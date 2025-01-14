Version: 15.x

Profiling

Teleport leverages Go's diagnostic capabilities to collect and export profiling data. Profiles can help identify the cause of spikes in CPU, the source of memory leaks, or the reason for a deadlock.

The profiling endpoint is only enabled if the --debug flag is supplied.

Teleport's diagnostic HTTP endpoints are disabled by default. You can enable them via:

Command line

Config file Start a teleport instance with the --diag-addr flag set to the local address where the diagnostic endpoint will listen: sudo teleport start --debug --diag-addr=127.0.0.1:3000 Edit a teleport instance's configuration file ( /etc/teleport.yaml by default) to include the following: teleport: diag_addr: 127.0 .0 .1 :3000 To enable debug logs: log: severity: DEBUG

Ensure you can connect to the diagnostic endpoint Verify that Teleport is now serving the diagnostics endpoint: curl http://127.0.0.1:3000/healthz

Go's standard profiling endpoints are served at http://127.0.0.1:3000/debug/pprof/ . Retrieving a profile requires sending a request to the endpoint corresponding to the desired profile type. When debugging an issue it is helpful to collect a series of profiles over a period of time.

CPU profile shows execution statistics gathered over a user specified period:

curl -o cpu.profile http://127.0.0.1:3000/debug/pprof/profile?seconds=30

go tool pprof -http : cpu.profile

Goroutine profiles show the stack traces for all running goroutines in the system:

curl -o goroutine.profile http://127.0.0.1:3000/debug/pprof/goroutine

go tool pprof -http : goroutine.profile

Heap profiles show allocated objects in the system:

curl -o heap.profile http://127.0.0.1:3000/debug/pprof/heap

go tool pprof -http : heap.profile

Trace profiles capture scheduling, system calls, garbage collections, heap size, and other events that are collected by the Go runtime over a user specified period of time:

curl -o trace.out http://127.0.0.1:3000/debug/pprof/trace?seconds=5

go tool trace trace.out