that will complicate
troubleshooting.
Teleport will choose one of those Database Service instances at random to proxy
the connection and if one of them can't reach the database endpoint or lacks
permissions, then you will see random connection errors.
Even if connection errors are consistent, you should scale down or reconfigure
your Teleport Database Service instances such that only one matches the target
db
while you are troubleshooting errors.
Verify that there is only one
db_server with
tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName
and then try the connection again.
Check the Teleport Database Service logs with DEBUG level logging enabled and look for network or permissions errors.
There may be more specific troubleshooting steps for a particular type of database in the database access guides.