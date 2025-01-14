Version: 17.x

On this page

Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Resource

The X.509 issuer override functionality provides a way to replace the self-signed X.509 certificate used by Teleport as the issuer SPIFFE X509-SVID credentials with an issuing certificate of your choosing, together with an optional certificate chain. After configuring a default workload_identity_x509_issuer_override resource, all X509-SVID credentials issued to tbot or tsh will be issued by one of the issuers specified in the resource, and will include the appropriate certificate chain.

Teleport Enterprise Required A valid Teleport Enterprise license is required to use X.509 issuer override feature of Teleport Workload Identity.

The X.509 issuer override feature was introduced in Teleport 17.4.5. Clusters running an older version of the control plane won't support the feature, and credentials issued to older versions of tbot or tsh will be issued by the internal Teleport certificate authority even if an override is configured in the cluster.

This is an example of a workload_identity_x509_issuer_override resource, in YAML format:

kind: workload_identity_x509_issuer_override version: v1 metadata: name: default spec: overrides: - issuer: "<certificate in DER format, base64-encoded>" chain: - "<certificate in DER format, base64-encoded>" - "..." - issuer: "..." chain: - "..."

The public keys in the issuer certificates in the spec.overrides list must be unique across the whole list. It's important to keep the workload_identity_x509_issuer_override resource updated as time passes or if a CA rotation for the SPIFFE certificate authority is initiated, because neither the issuer certificate nor the certificates in its chain are checked for expiration or validity when issuing certificates, and any of the active and usable X.509 certificates in the SPIFFE certificate authority can be selected as the original issuing certificate, and the X509-SVID issuance will fail if no issuer certificate is found with the same public key as the selected internal issuing certificate in the default override. In usual conditions only a single certificate is present in the SPIFFE certificate authority, and only one override is thus required in the workload_identity_x509_issuer_override resource.

Some managed PKI services require a signed CSR (Certificate Signing Request) to issue a certificate rather than just a public key. The tctl workload-identity x509-issuer-overrides sign-csrs command can be used to sign a CSR for all the X.509 certificates in the SPIFFE certificate authority of the cluster.

tctl workload-identity x509-issuer-overrides sign-csrs SERIALNUMBER=123456789012345678901234567890123456789,CN=clustername,O=clustername -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE REQUEST----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE REQUEST----- SERIALNUMBER=234567890123456789012345678901234567890,CN=clustername,O=clustername -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE REQUEST----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----

Use of this command requires create permissions for the workload_identity_x509_issuer_override_csr resource kind in one of the roles associated with the identity running the command.

The tctl workload-identity x509-issuer-overrides create command can be used to build a workload_identity_x509_issuer_override resource out of one or more PEM files containing a certificate chain each, and to create or forcibly overwrite an existing resource in the cluster. The command will check that the first certificates in the specified chains have different public keys, and that they match 1:1 with the trusted X.509 certificates in the SPIFFE certificate authority in the Teleport cluster.

tctl workload-identity x509-issuer-overrides create subca1.pem subca2.pem ERROR: override already exists, use the --force option to overwrite it workload_identity_x509_issuer_override "default" already exists tctl workload-identity x509-issuer-overrides create --force subca1.pem subca2.pem Written workload_identity_x509_issuer_override; to check, run tctl get workload_identity_x509_issuer_override/default

Use of this command requires either create or create and update permissions for the workload_identity_x509_issuer_override resource kind.

The tctl get , tctl create , tctl create -f , tctl edit and tctl rm commands can be used to manipulate workload_identity_x509_issuer_override resources.

tctl get workload_identity_x509_issuer_override/default | tee override.yaml kind: workload_identity_x509_issuer_override metadata: name: default spec: ... tctl rm workload_identity_x509_issuer_override/default workload_identity_x509_issuer_override "default" has been deleted tctl create override.yaml workload_identity_x509_issuer_override "default" has been created