Cert Authority Rotation
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Certificate authority rotation
This section will show you how to rotate Teleport's certificate authority.
If you are joining Teleport processes to a cluster via the Teleport Auth Service
using a join token, each
Teleport process will need a CA pin to trust the Auth Service. The CA pin will
change after each
host CA rotation. Make sure you use the new CA pin when adding
Teleport services after
host CA rotation.
Teleport signs Windows Desktop client certificates with the
user certificate
authority.
If the
user CA is rotated, the new CA certificate must be exported and
configured in group policy.
Teleport signs self-hosted database host certificates with the
db certificate
authority and signs database client certificates with the
db_client CA.
If either of these CAs is rotated, then self-hosted databases must be
reconfigured.
Refer to the Database CA Rotation Guide.
Rotation phases
The rotation consists of several phases:
standby: All operations have completed or haven't started yet.
init: All components are notified of the rotation. A new certificate authority is issued, but not used. It is necessary for remote trusted clusters to fetch the new certificate authority, otherwise new clients will reject it.
update_clients: Internal clients certs are updated and reloaded. Servers will use and respond with old credentials because clients have no idea about new certificates at first.
update_servers: Servers reload and start serving TLS and SSH certificates signed by the new certificate authority, but will still accept certificates issued by the old certificate authority.
rollback: The rotation was aborted and is rolling back to the old certificate authority.
Rotation types
There are two kinds of certificate rotations:
- Manual: it is the cluster administrator's responsibility to transition
between each phase of the rotation while monitoring the state of the cluster.
Manual rotations provide the greatest level of control, and are performed by
providing the desired phase using the
--phaseflag with the
tctl auth rotatecommand.
- Semi-automatic: Teleport automatically transitions between phases of the rotation after some amount of time (known as a grace period) elapses.
For both types of rotation, the cluster goes through the phases in the following order:
standby->
init->
update_clients->
update_servers->
standby
Administrators can abort the rotation and revert all changes any time before
the rotation is completed by entering the
rollback phase.
tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=rollback
For example, if an admin has detected that some nodes failed to upgrade during
update_servers, they can roll back to the previous certificate authority, and
the phase transitions look like this:
update_servers->
rollback->
standby.
Try rotation/rollback in manual mode first to understand all the edge-cases and gotchas before going with semi-automatic version.
To specify which certificate authority to rotate, you must provide a value via
the
--type flag. If no value is provided,
tctl will display an error and exit.
Manual rotation
In manual mode, we manually transition between phases while monitoring the state of the cluster.
Start the rotation
Initiate the manual rotation of host certificate authorities:
tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=initUpdated rotation phase to "init". To check status use 'tctl status'
Use
tctl to confirm that there is an active rotation in progress:
tctl status
Cluster acme.cluster
Version 15.4.30
Host CA initialized (mode: manual, started: Sep 20 01:44:36 UTC, ending: Sep 21 2023 07:44:36 UTC)
User CA rotated Sep 20 2023 01:42:54 UTC
Jwt CA rotated Sep 20 2023 01:42:54 UTC
CA pin sha256:hash
Check the status of connected nodes:
Check rotation status of the nodestctl get nodes --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "in_progress", "phase": "init"}
In this example, the node named
terminal has updated its status to phase
init. This means it has downloaded a new CA public key and is ready for state
transitions.
If some nodes are offline during rotation or have failed to update the status,
you will lose connectivity after the transition
update_servers ->
standby.
Make sure that all nodes are up to date with the transitions before
proceeding.
Update clients
Execute the transition from
init to
update_clients:
tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=update_clients
Updated rotation phase to "update_clients". To check status use 'tctl status'tctl status
Cluster acme.cluster
Version 15.4.30
Host CA rotating clients (mode: manual, started: Sep 20 2023 01:44:36 UTC, ending: Sep 21 2023 07:44:36 UTC)
Clients will temporarily lose connectivity during Proxy and Auth Server restarts.
Verify that nodes have caught up and now see the current cluster state:
tctl get nodes --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "in_progress", "phase": "update_clients"}
Update servers
Now that all nodes have caught up, execute the transition from
update_clients
to
update_servers:
tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=update_servers
Updated rotation phase to "update_servers". To check status use 'tctl status'tctl status
Cluster acme.cluster
Version 15.4.30
Host CA rotating servers (mode: manual, started: Sep 20 2023 01:44:36 UTC, ending: Sep 21 2023 07:44:36 UTC)
Usually if things go wrong, they go wrong at this transition. If you have lost connectivity to nodes, roll back to the old certificate authority.
Verify that nodes have caught up:
tctl get nodes --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "in_progress", "phase": "update_servers"}
Finish the rotation
Before wrapping up, verify that you have not lost any nodes and can connect to them, for example:
tsh ssh hello@terminal
This is the last stage where you have the opportunity to roll back. If you have lost connectivity to nodes, roll back to the old certificate authority.
tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=standby
Verify that the rotation has completed with
tctl:
tctl statusCluster acme.clusterVersion 15.4.30Host CA rotated Sep 20 2023 02:11:25 UTCUser CA rotated Sep 20 2023 01:42:54 UTCJwt CA rotated Sep 20 2023 01:42:54 UTCCA pin sha256:hash
Nodes should catch up and be on standby:
tctl get nodes --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "standby", "phase": "standby"}
Semi-Automatic rotation
Semi-automatic rotation executes the same steps as the manual rotation, but with a grace period between them. It currently does not track the states of the nodes and you can lose connectivity if things go wrong.
You can trigger semi-automatic rotation by omitting the
--manual and
--phase
flags.
tctl auth rotate --type=host
This will trigger a rotation process for hosts with a default grace period of 48 hours. During the grace period, certificates issued both by old and new certificate authority work.
You can customize grace period and CA type with additional flags:
Rotate only user certificates with a grace period of 200 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=user --grace-period=200h
Rotate only host certificates with a grace period of 8 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=host --grace-period=8h
The rotation takes time, especially for hosts, because each node in a cluster needs to be notified that a rotation is taking place and request a new certificate for itself before the grace period ends.
During semi-automatic rotations, Teleport will attempt to divide the grace period so that it spends an equal amount of time in each phase before transitioning to the next phase. This means that using a shorter grace period will result in faster state transitions.
Be careful when choosing a grace period when rotating host certificates.
The grace period needs to be long enough for all nodes in a cluster to request a new certificate. If some nodes go offline during the rotation and come back only after the grace period has ended, they will be forced to leave the cluster, i.e. users will no longer be allowed to SSH into them.
Check the cluster status:
tctl statusCluster acme.clusterVersion 15.4.30Host CA initialized (mode: manual, started: Sep 20 2023 01:44:36 UTC, ending: Sep 21 2023 07:44:36 UTC)
Check the status of individual nodes:
Check rotation status of the nodestctl get nodes --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "in_progress", "phase": "init"}
The node named
terminal has updated its status to phase
init. This means it
has downloaded a new CA public key and is ready for state transitions.
Rollback
Rollback must be performed before the rotation enters
standby state.
First, enter the rollback phase with a manual phase transition:
tctl auth rotate --phase=rollback --type=type --manual
Updated rotation phase to "rollback". To check status use 'tctl status'
Make sure that any nodes which have already updated have caught up and entered
the
rollback phase.
Check rotation status of the nodestctl get nodes --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "in_progress", "phase": "rollback"}
If connectivity to any of the nodes was lost during the rotation, this is likely because they were still using the old cert authority. Connectivity to these nodes should be restored when the rollback completes and the old certificate authority is made active.
Further reading
How the Teleport Certificate Authority works.