Passwordless
Passwordless takes advantage of WebAuthn to provide passwordless and usernameless authentication for Teleport.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- Teleport must be configured for WebAuthn. See the Second Factor: WebAuthn guide.
- A hardware device with support for WebAuthn and resident keys. As an alternative, you can use a Mac with biometrics / Touch ID or device that supports Windows Hello (Windows 10 19H1 or later).
- A web browser with WebAuthn support. To see if your browser supports WebAuthn, check the WebAuthn Compatibility page.
- A signed and notarized version of
tshis required for Touch ID. This means versions installed from Homebrew or compiled from source will not work. Download the macOS tsh installer.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
A Teleport cluster capable of WebAuthn is automatically capable of passwordless.
Step 1/2. Register
Register your passwordless device using
tsh:
tsh mfa add
Choose device type [TOTP, WEBAUTHN, TOUCHID]: WEBAUTHN
Enter device name: bio
Allow passwordless logins [YES, NO]: YES
Tap any *registered* security key
Tap your *new* security key
MFA device "bio" added.
You may pick either
WEBAUTHN or
TOUCHID as the device type. Make sure to
answer
YES to "Allow passwordless logins".
If you are using a hardware device, a passwordless registration will occupy a resident key slot. Resident keys, also called discoverable credentials, are stored in persistent memory in the authenticator (i.e., the device that is used to authenticate). In contrast, MFA keys are encrypted by the authenticator and stored in the Teleport Auth Server. Regardless of your device type, passwordless registrations may also be used for regular MFA.
If you plan on relying exclusively on passwordless, it's recommended to register
more than one device. A portable hardware device is ideal, as it can be shared
between
tsh, the Teleport Web UI, and different computers.
Registering Touch ID for tsh
Touch ID registrations are isolated by application. A Touch ID registration
for
tsh is different from a registration made from Chrome or Safari. You may
register the same Touch ID device from multiple applications to get
passwordless access in all of them.
Step 2/2. Authenticate
Authenticate using your passwordless credential:
- Teleport Community Edition
- Commercial
tsh login --proxy=example.com --auth=passwordless
Tap your security key
> Profile URL: https://example.com
Logged in as: codingllama
Cluster: example.com
Roles: access, editor
Logins: codingllama
Kubernetes: enabled
Valid until: 2021-10-04 23:32:29 -0700 PDT [valid for 12h0m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
tsh login --proxy=example.com --auth=passwordless
Tap your security key
> Profile URL: https://example.com
Logged in as: codingllama
Cluster: example.com
Roles: access, editor, reviewer
Logins: codingllama
Kubernetes: enabled
Valid until: 2021-10-04 23:32:29 -0700 PDT [valid for 12h0m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
A fully passwordless cluster defaults to passwordless logins, making
--auth=passwordless unnecessary. See the next section to learn how to enable
passwordless by default.
You can also execute passwordless logins in the Teleport Web UI. To do so, look for the passwordless link in the Web UI.
Optional: Enable passwordless by default
Passwordless enthusiasts may enable passwordless by default in their clusters.
Note that this configuration changes Teleport's behavior even for users without
a passwordless device registered, so existing users may need to authenticate
using
tsh login --proxy=example.com --auth=local in order to get their first
passwordless registration.
To enable passwordless by default, add
connector_name: passwordless to your
cluster configuration:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
- Static Config
- Dynamic resources
Auth Server
teleport.yaml file:
auth_service:
authentication:
type: local
second_factor: on
webauthn:
rp_id: example.com
connector_name: passwordless # passwordless by default
Create a
cap.yaml file or get the existing configuration using
tctl get cluster_auth_preference:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
second_factor: "on"
webauthn:
rp_id: example.com
connector_name: passwordless # passwordless by default
Update the configuration:
tctl create -f cap.yaml
cluster auth preference has been updated
Troubleshooting
"Allow passwordless logins" doesn't appear
If you don't see the "Allow passwordless logins" prompt during
tsh mfa add,
you may be using an older version of
tsh. Download the latest
tsh from our
installation page.
Hardware device not usable
tsh only prompts for hardware devices with certain capabilities for
passwordless registrations. If your device isn't blinking it may not be capable
of passwordless logins.
Below is a non-comprehensive list of requirements:
- Device must support WebAuthn (sometimes also called FIDO2 or CTAP2).
- Device must be capable of user verification (biometrics or PIN).
- Device must have a PIN set.
- Device must have fingerprints enrolled (if biometric). This typically means both a PIN and fingerprints.
tsh relies in an embedded libfido2 to access hardware devices. If you are
running on Linux, you may be missing the necessary udev rules to access your
device. Try following the installation instructions for libfido2, which may provide you the
necessary udev rules.
Touch ID not usable
If you are having trouble with Touch ID, make sure that you are using the latest
standalone version of
tsh. Download the macOS tsh installer.
Touch ID support requires Macs with a Touch ID sensor and Secure Enclave. It also requires macOS >= 10.13 (macOS High Sierra).
You can run the
tsh touchid diag command to verify requirements. A capable
device and
tsh binary should show an output similar to the one below:
tsh touchid diag
Has compile support? true
Has signature? true
Has entitlements? true
Passed LAPolicy test? true
Passed Secure Enclave test? true
Touch ID enabled? true
Windows Webauthn not usable
Windows Webauthn support for
tsh requires Windows 10 19H1 or later.
You can run the
tsh webauthnwin diag command to verify requirements. A capable
device and
tsh binary should show the following output:
tsh webauthnwin diag
WebauthWin available: true
Compile support: true
DLL API version: 4
Has platform UV: true
Register successful: true
Login successful: true
Disable passwordless
If you want to forbid passwordless access to your cluster, add
passwordless: false to your configuration:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
- Static Config
- Dynamic resources
Auth Server
teleport.yaml file:
# snippet from /etc/teleport.yaml:
auth_service:
authentication:
type: local
second_factor: on
webauthn:
rp_id: example.com
passwordless: false # disable passwordless
Create a
cap.yaml file or get the existing configuration using
tctl get cluster_auth_preference:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
second_factor: "on"
webauthn:
rp_id: example.com
passwordless: false # disable passwordless
Update the configuration:
tctl create -f cap.yaml
cluster auth preference has been updated
