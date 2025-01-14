Commands to look up cluster addresses
If you aren't sure of what values to use for cluster settings such as the
tunnel_addr
or
web_proxy_addr in resource configuration files, you can often look up the information
using command-line tools that parse and extract machine-readable data from JSON files.
One of the most common of these tools is
jq.
You can download
jq for most operating systems from the
jqlang website.
After you download the program, you can run commands that use the jq program to look up cluster addresses.
To get cluster addresses:
-
Set the
PROXYenvironment variable to retrieve information about your Teleport cluster by replacing
teleport.example.comwith your Teleport cluster domain:PROXY=teleport.example.com
-
Extract the
tunnel_addrfor your cluster by running the following command:curl https://$PROXY/webapi/ping | jq 'if .proxy.tls_routing_enabled == true then .proxy.ssh.public_addr else .proxy.ssh.ssh_tunnel_public_addr end'
-
Extract the
web_proxy_addrfor your cluster by running the following command:curl https://$PROXY/webapi/ping | jq .proxy.ssh.public_addr