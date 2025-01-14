Version: 15.x

On this page

Setting up the Okta Service

warning Running the Okta integration as a self hosted process is officially deprecated, and is slated for removal in Teleport 16. The preferred method for running the Okta integration is as a hosted integration. See the Okta hosted integration guide for more information.

Teleport can import and grant access to Okta applications and user groups. Okta applications can be accessed through Teleport's application access UI, and access to these applications along with user groups can be managed by Teleport's RBAC along with access requests.

This guide will help you set up the Okta Service and provide some basic configurations to enable it.

This integration is hosted on Teleport Cloud In Teleport Enterprise Cloud, Teleport manages the Okta integration for you, and you can enroll the Okta integration from the Teleport Web UI. Visit the Teleport Web UI and click Access Management on the menu bar at the top of the screen. On the left sidebar, click Enroll New Integration to visit the "Enroll New Integration" page: On the "Select Integration Type" menu, click the tile for your integration. You will see a page with instructions to set up the integration, as well as a form that you can use to configure the integration.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The Enterprise tctl admin tool and tsh client tool version >= 15.4.30, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace or the Teleport Installation Downloads page.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. tctl is supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. is supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example: command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. A running Teleport cluster with Okta login configured.

An instance where you will run the Okta Service. This can live anywhere with outbound access to Okta and must be running Linux.

An Okta organization with an Okta API token created.

Okta API token permissions Okta API tokens inherit the permissions of the user who created them. These can be controlled by using custom admin roles and assigning them to a user who will then create the API token. We recommend creating a user dedicated to the Teleport Okta API service to manage this token. The permissions required are: View users and their details

Edit users' group membership

Edit users' application assignments View groups and their details

Manage group membership View applications and their details

Edit application's user assignments Additionally, the resource set associated with the target user must have unconstrained access to Users, Applications, and Groups. One caveat here is that it's impossible to assign API token creation permissions to a custom role. However, the Okta built in role "Group Membership Admin" has permissions to create an API token. See more information about built in roles here.

Before setting up the Okta Service, you should create Okta import rules in order to ensure that our Okta applications are set up with appropriate labeling before you attempt to synchronize them. First, you'll need to get the group and application IDs from Okta. The easiest way to do this is to use the okta-api-token that was created when when evaluating the prerequisites.

To get group IDs:

curl -H "Authorization: SSWS okta-api-token " okta-endpoint-url /api/v1/groups | jq '[.[] | {"id": .id, "label": .profile.name}]' ... [ { "id": "111111", "label": "Developers" }, { "id": "222222", "label": "Admins" }, { "id": "333333", "label": "Everyone" }, { "id": "444444", "label": "HR" }, ... ]

curl -H "Authorization: SSWS okta-api-token " okta-endpoint-url /api/v1/apps | jq '[.[] | {"id": .id, "label": .label}]' ... [ { "id": "111111", "label": "Okta Admin Console" }, { "id": "222222", "label": "Okta Browser Plugin" }, { "id": "333333", "label": "Okta Dashboard" }, { "id": "444444", "label": "SAML test" }, ... ]

From here, you can copy the IDs from the output of the curl commands and use these to create the Okta import rule. Put this in a file called okta-import-rule.yaml :

kind: okta_import_rule version: v1 metadata: name: import-rule description: "Okta import rule for all groups and applications" spec: mappings: - match: - app_ids: [ "111111" , "222222" , "333333" ] add_labels: app_label: app-label-value - match: - group_ids: [ "111111" , "222222" , "333333" ] add_labels: group_label: group-label-value

This will ensure that the applications and groups, once synchronized to Teleport, will be given the specified labels.

In this step, you'll set up the Okta Service. The Okta Service will interact with Okta's API to import applications and groups, as well as update memberships to those applications and groups. The Okta Service connects back to the Teleport cluster over a reverse tunnel.

Establish trust between your Teleport cluster and the new Okta Service instance by creating a join token:

tctl tokens add --type=okta --ttl=1h --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

On the host where you will install the Teleport Okta Service, create a file called /tmp/token that consists only of your token:

echo join-token | sudo tee /tmp/token

First, on the host where you will run the Okta Service , create a file at okta-api-token-path with the contents of the API token.

Install Teleport on the host:

Use the appropriate commands for your environment to install your package:

Enterprise

Enterprise Cloud Debian 9+/Ubuntu 16.04+ (apt)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7 (yum)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7 (zypper)

Amazon Linux 2023/RHEL 8+ (dnf)

SLES 12 SP5+ and 15 SP5+ (zypper)

Tarball sudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \ -o /usr/share/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc source /etc/os-release echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \ https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} stable/v15" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/null

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo apt-get install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo yum install -y yum-utils sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v15/teleport.repo")" sudo yum install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo yum install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-zypper.repo") sudo yum install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo yum install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v15/teleport.repo")"

sudo dnf install teleport-ent

For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo dnf install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v15/teleport-zypper.repo")

sudo zypper install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo zypper install teleport-ent-fips In the example commands below, update $SYSTEM_ARCH with the appropriate value ( amd64 , arm64 , or arm ). All example commands using this variable will update after one is filled out. curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz shasum -a 256 teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -xvf teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz cd teleport-ent sudo ./install For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations of Teleport Enterprise, package URLs will be slightly different: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz shasum -a 256 teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz tar -xvf teleport-ent-v15.4.30-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz cd teleport-ent sudo ./install Debian 9+/Ubuntu 16.04+ (apt)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7/CentOS 7 (yum)

Amazon Linux 2023/RHEL 8+ (dnf)

SLES 12 SP5+ and 15 SP5+ (zypper) Add the Teleport repository to your repository list: sudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \ -o /usr/share/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc source /etc/os-release echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \ https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} stable/cloud" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/null

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install "teleport-ent=$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo yum install -y yum-utils sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-yum.repo")"

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo yum install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-yum.repo")"

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo dnf install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-zypper.repo")

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo zypper install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater Is my Teleport instance compatible with Teleport Enterprise Cloud? Before installing a teleport binary with a version besides v17, read our compatibility rules to ensure that the binary is compatible with Teleport Enterprise Cloud. Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots. When running multiple teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules apply: Patch and minor versions are always compatible, for example, any 8.0.1 component will work with any 8.0.3 component and any 8.1.0 component will work with any 8.3.0 component.

versions are always compatible, for example, any 8.0.1 component will work with any 8.0.3 component and any 8.1.0 component will work with any 8.3.0 component. Servers support clients that are one major version behind, but do not support clients that are on a newer major version. For example, an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance is compatible with 7.x.x agents and 7.x.x tsh , but we don't guarantee that a 9.x.x agent will work with an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance. This also means you must not attempt to upgrade from 6.x.x straight to 8.x.x. You must upgrade to 7.x.x first.

, but we don't guarantee that a 9.x.x agent will work with an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance. This also means you must not attempt to upgrade from 6.x.x straight to 8.x.x. You must upgrade to 7.x.x first. Proxy Service instances and agents do not support Auth Service instances that are on an older major version, and will fail to connect to older Auth Service instances by default. You can override version checks by passing --skip-version-check when starting agents and Proxy Service instances.

Next, on the same host, create a file at /etc/teleport.yaml with the following content:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com :443" auth_service: enabled: no proxy_service: enabled: no ssh_service: enabled: no okta_service: enabled: yes api_endpoint: okta-endpoint-url api_token_path: okta-api-token-path

Edit /etc/teleport.yaml to replace teleport.example.com:443 with the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Cloud tenant, e.g., mytenant.teleport.sh:443 .

Configure the Teleport Okta Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Okta Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Okta Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Okta Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport Okta Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Navigate to the application access page within the Teleport web UI to see the list of of synchronized Okta applications. If you're unable to see the applications, please refer to the application Access Controls and update your roles to match the labels given to your applications by the above specified Okta import rules.

You can also try Access Requests by navigating to the Access Requests page and creating a new Access Request. From here, you can navigate to applications and see the Okta applications in the request list:

Or you can navigate to user groups and see the user groups in the request list: