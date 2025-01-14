Using JWT authentication with Elasticsearch
This guide will help you configure Elasticsearch JWT authentication with Teleport.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- Running Application Service.
- Elasticsearch cluster version >=
8.2.0.
Step 1/3. Enable a JWT realm in Elasticsearch
Update your Elasticsearch configuration file,
elasticsearch.yaml, to enable a
JWT realm:
xpack.security.authc.realms.jwt.jwt1:
order: 1
client_authentication.type: none
pkc_jwkset_path: https://proxy.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json
claims.principal: sub
claims.groups: roles
allowed_issuer: example-cluster
allowed_audiences: ["https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200"]
Let's take a closer look at the parameters and their values:
- Set
client_authentication.typeto
none, otherwise Elasticsearch requires clients to send a shared secret value with each request.
- Set
pkc_jwkset_pathto the JWT key set file URL of your Teleport Proxy. It is available at
https://<proxy>/.well-known/jwks.jsonendpoint. You can also download the JSON file from the same URL and point the path directly to it instead of using a URL.
- Set
claims.principaland
claims.groupsto
suband
rolesrespectively. These are the claims Teleport uses to pass user and role information in JWT tokens. Keep in mind that users and roles must exist in Elasticsearch.
- Set
allowed_issuerto the name of your Teleport cluster.
- Set
allowed_audiencesto the URL which Teleport Application Service will use to connect to Elasticsearch.
Note that when using JWT authentication, you cannot map user roles using the
standard Elasticsearch
role_mapping.yml file. Instead, you need to set the
role mapping using the API. See JWT realm authorization
for details.
Step 2/3. Register an Elasticsearch application in Teleport
In your Teleport App Service configuration file,
teleport.yaml, register an
entry for Elasticsearch:
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
- name: "elastic"
uri: https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200
rewrite:
headers:
- "Authorization: Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
You can also use dynamic registration.
Elasticsearch requires a JWT token to be passed inside the
Authorization
header. The header rewrite configuration above will replace the
{{internal.jwt}}
template variable with a Teleport-signed JWT token in each request.
Step 3/3. Connect to the ElasticSearch API
Log into your Teleport cluster with
tsh login and make sure your Elasticsearch
application is available:
tsh apps lsApplication Description Public Address Labels----------- ------------- ---------------------------- -------------------------------elastic elastic.teleport.example.com
Fetch a short-lived X.509 certificate for Elasticsearch:
tsh apps login elastic
Then you can use the
curl command to communicate with the Elasticsearch API,
which will authenticate you as your Teleport user:
curl \ --cacert ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/cas/root.pem \ --cert ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice-app/example-cluster/elastic-x509.pem \ --key ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice \ https://elastic.teleport.example.com/_security/user | jq
Next steps
- Get more information about integrating with Teleport JWT tokens.
- Learn more about accessing APIs with the Teleport Application Service.
- Take a look at application-related Access Controls.