Running Teleport with a Custom Configuration using Helm
In this guide, we'll explain how to set up a Teleport cluster in Kubernetes
with custom
teleport.yaml config file elements
using Teleport Helm charts.
This setup can be useful when you already have an existing Teleport cluster and would like to start running it in Kubernetes, or when migrating your setup from a legacy version of the Helm charts.
If you are already running Teleport on another platform, you can use your existing Teleport deployment to access your Kubernetes cluster. Follow our guide to connect your Kubernetes cluster to Teleport.
Prerequisites
Those instructions are both for v12+ Teleport and the v12+
teleport-cluster chart.
If you are running an older Teleport version, use the version selector at the top
of this page to choose the correct version.
- Kubernetes >= v1.17.0
- Helm >= v3.4.2
Teleport's charts require the use of Helm version 3. You can install Helm 3 by following these instructions.
Throughout this guide, we will assume that you have the
helm and
kubectl binaries available in your
PATH:
helm version
version.BuildInfo{Version:"v3.4.2"}kubectl version
Client Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Server Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Best practices for production security
When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents:
- Avoid using
sudoin production environments unless it's necessary.
- Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.
- Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH
Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or
the
CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICEcapability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered <
1024(e.g.
443).
- Follow the principle of least privilege. Don't give users
permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do.
For example, don't assign users the built-in
access,editorroles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure access requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.
- When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you
should save the invitation token to a file.
If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view
it by running the
historycommand on a compromised system.
You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.
Step 1/3. Add the Teleport Helm chart repository
Set up the Teleport Helm repository.
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:
helm repo update
Step 2/3. Setting up a Teleport cluster with Helm using a custom config
teleport-cluster deploys two sets of pods: one for the Proxy Service and one for the Auth Service. You can provide two configurations, one for each pod type.
- Any values set under the
proxysection of your chart values will be applied to the Proxy Service pods only. You can provide custom YAML under
proxy.teleportConfigto override elements of the default Teleport Proxy Service configuration with your own.
- Any values set under the
authsection of your chart values will be applied to the Auth Service pods only. You can provide custom YAML under
auth.teleportConfigto override elements of the default Teleport Auth Service configuration with your own.
Any YAML you provide under a
teleportConfig section will be merged with the chart's default YAML configuration,
with your overrides taking precedence. This allows you to override only the exact behaviour that you need, while keeping
the Teleport-recommended chart defaults for everything else.
Also, note that many useful Teleport features can already be configured using chart values rather than custom YAML.
Setting
publicAddr is the same as setting
proxy.teleportConfig.proxy_service.public_addr, for example.
When using
scratch or
standalone mode, you must use highly-available
storage (e.g. etcd, DynamoDB, or Firestore) for multiple replicas to be supported.
Information on supported Teleport storage backends
Manually configuring NFS-based storage or
ReadWriteMany volume claims is NOT
supported for an HA deployment and will result in errors.
Write the following
my-values.yaml file, and adapt the teleport configuration as needed.
You can find all possible configuration fields in the Teleport Config Reference.
chartMode: standalone
clusterName: teleport.example.com
auth:
teleportConfig:
# put any teleport.yaml auth configuration overrides here
teleport:
log:
output: stderr
severity: DEBUG
auth_service:
enabled: true
web_idle_timeout: 1h
authentication:
locking_mode: best_effort
proxy:
teleportConfig:
# put any teleport.yaml proxy configuration overrides here
teleport:
log:
output: stderr
severity: DEBUG
proxy_service:
https_keypairs_reload_interval: 12h
# optionally override the public addresses for the cluster
# public_addr: custom.example.com:443
# tunnel_public_addr: custom.example.com:3024
# If you are running Kubernetes 1.23 or above, disable PodSecurityPolicies
podSecurityPolicy:
enabled: false
# OPTIONAL - when using highly-available storage for both backend AND session recordings
# you can disable disk persistence and replicate auth pods.
#
# persistence:
# enabled: false
# highAvailability:
# replicaCount: 2
You can override the externally-facing name of your cluster using the
publicAddr value in your
Helm configuration, or by setting
proxy.teleportConfig.proxy_service.public_addr. In this
example, however, our
publicAddr is automatically set to
teleport.example.com:443 based on the
configured
clusterName.
Create the namespace containing the Teleport-related resources and configure the
PodSecurityAdmission:
kubectl create namespace teleportnamespace/teleport createdkubectl label namespace teleport 'pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=baseline'namespace/teleport labeled
If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise cluster, you will need to create a secret that contains your Teleport license information before you can install Teleport.
- The Teleport Auth Service reads a license file to authenticate your Teleport Enterprise account. To obtain your license file, navigate to your Teleport account dashboard and log in. You can start at teleport.sh and enter your Teleport account name (e.g. my-company). After logging in you will see a "GENERATE LICENSE KEY" button, which will generate a new license file and allow you to download it.
- Create a secret from your license file. Teleport will automatically discover
this secret as long as your file is named
license.pem.
kubectl -n teleport create secret generic license --from-file=license.pem
Note that although the
proxy_service listens on port 3080 inside the pod,
the default
LoadBalancer service configured by the chart will always listen
externally on port 443 (which is redirected internally to port 3080).
Due to this, your
proxy_service.public_addr should always end in
:443:
proxy_service:
web_listen_addr: 0.0.0.0:3080
public_addr: custom.example.com:443
You can now deploy Teleport in your cluster with the command:
- Open Source
- Enterprise
helm install teleport teleport/teleport-cluster \ --namespace teleport \ --values my-values.yaml
helm install teleport teleport/teleport-cluster \ --namespace teleport \ --set enterprise=true \ --values my-values.yaml
Once the chart is installed, you can use
kubectl commands to view the deployment:
kubectl --namespace teleport get all
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEpod/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd-rtrzn 1/1 Running 0 22hpod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-w96d2 1/1 Running 0 22hpod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-z256w 1/1 Running 0 22h
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGEservice/teleport LoadBalancer 10.40.11.180 34.138.177.11 443:30258/TCP,3023:31802/TCP,3026:32182/TCP,3024:30101/TCP,3036:30302/TCP 22hservice/teleport-auth ClusterIP 10.40.8.251 <none> 3025/TCP,3026/TCP 22hservice/teleport-auth-v11 ClusterIP None <none> <none> 22hservice/teleport-auth-v12 ClusterIP None <none> <none> 22h
NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGEdeployment.apps/teleport-auth 1/1 1 1 22hdeployment.apps/teleport-proxy 2/2 2 2 22h
NAME DESIRED CURRENT READY AGEreplicaset.apps/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd 1 1 1 22hreplicaset.apps/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc 2 2 2 22h
Step 3/3. Create a Teleport user (optional)
If you're not migrating an existing Teleport cluster, you'll need to create a
user to be able to log into Teleport. This needs to be done on the Teleport
auth server, so we can run the command using
kubectl:
- Teleport Community Edition
- Commercial
kubectl --namespace teleport exec deployment/teleport-auth -- tctl users add test --roles=access,editor
User "test" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h:https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/91cfbd08bc89122275006e48b516cc68
NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy that users can access.
kubectl --namespace teleport exec deployment/teleport-auth -- tctl users add test --roles=access,editor,reviewer
User "test" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h:https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/91cfbd08bc89122275006e48b516cc68
NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy that users can access.
If you didn't set up DNS for your hostname earlier, remember to replace
teleport.example.com with the external IP or hostname of the Kubernetes load
balancer.
Whether an IP or hostname is provided as an external address for the load balancer varies according to the provider.
- EKS (hostname)
- GKE (IP address)
EKS uses a hostname:
kubectl --namespace teleport-cluster get service/teleport -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].hostname}'
a5f22a02798f541e58c6641c1b158ea3-1989279894.us-east-1.elb.amazonaws.com
GKE uses an IP address:
kubectl --namespace teleport-cluster get service/teleport -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].ip}'
35.203.56.38
You should modify your command accordingly and replace
teleport.example.com with
either the IP or hostname depending on which you have available. You may need
to accept insecure warnings in your browser to view the page successfully.
Using a Kubernetes-issued load balancer IP or hostname is OK for testing but is
not viable when running a production Teleport cluster as the Subject Alternative
Name on any public-facing certificate will be expected to match the cluster's
configured public address (specified using
public_addr in your configuration)
You must configure DNS properly using the methods described above for production workloads.
Load the user creation link to create a password and set up multi-factor authentication for the Teleport user via the web UI.
Uninstalling the Helm chart
To uninstall the
teleport-cluster chart, use
helm uninstall <release-name>. For example:
helm --namespace teleport uninstall teleport
To change
chartMode, you must first uninstall the existing chart and then
install a new version with the appropriate values.
Next steps
Now that you have deployed a Teleport cluster, read the Manage Access section to get started enrolling users and setting up RBAC.
To see all of the options you can set in the values file for the
teleport-cluster Helm chart, consult our reference
guide.