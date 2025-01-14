Per-session MFA
Teleport supports requiring additional multi-factor authentication checks when starting new:
- SSH connections (a single
tsh sshcall, Web UI SSH session or Teleport Connect SSH session)
- Kubernetes sessions (a single
kubectlcall)
- Database sessions (a single
tsh db connectcall)
- Desktop sessions
This is an advanced security feature that protects users against compromises of their on-disk Teleport certificates.
In addition to per-session MFA, enable login MFA in your SSO provider and/or for all local Teleport users to improve security.
Prerequisites
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- WebAuthn configured on this cluster
- Second factor hardware device, such as YubiKey or SoloKey
- A Web browser with WebAuthn support (if using SSH or desktop sessions from the Teleport Web UI).
Teleport FIPS builds disable local users. To configure WebAuthn in order to use
per-session MFA with FIPS builds, provide the following in your
teleport.yaml:
teleport:
auth_service:
local_auth: false
second_factor: optional
webauthn:
rp_id: teleport.example.com
Configure per-session MFA
Per-session MFA can be enforced cluster-wide or only for some specific roles.
Cluster-wide
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
To enforce MFA checks for all roles, edit your cluster authentication configuration:
- Static configuration
- Dynamic resources
Update
teleport.yaml on the Auth Server to include the following content:
auth_service:
authentication:
# require per-session MFA cluster-wide
require_session_mfa: yes
Obtain your existing
cluster_auth_preference resource:
tctl get cap > cap.yaml
Ensure that
cap.yaml contains the following content:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
require_session_mfa: true
version: v2
Create the resource:
tctl create -f cap.yaml
Per role
To enforce MFA checks for a specific role, update the role to contain:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: example-role-with-mfa
spec:
options:
# require per-session MFA for this role
require_session_mfa: true
allow:
...
deny:
...
Role-specific enforcement only applies when accessing resources matching a
role's
allow section.
Roles example
Let's walk through an example of setting up per-session MFA checks for roles.
Jerry is an engineer with access to the company infrastructure. The infrastructure is split into development and production environments. Security engineer Olga wants to enforce MFA checks for accessing production servers. Development servers don't require this to reduce engineers' friction.
Olga defines two Teleport roles:
access-dev and
access-prod:
# access-dev.yaml
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: access-dev
spec:
allow:
node_labels:
env: dev
logins:
- jerry
---
# access-prod.yaml
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: access-prod
spec:
options:
# require per-session MFA for production access
require_session_mfa: true
allow:
node_labels:
env: prod
logins:
- jerry
deny: {}
Olga then assigns both roles to all engineers, including Jerry.
When Jerry logs into node
dev1.example.com (with label
env: dev as login
jerry), nothing
special happens:
But when Jerry logs into node
rod3.example.com (with label
env: prod as login
jerry), he
gets prompted for an MFA check:
If you are using
tsh in a constrained environment, you can tell it to use
OTP by doing
tsh --mfa-mode=otp ssh prod3.example.com.
OTP can only be used with per-session MFA when using
tsh or Teleport Connect to
establish connections. A hardware MFA key is required for using per-session
MFA with Teleport's Web UI.
If per-session MFA was enabled cluster-wide, Jerry would be prompted for MFA
even when logging into
dev1.example.com.
The Teleport Database Service supports per-connection MFA. When Jerry connects
to the database
prod-mysql-instance (with label
env: prod), he gets prompted
for an MFA check for each
tsh db connect or
tsh proxy db call:
tsh db connect prod-mysql-instance
Tap any security key
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 10002
Server version: 8.0.0-Teleport (Ubuntu)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql>
Limitations
Current limitations for this feature are:
- For SSH connections besides the Web UI, the
tshor Teleport Connect client must be used for per-session MFA. (The OpenSSH
sshclient does not work with per-session MFA).
- Only
kubectlsupports per-session WebAuthn authentication for Kubernetes.
- Database access with per-session MFA only works with
tsh db connector
tsh proxy db --tunnel. Per-session MFA for databases is not supported in Teleport Connect.
- Application access clients don't support per-session MFA authentication yet, although cluster and role configuration applies to them. If you enable per-session MFA checks cluster-wide, you will not be able to use Application access. We're working on integrating per-session MFA checks for these clients.
- For desktop access, only WebAuthn devices are supported.