Using Teleport's Certificate Authority with GitHub
Teleport supports exporting user SSH certificates with configurable key extensions. This allows the Teleport CA to be used in conjunction with GitHub's support for SSH Certificate Authorities. This way, users can access their organizations' repositories with short-lived, signed SSH certificates.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- Access to GitHub Enterprise and permissions to modify GitHub's SSH Certificate Authorities.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Import the Teleport CA into GitHub
In order to export the Teleport CA, execute the following command, assigning proxy to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
curl 'https://proxy/webapi/auth/export?type=user' | sed 's/^cert-authority //g'
Next, follow the instructions in the guide below to import your Teleport CA into GitHub:
Managing your organization's SSH certificate authorities
The contents of the exported
teleport.ca file should by pasted into the "Key" field after clicking "New CA".
Step 2/3. Configure the GitHub key extension
Create or update a role to include the
cert_extensions option. The value of
name must be
[email protected].
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: developer
spec:
options:
cert_extensions:
- type: ssh
mode: extension
name: [email protected] # required to be `[email protected]`.
value: "{{ external.logins }}"
Assign the
developer role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},developer"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
githubauthentication connector:tctl get github/github --with-secrets > github.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
github.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the github.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
github.yaml, adding
developerto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - developer
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f github.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
developerto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - developer
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
developerto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - developer
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 3/3. Issue a user certificate
When you authenticated to Teleport to assume the
developer role we defined
earlier, Teleport added the certificate extensions you configured to your user
certificate. You can then refer to this path in your local SSH configuration.
For convenience, open a terminal and assign an environment variable to the location of your user certificate. Replace example.teleport.sh with the domain name of your Teleport cluster and myuser with the name of your Teleport user:
export TELEPORT_CERT=~/.tsh/keys/example.teleport.sh/myuser-ssh/example.teleport.sh-cert.pub
To test that authentication with this signed certificate is working correctly, SSH into
github.com with your organization's user:
ssh -i $TELEPORT_CERT org-<ID>@github.com
If authentication is successful, a "You've successfully authenticated" message should be displayed in the terminal.
This newly generated certificate may then be used when interacting with GitHub over SSH by adding the following to the
~/.ssh/config file:
Host github.com HostName github.com IdentityFile path/to/cert.pub
When using SSH Certificate Authorities, you should retrieve your GitHub repository's SSH URL from the GitHub UI so the correct SSH user is used for authentication. For more information, see About SSH URLs with SSH certificates.