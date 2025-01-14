Deploy Teleport Agents with Terraform
An agent is a Teleport instance configured to run one or more Teleport services in order to proxy infrastructure resources. For a brief architectural overview of how agents run in a Teleport cluster, read the Introduction to Teleport Agents.
This guide shows you how to deploy a pool of Teleport agents running on virtual machines by declaring it as code using Terraform.
There are several methods you can use to join a Teleport agent to your cluster, which we discuss in the Joining Services to your Cluster guide. In this guide, we will use the join token method, where the operator stores a secure token on the Auth Service, and an agent presents the token in order to join a cluster.
No matter which join method you use, it will involve the following Terraform resources:
- Compute instances to run Teleport services
- A join token for each compute instance in the agent pool
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
We recommend following this guide on a fresh Teleport demo cluster so you can see how an agent pool works. After you are familiar with the setup, apply the lessons from this guide to protect your infrastructure. You can get started with a demo cluster using:
- A demo deployment on a Linux server
- A Teleport Enterprise Cloud trial
-
An AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure account with permissions to create virtual machine instances.
-
Cloud infrastructure that enables virtual machine instances to connect to the Teleport Proxy Service. For example:
- An AWS subnet with a public NAT gateway or NAT instance.
- Google Cloud NAT
- Azure NAT Gateway
In minimum-security demo clusters, you can also configure the VM instances you deploy to have public IP addresses.
-
Terraform v1.0.0 or higher.
-
An identity file for the Teleport Terraform provider. Make sure you are familiar with how to set up the Teleport Terraform provider before following this guide.
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines.
For example:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Import the Terraform module
-
Navigate to the directory where you plan to organize files for your root Terraform module.
-
Move the identity file for the Teleport Terraform provider into your project directory so the Terraform provider can access it. Name the file
terraform-identity.warning
If you don't have an identity file available, make sure you have followed the prerequisites for this guide.
-
Fetch the Teleport code repository and copy the example Terraform configuration for this project into your current working directory. Copy the appropriate child module for your cloud provider into a subdirectory called
cloudand HCL configurations for Teleport resources into a subdirectory called
teleport:
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/gravitational/teleport teleport-clonecp -R teleport-clone/examples/agent-pool-terraform/teleport teleportcp -R teleport-clone/examples/agent-pool-terraform/aws cloudrm -rf teleport-clonegit clone --depth=1 https://github.com/gravitational/teleport teleport-clonecp -R teleport-clone/examples/agent-pool-terraform/teleport teleportcp -R teleport-clone/examples/agent-pool-terraform/gcp cloudrm -rf teleport-clonegit clone --depth=1 https://github.com/gravitational/teleport teleport-clonecp -R teleport-clone/examples/agent-pool-terraform/teleport teleportcp -R teleport-clone/examples/agent-pool-terraform/azure cloudrm -rf teleport-clone
- AWS
- Google Cloud
- Azure
-
Create a file called
main.tfwith the following content, which imports the
agent-pool-terraformmodule for your cloud provider:
- AWS
- Google Cloud
- Azure
module "teleport" {
source = "./teleport"
agent_count = 2
agent_roles = ["Node"]
proxy_service_address = "teleport.example.com:443"
teleport_edition = "oss"
teleport_version = "15.4.30"
}
module "agents" {
region = ""
source = "./cloud"
subnet_id = ""
userdata_scripts = module.teleport.userdata_scripts
}
module "teleport" {
source = "./teleport"
agent_count = 2
agent_roles = ["Node"]
proxy_service_address = "teleport.example.com:443"
teleport_edition = "oss"
teleport_version = "15.4.30"
}
module "agents" {
gcp_zone = "us-east1-b"
google_project = ""
source = "./cloud"
subnet_id = ""
userdata_scripts = module.teleport.userdata_scripts
}
module "teleport" {
source = "./teleport"
agent_count = 2
agent_roles = ["Node"]
proxy_service_address = "teleport.example.com:443"
teleport_edition = "oss"
teleport_version = "15.4.30"
}
module "agents" {
azure_resource_group = ""
public_key_path = ""
region = "East US"
source = "./cloud"
subnet_id = ""
userdata_scripts = module.teleport.userdata_scripts
}
Edit the
module "teleport" block in
main.tf as follows:
-
Assign
agent_countto
2for high availability. As you scale your Teleport usage, you can increase this count to ease the load on each agent.
-
Modify the elements of the
agent_roleslist.
The Teleport Auth Service associates a join token with one or more roles, identifying the Teleport services that are allowed to use the token. Modify
agent_rolesto include the token roles that correspond to the Teleport services you plan to run on your agent nodes:
Role value Service it enables
App
Teleport Application Service
Discovery
Teleport Discovery Service
Db
Teleport Database Service
Kube
Teleport Kubernetes Service
Node
Teleport SSH Service
The elements of the
agent_roleslist also determine which Teleport services the agents deployed by the
agent-pool-terraformmodule will run. For example, if the value of
agent_rolesis
["Node", "Db"], the configuration file enables the Teleport SSH Service and Teleport Database Service.
If the value of the
agent_rolesinput variable includes the
Noderole, the configuration also adds the
role: agent-poollabel to the Teleport SSH Service on each instance. This makes it easier to access hosts in the agent pool later. The script makes Teleport the only option for accessing agent instances by disabling OpenSSH on startup and deleting any authorized public keys.
-
Assign
proxy_service_addressto the host and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443.tip
Make sure to include the port.
-
Make sure
teleport_editionmatches your Teleport edition. Assign this to
oss,
cloud, or
enterprise. The default is
oss.
-
If needed, change the value of
teleport_versionto the version of Teleport you want to run on your agents. It must be either the same major version as your Teleport cluster or one major version behind.
Edit the
module "agents" block in
main.tf as follows:
-
If you are deploying your instance in a minimum-security demo environment and do not have a NAT gateway, NAT instance, or other method for connecting your instances to the Teleport Proxy Service, modify the
moduleblock to associate a public IP address with each agent instance:
insecure_direct_access=true
-
Assign the remaining input variables depending on your cloud provider:
- AWS
- Google Cloud
- Azure
- Assign
regionto the AWS region where you plan to deploy Teleport agents, such as
us-east-1.
- For
subnet_id, include the ID of the subnet where you will deploy Teleport agents.
- Assign
google_projectto the name of your Google Cloud project and
gcp_zoneto the zone where you will deploy agents, such as
us-east1-b.
- For
subnet_id, include the name or URI of the Google Cloud subnet where you will deploy the Teleport agents.
-
Assign
azure_resource_groupto the name of the Azure resource group where you are deploying Teleport agents.
-
The module uses
public_key_pathto pass validation, as Azure VMs must include an RSA public key with at least 2048 bits. Once the module deploys the VMs, a cloud-init script removes the public key and disables OpenSSH. Set this input to the path to a valid public SSH key.
-
Assign
regionto the Azure region where you plan to deploy Teleport agents, such as
East US.
-
For
subnet_id, include the ID of the subnet where you will deploy Teleport agents. Use the following format:
/subscriptions/SUBSCRIPTION/resourceGroups/RESOURCE_GROUP/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/NETWORK_NAME/subnets/SUBNET_NAME
Step 2/3. Add provider configurations
In this step, you will configure the
agent-pool-terraform module for your
Teleport cluster and cloud provider.
In your project directory, create a file called
providers.tf with the
following content:
- AWS
- Google Cloud
- Azure
terraform {
required_providers {
aws = {
source = "hashicorp/aws"
version = "~> 4.0"
}
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = "15.4.30"
}
}
}
provider "aws" {
region = AWS_REGION
}
provider "teleport" {
# Update addr to point to your Teleport Cloud tenant URL's host:port
addr = PROXY_SERVICE_ADDRESS
identity_file_path = "terraform-identity"
}
Replace the following placeholders:
|Placeholder
|Value
|AWS_REGION
|The AWS region where you will deploy agents, e.g.,
us-east-2
|PROXY_SERVICE_ADDRESS
|The host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
example.teleport.sh:443
terraform {
required_providers {
google = {
source = "hashicorp/google"
version = "~> 5.5.0"
}
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = "15.4.30"
}
}
}
provider "google" {
project = GOOGLE_CLOUD_PROJECT
region = GOOGLE_CLOUD_REGION
}
provider "teleport" {
# Update addr to point to your Teleport Cloud tenant URL's host:port
addr = PROXY_SERVICE_ADDRESS
identity_file_path = "terraform-identity"
}
Replace the following placeholders:
|Placeholder
|Value
|GOOGLE_CLOUD_PROJECT
|Google Cloud project where you will deploy agents.
|GOOGLE_CLOUD_REGION
|Google Cloud region where you will deploy agents.
|PROXY_SERVICE_ADDRESS
|The host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
example.teleport.sh:443
terraform {
required_providers {
azurerm = {
source = "hashicorp/azurerm"
version = "~> 3.0.0"
}
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = "15.4.30"
}
}
}
provider "teleport" {
identity_file_path = "terraform-identity"
# Update addr to point to your Teleport Cloud tenant URL's host:port
addr = PROXY_SERVICE_ADDRESS
}
provider "azurerm" {
features {}
}
Replace the following placeholders:
|Placeholder
|Value
|PROXY_SERVICE_ADDRESS
|The host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
example.teleport.sh:443
Step 3/3. Verify the deployment
Make sure your cloud provider credentials are available to Terraform using the standard approach for your organization.
Apply the Terraform configuration:
terraform initterraform apply
Once the
apply command completes, run the following command to verify that
your agents have deployed successfully. This command, which assumes that the
agents have the
Node role, lists all Teleport SSH Service instances with the
role=agent-pool label:
tsh ls role=agent-poolNode Name Address Labels-------------------------- ---------- ---------------ip-10-1-1-187.ec2.internal ⟵ Tunnel role=agent-poolip-10-1-1-24.ec2.internal ⟵ Tunnel role=agent-pool
Next step: Enroll infrastructure resources
In this section, we describe the two ways to configure your agent pool to protect infrastructure resources with Teleport.
Define dynamic resources in Terraform
You can declare Terraform resources that enroll your infrastructure with Teleport. The Teleport Terraform provider currently supports the following:
|Infrastructure Resource
|Terraform Resource
|Application
teleport_app
|Database
teleport_database
To declare a dynamic resource with Terraform, add a configuration block similar
to the ones below to a
*.tf file in your
agent-pool-terraform project
directory.
The Teleport Terraform provider creates these on the Auth Service backend, and the relevant Teleport services query them in order to proxy user traffic. For a full list of supported resources and fields, see the Terraform provider reference.
- Application
- Database
resource "teleport_app" "example" {
metadata = {
name = "example"
description = "Test app"
labels = {
// Teleport adds this label by default, so add it here to
// ensure a consistent state.
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
}
}
spec = {
uri = "localhost:3000"
}
}
resource "teleport_database" "example" {
metadata = {
name = "example"
description = "Test database"
labels = {
// Teleport adds this label by default, so add it here to
// ensure a consistent state.
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
}
}
spec = {
protocol = "postgres"
uri = "localhost"
}
}
Configure Teleport services in the agent pool
Each Teleport service reads its local configuration file (
/etc/teleport.yaml
by default) to determine which infrastructure resources to proxy. You can edit
this configuration file to enroll resources with Teleport.
In the setup we explored in this guide, you can edit the user data script for
each instance to add configuration settings to, for example, the
database_service or
kubernetes_service sections.
To see how to configure each service, read its section of the documentation:
Further reading: How the module works
In this section, we explain the resources configured in the
agent-pool-terraform module.
Join token
The
agent-pool-terraform module deploys one virtual machine instance for each
Teleport agent. Each agent joins the cluster using a token. We create each token
using the
teleport_provision_token Terraform resource, specifying the token's
value with a
random_string resource:
resource "random_string" "token" {
count = var.agent_count
length = 32
override_special = "-.+"
}
resource "teleport_provision_token" "agent" {
count = var.agent_count
version = "v2"
spec = {
roles = var.agent_roles
}
metadata = {
name = random_string.token[count.index].result
expires = timeadd(timestamp(), "1h")
}
}
When we apply the
teleport_provision_token resources, the Teleport Terraform
provider creates them on the Teleport Auth Service backend.
User data script
Each Teleport agent deployed by the
agent-pool-terraform module loads a user
data script that creates a Teleport configuration file for the agent. The
services enabled by the configuration file depend on the value of the
agent_roles input variable:
#!/bin/bash
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v${teleport_version}.sh | bash -s ${teleport_version} ${teleport_edition}
echo ${token} > /var/lib/teleport/token
cat<<EOF >/etc/teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
auth_token: /var/lib/teleport/token
proxy_server: ${proxy_service_address}
%{ if contains(agent_roles, "App") }
app_service:
enabled: false
resources:
- labels:
"*": "*"
%{ endif }
auth_service:
enabled: false
%{ if contains(agent_roles, "Db") }
db_service:
enabled: false
resources:
- labels:
"*": "*"
%{ endif }
%{ if contains(agent_roles, "Discovery") }
discovery_service:
enabled: false
%{ endif }
%{ if contains(agent_roles, "Kube") }
kubernetes_service:
enabled: false
resources:
- labels:
"*": "*"
%{ endif }
proxy_service:
enabled: false
%{ if contains(agent_roles, "Node") }
ssh_service:
enabled: true
labels:
role: agent-pool
%{ else }
ssh_service:
enabled: false
%{ endif }
EOF
systemctl restart teleport;
# Disable OpenSSH and any longstanding authorized keys.
systemctl disable --now ssh.service
find / -wholename "*/.ssh/authorized_keys" -delete
Virtual machine instances
Each cloud-specific child module of
agent-pool-terraform declares resources to
deploy a virtual machine instance on your cloud provider:
- AWS
- Google Cloud
- Azure
ec2-instance.tf declares a data source for an Amazon Linux 2023 machine image
and uses it to launch EC2 instances that run Teleport agents with the
teleport_provision_token resource:
data "aws_ami" "amazon_linux_2023" {
most_recent = true
filter {
name = "description"
values = ["Amazon Linux 2023 AMI*"]
}
filter {
name = "architecture"
values = ["x86_64"]
}
filter {
name = "virtualization-type"
values = ["hvm"]
}
filter {
name = "owner-alias"
values = ["amazon"]
}
}
resource "aws_instance" "teleport_agent" {
count = length(var.userdata_scripts)
ami = data.aws_ami.amazon_linux_2023.id
instance_type = "t3.small"
subnet_id = var.subnet_id
user_data = var.userdata_scripts[count.index]
associate_public_ip_address = var.insecure_direct_access
// Adheres to security best practices
monitoring = true
metadata_options {
http_endpoint = "enabled"
http_tokens = "required"
}
root_block_device {
encrypted = true
}
}
gcp-instance.tf declares Google Compute Engine instances that use the
teleport_provision_token to run Teleport agents:
locals {
// Google Cloud provides public IP addresses to instances when the
// network_interface block includes an empty access_config, so use a dynamic
// block to enable a public IP based on the insecure_direct_access input.
access_configs = var.insecure_direct_access ? [{}] : []
}
resource "google_compute_instance" "teleport_agent" {
count = length(var.userdata_scripts)
name = "teleport-agent-${count.index}"
zone = var.gcp_zone
boot_disk {
initialize_params {
image = "family/ubuntu-2204-lts"
}
}
network_interface {
subnetwork = var.subnet_id
// If the user enables insecure direct access, allocate a public IP to the
// instance.
dynamic "access_config" {
for_each = local.access_configs
content {}
}
}
machine_type = "e2-standard-2"
metadata_startup_script = var.userdata_scripts[count.index]
}
azure-instance.tf declares an Azure virtual machine resource to run Teleport
agents using the
teleport_provision_token resource, plus the required network
interface for each instance.
Note that while Azure VM instances require a user account, this module declares a temporary one to pass validation, but uses Teleport to enable access to the instances:
locals {
username = "admin_temp"
}
resource "azurerm_network_interface" "teleport_agent" {
count = length(var.userdata_scripts)
name = "teleport-agent-ni-${count.index}"
location = var.region
resource_group_name = var.azure_resource_group
ip_configuration {
name = "teleport_agent_ip_config"
subnet_id = var.subnet_id
private_ip_address_allocation = "Dynamic"
public_ip_address_id = var.insecure_direct_access ? azurerm_public_ip.agent[count.index].id : ""
}
}
resource "azurerm_public_ip" "agent" {
count = var.insecure_direct_access ? length(var.userdata_scripts) : 0
name = "agentIP-${count.index}"
resource_group_name = var.azure_resource_group
location = var.region
allocation_method = "Static"
}
resource "azurerm_virtual_machine" "teleport_agent" {
count = length(var.userdata_scripts)
name = "teleport-agent-${count.index}"
location = var.region
resource_group_name = var.azure_resource_group
network_interface_ids = [azurerm_network_interface.teleport_agent[count.index].id]
os_profile_linux_config {
disable_password_authentication = true
ssh_keys {
key_data = file(var.public_key_path)
// The only allowed path. See:
// https://registry.terraform.io/providers/hashicorp/azurerm/latest/docs/resources/virtual_machine
path = "/home/${local.username}/.ssh/authorized_keys"
}
}
os_profile {
computer_name = "teleport-agent-${count.index}"
admin_username = local.username
custom_data = var.userdata_scripts[count.index]
}
vm_size = "Standard_B2s"
storage_os_disk {
name = "teleport-agent-disk-${count.index}"
create_option = "FromImage"
managed_disk_type = "Standard_LRS"
}
storage_image_reference {
publisher = "Canonical"
offer = "0001-com-ubuntu-server-jammy"
sku = "22_04-lts"
version = "latest"
}
}