Backup and Restore
This guide explains the components of your Teleport deployment that must be backed up and lays out our recommended approach for performing backups.
What you should back up
Teleport services
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
Teleport's Proxy Service and Nodes are stateless. For these components, only
the configuration file (
/etc/teleport.yaml by default) should be backed up.
The Auth Service is Teleport's brain, and depending on the backend should be backed up regularly.
For example, a Teleport cluster running on AWS with DynamoDB must back up the following data:
|What
|Where ( Example AWS Customer )
|Local Users ( not SSO )
|DynamoDB
|Certificate Authorities
|DynamoDB
|Trusted Clusters
|DynamoDB
|Connectors: SSO
|DynamoDB / File System
|RBAC
|DynamoDB / File System
|teleport.yaml
|File System
|teleport.service
|File System
|license.pem
|File System
|TLS key/certificate
|File System / AWS Certificate Manager
|Audit log
|DynamoDB
|Session recordings
|S3
For this customer, we would recommend using AWS best practices for backing up DynamoDB. If DynamoDB is used for Teleport audit logs, logged events have a TTL of 1 year.
|Backend
|Recommended backup strategy
|Local Filesystem
|Back up the data directory (
/var/lib/teleport/ by default) and the output of
tctl get all --with-secrets.
|DynamoDB
|Follow AWS's guidelines for backup and restore
|etcd
|Follow etcd's guidelines for disaster recovery
|Firestore
|Follow GCP's guidelines for automated backups
Teleport Enterprise Cloud manages all Auth Service and Proxy Service backups.
While Teleport Nodes are stateless, you should ensure that you can restore their configuration files.
Teleport resources
Teleport uses YAML resources for roles, Trusted Clusters, local users, and authentication connectors.
These could be created via
tctl or the Web UI.
You should back up your dynamic resource configurations to ensure that you can restore them in case of an outage.
Our recommended backup practice
If you're running Teleport at scale, your teams need to have an automated way to restore Teleport. At a high level, this is our recommended approach:
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
- Persist and back up your backend.
- Share that backend among Auth Service instances.
- Store your dynamic resource configurations as discrete files in a git repository.
- Have your continuous integration system run
tctl create -f *.yamlfrom the git repository. The
-fflag instructs
tctl createnot to return an error if a resource already exists, so this command can be run regularly.
- Store your dynamic resource configurations as discrete files in a git repository.
- Have your continuous integration system run
tctl create -f *.yamlfrom the git repository. The
-fflag instructs
tctl createnot to return an error if a resource already exists, so this command can be run regularly.
Migrating backends
- Teleport Enterprise
- Open Source
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
You can export a collection of resources from Teleport using the below command. This feature helps for migrating from one backend to another.
Using
tctl get all --with-secrets will retrieve the below items:
- Users
- Certificate Authorities
- Trusted Clusters
- Connectors:
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
- Roles
When migrating backends, you should back up your Auth Service's
data_dir/storage directly.
Example of backing up and restoring a cluster
Log in to your cluster with tsh so you can use tctl from your local machine.
You can also run tctl on your Auth Service host without running "tsh login"
first.tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myuser
Export dynamic configuration state from old clustertctl get all --with-secrets > state.yaml
Prepare a new uninitialized backend (make sure to port
any non-default config values from the old config file)mkdir fresh && cat > fresh.yaml << EOFteleport: data_dir: freshEOF
bootstrap fresh server (kill the old one first!)sudo teleport start --config fresh.yaml --bootstrap state.yaml
from another terminal, verify state transferred correctlytctl --config fresh.yaml get all
<your state here>
The
--bootstrap flag has no effect, except when the Auth Service initializes
its backend initialization on first startup, so it is safe for use in
supervised/High Availability contexts.
Limitations
The
--bootstrap flag doesn't re-trigger Trusted Cluster handshakes, so Trusted
Cluster resources need to be recreated manually.
All the same limitations around modifying the config file of an existing cluster also apply to a new cluster being bootstrapped from the state of an old cluster:
- Changing the cluster name will break your CAs. This will be caught and Teleport will refuse to start.
- Some user authentication mechanisms (e.g. WebAuthn) require that the public endpoint of the Web UI remains the same. This cannot be caught by Teleport, so be careful!
- Any Node whose invite token is defined in the Auth Service's configuration file will be able to join automatically, but Nodes that were added dynamically will need to be re-invited.
In Teleport Enterprise Cloud, backend data is managed for you automatically.
If you would like to migrate configuration resources to a self-hosted Teleport
cluster, follow our recommended backup practice of storing configuration
resources in a git repository and running
tctl create -f regularly for each
resource.
This will enable you to keep your configuration resources up to date regardless of storage backend.