Teleport Policy
Teleport Policy streamlines and centralizes access management across your entire infrastructure. Access Graph provides a visual representation of the relationships between users, roles, and resources in your organization. It can help you answer questions like:
- What resources can a specific user access?
- What users can access a specific resource?
- What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?
Getting started with Teleport Policy
Access Graph is a feature of the Teleport Policy product that is only available to Teleport Enterprise customers.
After logging into the Teleport UI, go to the Management tab. If enabled, Access Graph options can be found under the Permission Management section.
Note: For managed Enterprise customers, Teleport Policy is enabled by default.
If you are a self-hosted Teleport customer, you will need to deploy the Access Graph Service and ensure you have an updated
license.pem with Teleport Policy enabled to use it.
Teleport Policy guides
- How to use Teleport Policy: Using Access Graph with Teleport Policy.
- See permission changes with Access Graph Crown Jewels: Describes how to use Access Graph Crown Jewels to see permission changes in Teleport.
- Teleport Policy Connections: Connections in Access Graph with Teleport Policy.
- Teleport Policy Integrations: Integrations in Access Graph with Teleport Policy.