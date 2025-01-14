Okta Integration with Application Access
Configure Teleport to import and grant access to Okta applications and user groups.
- Setting up the Okta Service: A guide for setting up a simple Okta service in Teleport.
- Running the Okta Service as a hosted integration: A guide for running Okta as a hosted integration.
- Architecture: The architecture of the Okta service.
- Setting up a SCIM-only integration: A guide for setting up a SCIM-only Okta integration in Teleport.
- Resource Synchronization: How synchronized resources are represented in Teleport.
- Reference: A reference for the Okta service.