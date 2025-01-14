Skip to main content
Version: 17.x

TeleportBotV1

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportBotV1 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectBot resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
roles[]stringThe roles that the bot should be able to impersonate.
traits[]objectThe traits that will be associated with the bot for the purposes of role templating. Where multiple specified with the same name, these will be merged by the server.

spec.traits items

FieldTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the trait. This is what allows the trait to be queried in role templates.
values[]stringThe values associated with the named trait.