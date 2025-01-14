Skip to main content
Version: 15.x

Teleport Policy

Teleport Policy streamlines and centralizes access management across your entire infrastructure. Access Graph provides a visual representation of the relationships between users, roles, and resources in your organization. It can help you answer questions like:

  • What resources can a specific user access?
  • What users can access a specific resource?
  • What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?

Getting started with Teleport Policy

Access Graph is a feature of the Teleport Policy product that is only available to Teleport Enterprise customers.

After logging into the Teleport UI, go to the Management tab. If enabled, Access Graph options can be found under the Permission Management section.

note

Note: For managed Enterprise customers, Teleport Policy is enabled by default. If you are a self-hosted Teleport customer, you will need to deploy the Access Graph Service and ensure you have an updated license.pem with Teleport Policy enabled to use it.

Teleport Policy guides