Teleport Policy

Teleport Policy streamlines and centralizes access management across your entire infrastructure. Access Graph provides a visual representation of the relationships between users, roles, and resources in your organization. It can help you answer questions like:

What resources can a specific user access?

What users can access a specific resource?

What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?

Access Graph is a feature of the Teleport Policy product that is only available to Teleport Enterprise customers.

After logging into the Teleport UI, go to the Management tab. If enabled, Access Graph options can be found under the Permission Management section.