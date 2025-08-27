This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
spec
spec.agents
|Field
|Type
|Description
|maintenance_window_duration
|string
|maintenance_window_duration is the maintenance window duration. This can only be set if
strategy is "time-based". Once the window is over, the group transitions to the done state. Existing agents won't be updated until the next maintenance window.
|mode
|string
|mode specifies whether agent autoupdates are enabled, disabled, or paused.
|schedules
|object
|schedules specifies schedules for updates of grouped agents.
|strategy
|string
|strategy to use for updating the agents.
spec.agents.schedules
|Field
|Type
|Description
|regular
|[]object
|regular schedules for non-critical versions.
spec.agents.schedules.regular items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|canary_count
|integer
|canary_count is the number of canary agents that will be updated before the whole group is updated. when set to 0, the group does not enter the canary phase. This number is capped to 5. This number must always be lower than the total number of agents in the group, else the rollout will be stuck.
|days
|[]string
|days when the update can run. Supported values are "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun" and "*"
|name
|string
|name of the group
|start_hour
|integer
|start_hour to initiate update
|wait_hours
|integer
|wait_hours after last group succeeds before this group can run. This can only be used when the strategy is "halt-on-failure". This field must be positive.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|mode
|string
|Mode defines state of the client tools auto update.