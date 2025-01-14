Using Teleport Agents
- Deploy Teleport Agents with Terraform: In this guide, we will show you how to deploy a pool of Teleport agents so you can apply dynamic resources to enroll your infrastructure with Teleport.
- Join Services to your Teleport Cluster: How to register the Proxy Service, Database Service, and other Teleport services with your cluster.
- Protect Infrastructure with Teleport: Deploy Agents to enroll resources in your infrastructure with Teleport. You can run multiple Teleport services per Agent.