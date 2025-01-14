Joining Services via Kubernetes ServiceAccount Token

Version: 15.x

This guide will explain how to use the Kubernetes join method to configure Teleport services to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when running in the same Kubernetes cluster as the Auth Service.

When a Teleport service wants to be part of the cluster, it needs to prove its identity to the Teleport Auth Service before receiving its certificates. Kubernetes issues signed proof to each pod describing which Kubernetes ServiceAccount they can assume. When using the Kubernetes join method, Teleport uses this Kubernetes proof to become part of the cluster.

warning The Kubernetes join method is not available in Teleport Enterprise Cloud as it requires the joining service to run in the same Kubernetes cluster as the Auth Service.

The Kubernetes join method is available in self-hosted versions of Teleport. It supports joining any Teleport service running in the same Kubernetes cluster as the Auth Service.

A running Teleport cluster in Kubernetes. For details on how to set this up, see Guides for running Teleport using Helm.

Editor access to the Kubernetes cluster running the Teleport cluster. You must be able to create Namespaces and Deployments.

A Teleport user with access role, or any other role that allows access to applications with the label app: demo-app

role, or any other role that allows access to applications with the label Either the Teleport editor role or the ability to kubectl exec into your existing Teleport Auth Service pods.

role or the ability to into your existing Teleport Auth Service pods. The Auth Service ServiceAccount must be granted the system:auth-delegator ClusterRole. Clusters deployed with the teleport-cluster Helm chart have the correct role by default.

Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a join token (also called provision token) to allow Teleport services hosted in the Kubernetes cluster to join your Teleport cluster.

Under the hood, Teleport instances will prove to the Auth Service that they are running in the same Kubernetes cluster by sending a signed ServiceAccount token that matches an allow rule configured in your Kubernetes join token.

Create a file called token.yaml with the following content, which includes an allow rule specifying the Kubernetes namespace and Kubernetes ServiceAccount in which your Teleport services are running.

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: kubernetes-token expires: "2050-01-01T00:00:00Z" spec: roles: [ App ] join_method: kubernetes kubernetes: type: in_cluster allow: - service_account: "teleport-agent:teleport-app-service"

Kubernetes join tokens can be used by any Teleport service besides the Auth Service, such as the Proxy Service and SSH Service. In this guide, we restrict the token to joining an Application Service instance.

It is not recommended to use a single token that can join everything. You should restrict the token to the roles used by the joining instance. For example, a Teleport instance running both the Application Service and Database Service should use a token with roles: [App, Db] . Follow the instructions below to create the token depending on whether you have administrative access to the Auth Service pod:

Using tctl locally as your current user

Using tctl on the Auth Service as an admin Create the token: tctl create token.yaml Finally, validate the token was created: tctl get token/kubernetes-token

kind: token metadata: expires: "3000-01-01T00:00:00Z" name: kubernetes-token spec: join_method: kubernetes roles: - App version: v2 Retrieve the name and namespace of the Auth Service deployment: kubectl get namespaces NAME STATUS AGE cert-manager Active 40d default Active 40d kube-system Active 40d teleport Active 40d

kubectl get deployments -n teleport NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE teleport-auth 2/2 2 2 6d20h teleport-proxy 2/2 2 2 6d20h

Then run the following command to execute the tctl create command from inside one of the Auth Service pods: kubectl exec -i -n teleport deployment/teleport-auth -- tctl create < token.yaml Finally, validate the token was successfully created: kubectl exec -i -n teleport deployment/teleport-auth tctl get token/kubernetes-token

kind: token metadata: expires: "3000-01-01T00:00:00Z" name: kubernetes-token spec: join_method: kubernetes roles: - App version: v2

In this step, we deploy a demonstration HTTP application and don't expose it publicly. Instead, we will manage access to this application with the Teleport Application Service, which we will register with Teleport using the Kubernetes join method.

kubectl create namespace demo-app namespace/demo-app created

kubectl create deployment --image=nginx --namespace demo-app --port=80 demo-app deployment.apps/demo-app created

kubectl expose deployment demo-app -n demo-app --port=80 --target-port=80 --selector='app=demo-app' service/demo-app exposed

Validate the application pods are running and ready with the following command:

kubectl get pods -n demo-app NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE demo-app-7664d59cb8-bv888 1/1 Running 0 67s

Configure the teleport-kube-agent chart to deploy Teleport instances running the Application Service by creating a values.yaml file with the following content:

proxyAddr: "teleport.example.com:443" roles: app joinParams: method: "kubernetes" tokenName: "kubernetes-token" apps: - name: demo-app uri: "http://demo-app.demo-app.svc.cluster.local:80"

To use the token created in Step 1, the joining instance must run in the same Kubernetes cluster as the Auth Service and have a Kubernetes ServiceAccount token mounted. The teleport-kube-agent chart that you will install in this section will take care of this by default.

Deploy the Teleport Application Service by running the following command:

helm install teleport-app-service teleport/teleport-kube-agent -n teleport-agent --create-namespace -f values.yaml

Then, validate the pod is running after a couple of seconds:

kubectl get pods -n teleport-agent NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-app-service-0 1/1 Running 0 23s

Finally, validate you can see the application in the Teleport Web UI, or using the command line:

tsh apps ls Application Description Type Public Address Labels ----------- ----------- ---- -------------------- ------------------- demo-app HTTP teleport.example.com teleport.dev/origin

Uninstall the teleport-app-service Helm release and delete both the demo-app and teleport-agent namespaces.