Version: 17.x

TeleportSAMLConnector

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportSAMLConnector resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v2

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v2

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectSAMLConnector resource definition v2 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
acsstringAssertionConsumerService is a URL for assertion consumer service on the service provider (Teleport's side).
allow_idp_initiatedbooleanAllowIDPInitiated is a flag that indicates if the connector can be used for IdP-initiated logins.
assertion_key_pairobjectEncryptionKeyPair is a key pair used for decrypting SAML assertions.
attributes_to_roles[]objectAttributesToRoles is a list of mappings of attribute statements to roles.
audiencestringAudience uniquely identifies our service provider.
certstringCert is the identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs <Response> responses using this certificate.
client_redirect_settingsobjectClientRedirectSettings defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.
displaystringDisplay controls how this connector is displayed.
entity_descriptorstringEntityDescriptor is XML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements.
entity_descriptor_urlstringEntityDescriptorURL is a URL that supplies a configuration XML.
force_authnstring or integerForceAuthn specified whether re-authentication should be forced on login. UNSPECIFIED is treated as NO. Can be either the string or the integer representation of each option.
issuerstringIssuer is the identity provider issuer.
mfaobjectMFASettings contains settings to enable SSO MFA checks through this auth connector.
providerstringProvider is the external identity provider.
service_provider_issuerstringServiceProviderIssuer is the issuer of the service provider (Teleport).
signing_key_pairobjectSigningKeyPair is an x509 key pair used to sign AuthnRequest.
single_logout_urlstringSingleLogoutURL is the SAML Single log-out URL to initiate SAML SLO (single log-out). If this is not provided, SLO is disabled.
ssostringSSO is the URL of the identity provider's SSO service.

spec.assertion_key_pair

FieldTypeDescription
certstringCert is a PEM-encoded x509 certificate.
private_keystringPrivateKey is a PEM encoded x509 private key.

spec.attributes_to_roles items

FieldTypeDescription
namestringName is an attribute statement name.
roles[]stringRoles is a list of static teleport roles to map to.
valuestringValue is an attribute statement value to match.

spec.client_redirect_settings

FieldTypeDescription
allowed_https_hostnames[]stringa list of hostnames allowed for https client redirect URLs
insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges[]stringa list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs

spec.mfa

FieldTypeDescription
certstringCert is the identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs <Response> responses using this certificate.
enabledbooleanEnabled specified whether this SAML connector supports MFA checks. Defaults to false.
entity_descriptorstringEntityDescriptor is XML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements. Usually set from EntityDescriptorUrl.
entity_descriptor_urlstringEntityDescriptorUrl is a URL that supplies a configuration XML.
force_authnstring or integerForceAuthn specified whether re-authentication should be forced for MFA checks. UNSPECIFIED is treated as YES to always re-authentication for MFA checks. This should only be set to NO if the IdP is setup to perform MFA checks on top of active user sessions. Can be either the string or the integer representation of each option.
issuerstringIssuer is the identity provider issuer. Usually set from EntityDescriptor.
ssostringSSO is the URL of the identity provider's SSO service. Usually set from EntityDescriptor.

spec.signing_key_pair

FieldTypeDescription
certstringCert is a PEM-encoded x509 certificate.
private_keystringPrivateKey is a PEM encoded x509 private key.