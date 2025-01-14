Version: 17.x

The revocations mechanism provides a way to mark an issued X509 workload identity credential as revoked - indicating to workloads that this credential should no longer be considered valid.

Typically, the short-lived nature of the X509 SVIDs issued by Teleport Workload Identity means that revocations are not required. However, in some cases, you may still desire to revoke an issued credential prior to its expiry.

When an X509 SVID is revoked, a signed Certificate Revocation List will be distributed to workloads via the Workload API or via a svid-crl.pem file written to a workload-identity-x509 output.

Workloads and third party services must have explicit support for CRLs to support them. Support for this functionality can be limited in some environments, so it is recommended to audit the support for CRLs prior to leveraging this feature.

Before revoking an X509 SVID, you must have the serial number of the X509 SVID that you wish to revoke. This can be determined via the Teleport audit log.

When creating a revocation, you will also need to provide a reason for the revocation. This is a free-form string that can be used to provide additional context for the revocation.

Use tctl workload-identity revocations add to create a new revocation:

tctl workload-identity revocations add --type x509 --serial aabbcc11 --reason compromised

You can list the currently revoked X509 SVIDs using the tctl workload-identity revocations ls command:

tctl workload-identity revocations ls Type Serial Revoked At Expires At Reason ---- -------- -------------------- --------------------------------- ------- x509 aabbcc11 2025-02-20T11:44:13Z 2025-02-27T11:44:13Z (34m21s) example

You can remove an existing revocation using the tctl workload-identity revocations rm command:

tctl workload-identity revocations rm --type x509 --serial aabbcc11

However, typically it is preferred to issue a new X509 SVID rather than remove a revocation. This is because validators may cache revocations and this may mean that the removal of the revocation will not be immediately effective.

If you need to export the signed CRL to import it to a third-party service (e.g. AWS Roles Anywhere), then you can use the tctl workload-identity revocations crl command:

tctl workload-identity revocations crl 2025-02-27T10:54:02.526Z INFO Received CRL from server common/workload_identity_command.go:435 -----BEGIN X509 CRL----- MIIChjCCAW4CAQEwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQELBQAwajEaMBgGA1UEChMRbGVhZi50ZWxl Lm90dHIuc2gxGjAYBgNVBAMTEWxlYWYudGVsZS5vdHRyLnNoMTAwLgYDVQQFEycz MjkxOTYyMDc1Mjg4MDE2Nzg5Nzk4NTgyNDM3NjY0NjM3MTMxNjgYDzAwMDEwMTAx MDAwMDAwWjCBqDAWAgUAqrvM7hcNMjUwMjIwMTE0MTM1WjAWAgUAqrvM/xcNMjUw MjIwMTE0MzUyWjAWAgUAqrvMERcNMjUwMjIwMTE0NDEzWjAWAgUAqrvMIhcNMjUw MjIwMTE0NjAxWjAWAgUAqrvMRBcNMjUwMjIxMTQ1OTA0WjAWAgUAqrvMZhcNMjUw MjI1MTEwNzQ3WjAWAgUAqrvM3RcNMjUwMjIwMTEzOTM0WqAyMDAwHwYDVR0jBBgw FoAUS90sNZrJbUnpDq144QcC1Ifqvi8wDQYDVR0UBAYCBGfARCwwDQYJKoZIhvcN AQELBQADggEBABPjnKBtXLq/gA79zSXJlN4ownSJsedEXhrM/04Cxn+VrzVInnIR TttBD/uTrjJnLzvLTdD7z9SrrM3hNsPkR4zoSy9io7u/G08jK3+IBoXzDcf32ca8 9z6xomSC1mo5q3ijMqDj7xZC1i6RcQbNtzXc5+aD3Hd3MgmFf7K9IvwmCX7kugD7 6N8zUDMKJPgHttuvl1oYoY2k+jvp3Lu5wjTcLWEuqZOWHImY9ZYx3fmXNjgjnDfx tFJEdB/d5SoDzpGXC394eeRmFml77+L0XfZmbmcXE00sRBi0Xr5MAa1PGjw/wS9a 4QIDGaj2VG6k+CY1GIeBW0qTwuRt4qvW8Nk= -----END X509 CRL-----