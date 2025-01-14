Web Application Access
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- Web application to connect to such as Grafana.
- Host where you will run the Teleport Application Service.
Generate a token
A join token is required to authorize a Teleport Application Service to
join the cluster. Generate a short-lived join token and save it for example
in
/tmp/token:
Log in to your cluster with tsh so you can use tctl from your local machine.tsh login --user=myuser --proxy=teleport.example.comtctl tokens add \ --type=app \ --app-name=grafana \ --app-uri=http://localhost:3000
TLS requirements
TLS is required to secure the Teleport Access Platform and any connected applications. When setting up Teleport, the minimum requirement is a certificate for the Teleport Proxy Service and a wildcard certificate for its sub-domain. This is where everyone will log into Teleport.
Teleport assigns a subdomain to each application you configure for Application
Access. For example, if you enroll Grafana as a resource, Teleport assigns the resource
to the
grafana.teleport.example.com subdomain.
If you host the Teleport cluster on your own network, you should update your DNS configuration to account for application subdomains. You can update DNS in one of two ways:
- Create a single DNS address (A) or canonical name (CNAME) record using wildcard substitution
for the subdomain name. For example, create a DNS record with the name
*.teleport.example.com.
- Create a separate DNS address (A) or canonical name (CNAME) record for each application subdomain.
Modifying DNS ensures that the certificate authority—for example, Let's Encrypt—can issue a certificate for each subdomain and that clients can verify Teleport hosts regardless of the application they are accessing.
If you use the Teleport cloud platform, no DNS updates are needed because your Teleport cluster automatically provides the subdomains and signed TLS certificates for your applications under your tenant address.
In this example:
teleport.example.comhosts the Teleport Auth Service and the Teleport Proxy Service that are the that form the core cluster services of the Teleport Access Platform.
*.teleport.example.comhosts all of the applications, for example,
grafana.teleport.example.com.
If you are running Teleport on the internet, we recommend using Let's Encrypt to receive your key and certificate automatically. For private networks or custom deployments, use your own private key and certificate.
- Public internet deployment with Let's Encrypt
- Private network deployment
Let's Encrypt verifies that you control the domain name of your Teleport cluster by communicating with the HTTPS server listening on port 443 of your Teleport Proxy Service.
You can configure the Teleport Proxy Service to complete the Let's Encrypt verification process when it starts up.
On the host where you will start the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service,
run the following
teleport configure command. Assign
tele.example.com to the
domain name of your Teleport cluster and [email protected] to
an email address used for notifications (you can use any domain):
sudo teleport configure -o file \ --acme --acme-email=[email protected] \ --cluster-name=tele.example.com
Port 443 on your Teleport Proxy Service host must allow traffic from all sources.
On your Teleport host, place a valid private key and a certificate chain in
/var/lib/teleport/privkey.pem
and
/var/lib/teleport/fullchain.pem respectively.
The leaf certificate must have a subject that corresponds to the domain of your Teleport host, e.g.,
*.teleport.example.com.
On the host where you will start the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service,
run the following
teleport configure command. Assign tele.example.com to the domain name of your Teleport cluster.
sudo teleport configure -o file \ --cluster-name=tele.example.com \ --public-addr=tele.example.com:443 \ --cert-file=/var/lib/teleport/fullchain.pem \ --key-file=/var/lib/teleport/privkey.pem
Create a user
A Teleport user needs their role's permission to access an application. Teleport
comes with a built-in
access role that grants access to all apps:
tctl users add --roles=access appuser
Start the Application Service with CLI flags
Install Teleport:
Install Teleport on your Linux server:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.30.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
You can start the Teleport Application Service with a single CLI command:
sudo teleport start \ --roles=app \ --token=/tmp/token \ --auth-server=teleport.example.com:3080 \ --app-name="grafana" \ --app-uri="http://localhost:3000" \ --labels=env=dev
Note that the
--auth-server flag must point to the Teleport cluster's proxy
endpoint because the Application Service always connects back to the cluster over
a reverse tunnel.
Application name
An application name should make a valid sub-domain (<=63 characters, no spaces, only
a-z 0-9 - allowed).
After Teleport is running, users can access the app at
app-name.proxy_public_addr.com
e.g.
grafana.teleport.example.com. You can also override
public_addr e.g
grafana.acme.com if you configure the appropriate DNS entry to point to the
Teleport proxy server.
Start the Teleport Application Service with a config file
Example
teleport.yaml configuration:
version: v3
teleport:
# Data directory for the Application Proxy service. If running on the same
# node as Auth/Proxy service, make sure to use different data directories.
data_dir: /var/lib/teleport-app
# Instructs the service to load the auth token from the specified file
# during initial registration with the cluster.
auth_token: /tmp/token
# Proxy address to connect to. Note that it has to be the proxy address
# because the app service always connects to the cluster over a reverse
# tunnel.
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:3080
app_service:
enabled: yes
# Teleport provides a small debug app called "dumper" that can be used
# to make sure application access is working correctly. It outputs JWTs,
# so it can be useful when extending your application.
debug_app: true
# This section contains definitions of all applications proxied by this
# service. It can contain multiple items.
apps:
# Name of the application. Used for identification purposes.
- name: "grafana"
# URI and port the application is available at.
uri: "http://localhost:3000"
# Optional application public address to override.
public_addr: "grafana.teleport.example.com"
# Optional static labels to assign to the app. Used in RBAC.
labels:
env: "prod"
# Optional dynamic labels to assign to the app. Used in RBAC.
commands:
- name: "os"
command: ["/usr/bin/uname"]
period: "5s"
auth_service:
enabled: "no"
ssh_service:
enabled: "no"
proxy_service:
enabled: "no"
Start the Application Service:
sudo teleport start --config=/path/to/teleport.yaml
Advanced options
Running the dumper application
For testing and debugging purposes, we provide a built-in debug app called "dumper".
It can be turned on using
debug_app: true.
app_service:
enabled: yes
debug_app: true
The dumper app will dump all the request headers in the response.
Customize public address
The public address of apps cannot be changed or overridden on cloud-hosted Teleport tenants, due to TLS certificate limitations.
For cloud-hosted customers, apps will always be available at
https://<app-name>.example.teleport.sh, where
example
is the name chosen for your cloud-hosted Teleport tenant.
By default applications are available at
<app-name>.<proxy-host>:<proxy-port>
address. To override the public address, specify the
public_addr field:
- name: "jira"
uri: "https://localhost:8001"
public_addr: "jira.example.com"
Skip TLS certificate verification
This is insecure and not recommended for use in production.
Teleport checks if the certificates presented by the applications are signed
by a trusted Certificate Authority. When using self-signed certificates for
internal applications, use
insecure_skip_verify: true to skip this
verification step:
- name: "app"
uri: "https://localhost:8443"
public_addr: "app.example.com"
insecure_skip_verify: true
Deeplink to a subdirectory
Some applications are available in a subdirectory. Examples include the Kubernetes Dashboard.. The URI should be updated to include the subdirectory:
- name: "k8s"
uri: "http://10.0.1.60:8001/api/v1/namespaces/kube-system/services/https:kubernetes-dashboard:/proxy/#/overview"
public_addr: "k8s.example.com"
Rewrite redirect
To support web apps that perform internal redirects, application access
provides an option to rewrite the hostname of the
Location header on
redirect responses to the application's public address:
- name: "jenkins"
uri: "https://localhost:8001"
public_addr: "jenkins.example.com"
rewrite:
# Rewrite the "Location" header on redirect responses replacing the
# host with the public address of this application.
redirect:
- "localhost"
- "jenkins.internal.dev"
Headers passthrough
You can configure application access to inject additional headers in the requests forwarded to a web application.
- teleport.yaml syntax
- Dynamic registration syntax
For apps defined in the
teleport.yaml configuration, the
headers field of
each app is a list of strings. Be careful to quote the entire value to ensure it
is parsed correctly.
- name: "dashboard"
uri: https://localhost:4321
public_addr: dashboard.example.com
rewrite:
headers:
# Inject a static header.
- "X-Custom-Header: example"
# Inject headers with internal/external user traits.
- "X-Internal-Trait: {{internal.logins}}"
- "X-External-Trait: {{external.env}}"
# Inject header with Teleport-signed JWT token.
- "Authorization: Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
# Override Host header.
- "Host: dashboard.example.com"
In a dynamic
app resource, configure header rewrites with the
spec.rewrite.headers field. The value is a list of mappings that specify the
name and value of each header you would like to rewrite.
kind: app
version: v3
metadata:
name: "dashboard"
spec:
uri: https://localhost:4321
public_addr: dashboard.example.com
rewrite:
headers:
# Inject a static header.
- name: X-Custom-Header
value: example
# Inject headers with internal/external user traits.
- name: X-Internal-Trait
value: "{{internal.logins}}"
- name: X-External-Trait
value: "{{external.env}}"
# Inject header with Teleport-signed JWT token.
- name: Authorization
value: "Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
# Override Host header.
- name: Host
value: dashboard.example.com
Headers injected this way override any headers with the same names that may be sent by an application. The following headers are reserved and can't be rewritten:
Teleport-Jwt-Assertion
Cf-Access-Token
- Any header matching the pattern
X-Teleport-*
- Any header matching the pattern
X-Forwarded-*
Rewritten header values support the same templating variables as
role templates. In the
example above,
X-Internal-Trait header will be populated with the value of
internal user trait
logins and
X-External-Trait header will get the value of
the user's external
env trait coming from the identity provider.
Additionally, the
{{internal.jwt}} template variable will be replaced with
a JWT token signed by Teleport that contains user identity information. See
Integrating with JWTs for more details.
For full details on configuring Teleport roles, including how Teleport
populates the
external and
internal traits, see the Teleport Access
Controls Reference.
Configuring the JWT token
By default, Teleport includes a user's roles and traits in the JWT generated for application access. If your application doesn't care about these values, or you are encountering an error due to exceeding the size limit of HTTP headers, you can configure Teleport to omit this information from the token.
- name: "dashboard"
uri: https://localhost:4321
public_addr: dashboard.example.com
rewrite:
# Specify whether to include roles or traits in the JWT.
# Options:
# - roles-and-traits: include both roles and traits
# - roles: include only roles
# - traits: include only traits
# - none: exclude both roles and traits from the JWT token
# Default: roles-and-traits
jwt_claims: roles-and-traits
headers:
# Inject header with Teleport-signed JWT token.
- "Authorization: Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
View applications in Teleport
Teleport provides a UI for quickly launching connected applications.
They can be viewed by navigating to a cluster's web UI and selecting the "Applications" tab. The URL structure looks like this:
https://[cluster-url:cluster-port]/web/cluster/[cluster-name]/apps
Logging out of applications
When you log into an application, you'll get a certificate and login session
per your defined RBAC. If you want to force log out before this period you can
do so by hitting the
/teleport-logout endpoint:
https://internal-app.teleport.example.com/teleport-logout