Second Factor: WebAuthn
Teleport supports WebAuthn as a second authentication
factor. WebAuthn can be used for logging in to Teleport (
tsh login or the
login page on the Web UI) and for logging in to individual SSH nodes or
Kubernetes clusters (
tsh ssh and
kubectl).
WebAuthn support includes hardware devices, such as YubiKeys or SoloKeys as
well as biometric authenticators like Touch ID and Windows Hello (
tsh and Web
UI).
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- WebAuthn hardware device, such as YubiKey or SoloKey
- A Web browser with WebAuthn support
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Enable WebAuthn support
WebAuthn is disabled by default. To enable WebAuthn support, update your Teleport configuration as below:
- Dynamic resources
- Static Config
Edit the
cluster_auth_preference resource:
tctl edit cap
Update the
cluster_auth_preference definition to include the following content:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
# To enable WebAuthn support, set this field to 'on', 'optional' or 'webauthn'
second_factor: "on"
webauthn:
# Required, replace with proxy web address (example.com, mytenant.teleport.sh).
# rp_id is the public domain of the Teleport Proxy Service, *excluding* protocol
# (https://) and port number.
rp_id: example.com
# Optional, attestation_allowed_cas is an optional allow list
# of certificate authorities.
attestation_allowed_cas:
# Entries can be paths to certificate files:
- "/path/to/allowed_ca.pem"
# Entries can also be inline certificates:
- |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
# Optional, attestation_denied_cas is an optional deny list
# of certificate authorities.
attestation_denied_cas:
# Entries can be paths to certificate files:
- "/path/to/denied_ca.pem"
# Entries can also be inline certificates:
- |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
Save and exit the file.
tctl will update the remote definition:
cluster auth preference has been updated
Edit the Auth Server's
teleport.yaml file and restart all Auth Services:
# snippet from /etc/teleport.yaml:
auth_service:
authentication:
type: local
# To enable WebAuthn support, set this field to 'on', 'optional' or 'webauthn'
second_factor: on
webauthn:
# Required, replace with proxy web address (example.com, mytenant.teleport.sh).
# rp_id is the public domain of the Teleport Proxy Service, *excluding* protocol
# (https://) and port number.
rp_id: example.com
# Optional, attestation_allowed_cas is an optional allow list
# of certificate authorities.
attestation_allowed_cas:
# Entries can be paths to certificate files:
- "/path/to/allowed_ca.pem"
# Entries can also be inline certificates:
- |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
# Optional, attestation_denied_cas is an optional deny list
# of certificate authorities.
attestation_denied_cas:
# Entries can be paths to certificate files:
- "/path/to/denied_ca.pem"
# Entries can also be inline certificates:
- |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
webauthn fields definitions
rp_id is the public domain of the Teleport Proxy Service, excluding protocol
(
https://) and port number.
attestation_allowed_cas is an optional allow list of certificate authorities
(as local file paths or inline PEM certificate strings) for
device verification.
This field allows you to restrict which device models and vendors you trust.
Devices outside of the list will be rejected during registration. By default all
devices are allowed. If you must use attestation, consider using
attestation_denied_cas to forbid troublesome devices instead.
attestation_denied_cas is an optional deny list of certificate authorities (as
local file paths or inline PEM certificate strings) for device verification.
This field allows you to forbid specific device models and vendors, while
allowing all others (provided they clear
attestation_allowed_cas as well).
Devices within this list will be rejected during registration. By default no
devices are forbidden.
Step 2/3. Register WebAuthn devices as a user
A user can register multiple WebAuthn devices using
tsh:
tsh mfa add
Choose device type [TOTP, WEBAUTHN]: webauthn
Enter device name: desktop yubikey
Tap any *registered* security key or enter a code from a *registered* OTP device:
Tap your *new* security key
MFA device "desktop yubikey" added.
tsh mfa picks the strongest known second factor you have for the "Tap any
registered security key" step. This may be undesirable at times, so you may
fallback to a weaker second factor, like OTP, using
tsh mfa add --mfa-mode=otp.
See the possible
--mfa-mode values in the Teleport CLI
Reference page.
Step 3/3. Log in using WebAuthn
Once a WebAuthn device is registered, the user will be prompted for it on login:
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
tsh login --proxy=example.com
Enter password for Teleport user codingllama:
Tap any security key or enter a code from a OTP device:
> Profile URL: https://example.com
Logged in as: codingllama
Cluster: example.com
Roles: access, editor
Logins: codingllama
Kubernetes: enabled
Valid until: 2021-10-04 23:32:29 -0700 PDT [valid for 12h0m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
tsh login --proxy=example.com
Enter password for Teleport user codingllama:
Tap any security key or enter a code from a OTP device:
> Profile URL: https://example.com
Logged in as: codingllama
Cluster: example.com
Roles: access, editor, reviewer
Logins: codingllama
Kubernetes: enabled
Valid until: 2021-10-04 23:32:29 -0700 PDT [valid for 12h0m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh
Enter password for Teleport user codingllama:
Tap any security key or enter a code from a OTP device:
> Profile URL: https://mytenant.teleport.sh
Logged in as: codingllama
Cluster: mytenant.teleport.sh
Roles: access, editor, reviewer
Logins: codingllama
Kubernetes: enabled
Valid until: 2021-10-04 23:32:29 -0700 PDT [valid for 12h0m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
WebAuthn for logging in to Teleport is only required for local users. SSO users should configure multi-factor authentication in their SSO provider.
U2F
WebAuthn has replaced U2F in Teleport from previous versions. If you haven't configured U2F before, no further action is necessary—any U2F devices are automatically supported.
If you have an existing U2F configuration, but haven't explicitly configured WebAuthn yet, Teleport will automatically derive your WebAuthn configuration from your existing U2F configuration.
You may write the WebAuthn configuration yourself, but keep the U2F
app_id
field. Doing so ensures that any already-registered U2F devices won't need to be
re-registered.
For example, consider the U2F configuration below:
type: local
second_factor: u2f
u2f:
app_id: https://example.com
facets:
- "https://example.com"
- "https://example.com:443"
device_attestation_cas:
- "/path/to/u2f_attestation_ca.pem"
You can replace this configuration with its WebAuthn equivalent using a
cluster_auth_preference similar to the following:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
second_factor: "on" # changed from "u2f"
u2f:
# Keep the app_id to avoid re-registering U2F devices.
app_id: https://example.com
webauthn:
# rp_id is the public domain of the Teleport Proxy Service.
# It's similar to the U2F app_id, but without "https://" or port number.
rp_id: example.com
attestation_allowed_cas:
- "/path/to/u2f_attestation_ca.pem"
On a self-hosted cluster, you can configure WebAuthn with a Teleport Auth Service configuration similar to the following:
# snippet from /etc/teleport.yaml:
auth_service:
authentication:
type: local
second_factor: on # changed from "u2f"
u2f:
# Keep the app_id to avoid re-registering U2F devices.
app_id: https://example.com
webauthn:
# rp_id is the public domain of the Teleport Proxy Service.
# It's similar to the U2F app_id, but without "https://" or port number.
rp_id: example.com