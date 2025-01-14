Version: 17.x

Workload Identity API & Workload Attestation

The Workload Identity API service ( workload-identity-api ) is a configurable tbot service that allows workloads to request JWT and X509 workload identity credentials on-the-fly.

It's a more secure alternative to writing credentials to disk and supports performing a process known as workload attestation to determine attributes of the workload before issuing credentials.

The Workload Identity API is compatible with two standards:

In addition to issuing credentials to workloads, the Workload Identity API can also provide the trust bundle necessary for workloads to validate the credentials of other workloads.

type: workload-identity-api listen: unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock attestors: kubernetes: enabled: true kubelet: read_only_port: 10255 secure_port: 10250 token_path: "/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/token" ca_path: "/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/ca.crt" skip_verify: true anonymous: false selector: name: foo labels: app: [ foo , bar ]

The Workload Identity API implements the SPIFFE Workload API, a standardized API for workloads to request workload identity credentials and trust bundles.

Via this API, both JWT and X509 workload identity credentials can be issued.

Workload Attestation is the process completed by tbot to assert the identity of a workload that has connected to the Workload API and requested credentials.

Workload Attestors are the individual components that perform this attestation. They use the process ID of the workload to gather information about the workload from platform-specific APIs. For example, the Kubernetes Workload Attestor queries the local Kubelet API to determine which Kubernetes pod the process belongs to.

The result of this attestation process is known as attestation metadata. This attestation metadata can be included in the rules or templates you configure as part of a WorkloadIdentity resource.

The Unix Workload Attestor is the most basic attestor and allows you to restrict the issuance of workload identities to specific Unix processes based on a range of criteria.

To resolve information about a process from the PID, the Unix Workload Attestor reads information from the procfs filesystem. By default, it expects procfs to be mounted at /proc .

If procfs is mounted at a different location, you must configure the Unix Workload Attestor to read from that alternative location by setting the HOST_PROC environment variable.

This is a sensitive configuration option, and you should ensure that it is set correctly or not set at all. If misconfigured, an attacker could provide falsified information about processes, and this could lead to the issuance of SVIDs to unauthorized workloads.

The Kubernetes Workload Attestor allows you to restrict the issuance of workload identities to specific Kubernetes workloads based on a range of criteria.

It works by first determining the pod ID for a given process ID and then by querying the local kubelet API for details about that pod.

To use Kubernetes Workload Attestation, tbot must be deployed as a daemon set. This is because the unix domain socket can only be accessed by pods on the same node as the agent. Additionally, the daemon set must have the hostPID property set to true to allow the agent to access information about processes within other containers.

The daemon set must also have a service account assigned that allows it to query the Kubelet API. This is an example role with the required RBAC:

kind: ClusterRole apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: tbot rules: - resources: [ "pods" , "nodes" , "nodes/proxy" ] apiGroups: [ "" ] verbs: [ "get" ]

Mapping the Workload API Unix domain socket into the containers of workloads can be done in two ways:

Directly configuring a hostPath volume for the tbot daemonset and workloads which will need to connect to it.

daemonset and workloads which will need to connect to it. Using spiffe-csi-driver.

Example manifests for required Kubernetes resources:

kind: ClusterRole apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: tbot rules: - resources: [ "pods" , "nodes" , "nodes/proxy" ] apiGroups: [ "" ] verbs: [ "get" ] kind: ClusterRoleBinding apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: tbot subjects: - kind: ServiceAccount name: tbot namespace: default roleRef: kind: ClusterRole name: tbot apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io apiVersion: v1 kind: ServiceAccount metadata: name: tbot namespace: default apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: tbot-config namespace: default data: tbot.yaml: | version: v2 onboarding: join_method: kubernetes # replace with the name of a join token you have created. token: example-token storage: type: memory # ensure this is configured to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service. proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443 services: - type: workload-identity-api listen: unix:///run/tbot/sockets/workload.sock attestor: kubernetes: enabled: true kubelet: # skip verification of the Kubelet API certificate as this is not # usually issued by the cluster CA. skip_verify: true selector: name: example-workload-identity apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: DaemonSet metadata: name: tbot spec: selector: matchLabels: app: tbot template: metadata: labels: app: tbot spec: securityContext: runAsUser: 0 runAsGroup: 0 hostPID: true containers: - name: tbot image: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-distroless:17.3.3 imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: privileged: true args: - start - -c - /config/tbot.yaml - --log-format - json volumeMounts: - mountPath: /config name: config - mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens name: join-sa-token - name: tbot-sockets mountPath: /run/tbot/sockets readOnly: false env: - name: TELEPORT_NODE_NAME valueFrom: fieldRef: fieldPath: spec.nodeName - name: KUBERNETES_TOKEN_PATH value: /var/run/secrets/tokens/join-sa-token serviceAccountName: tbot volumes: - name: tbot-sockets hostPath: path: /run/tbot/sockets type: DirectoryOrCreate - name: config configMap: name: tbot-config - name: join-sa-token projected: sources: - serviceAccountToken: path: join-sa-token expirationSeconds: 600 audience: example.teleport.sh

The workload-identity-api service endpoint also implements the Envoy SDS API. This allows it to act as a source of certificates and certificate authorities for the Envoy proxy.

As a forward proxy, Envoy can be used to attach an X.509 SVID to an outgoing connection from a workload that is not SPIFFE-enabled.

As a reverse proxy, Envoy can be used to terminate mTLS connections from SPIFFE-enabled clients. Envoy can validate that the client has presented a valid X.509 SVID and perform enforcement of authorization policies based on the SPIFFE ID contained within the SVID.

When acting as a reverse proxy for certain protocols, Envoy can be configured to attach a header indicating the identity of the client to a request before forwarding it to the service. This can then be used by the service to make authorization decisions based on the client's identity.

When configuring Envoy to use the SDS API exposed by the workload-identity-api service, three additional special names can be used to aid configuration:

default : tbot will return the default SVID for the workload.

: will return the default SVID for the workload. ROOTCA : tbot will return the trust bundle for the trust domain that the workload is a member of.

: will return the trust bundle for the trust domain that the workload is a member of. ALL : tbot will return the trust bundle for the trust domain that the workload is a member of, as well as the trust bundles of any trust domain that the trust domain is federated with.

The following is an example Envoy configuration that sources a certificate and trust bundle from the workload-identity-api service listening on unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock . It requires that a connecting client presents a valid SPIFFE SVID and forwards this information to the backend service in the x-forwarded-client-cert header.