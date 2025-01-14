Integrations
You can integrate Teleport with third-party tools in order to complete various tasks in your cluster. These guides describe Teleport integrations that are not documented elsewhere:
- AWS OIDC Integration with Teleport. How to set up the AWS OIDC integration to allow Teleport to interact with AWS.
- EC2 tags as Teleport agent labels. How to set up Teleport agent labels based on EC2 tags.
- GCP tags and labels as Teleport agent labels. How to set up Teleport agent labels based on GCP tags and labels.
- Using Teleport's Certificate Authority with GitHub. Use Teleport's short-lived certificates with GitHub's Certificate Authority.