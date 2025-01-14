Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_config Terraform resource

resource "teleport_autoupdate_config" "test" { version = "v1" spec = { tools = { mode = "enabled" } agents = { mode = "enabled" strategy = "halt-on-error" schedules = { regular = [ { name = "dev" days = [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour : 4 }, { name = "staging" days = [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour : 14 }, { name = "prod" days = [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour : 14 wait_hours : 24 }, ] } } } }