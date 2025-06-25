Managed Updates Resource Reference
This document provides detailed reference information about the Managed Updates v2 resources. See also:
- the Managed Updates Architecture describing the agent update architecture and security invariants.
- the Managed Updates Guide for more details on how to set up Managed updates.
Managed Updates v2 resources
User facing
Managed Updates are configured via two user-facing resources:
autoupdate_config
This describes how and when updates are applied. Configuration changes take effect during the next rollout.
kind: autoupdate_config
metadata:
# autoupdate_config is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-config`.
name: autoupdate-config
spec:
agents:
# mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_version.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
# Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_version)
mode: enabled
# strategy used to roll out updates to agents. Applies to every group.
# The halt-on-error strategy ensures that groups earlier in the schedule are
# given the opportunity to update to the target_version before groups that are
# later in the schedule. (Currently, the schedule must be stopped manually by
# setting the mode to "suspended" or "disabled". In the future, errors will be
# detected automatically).
# The time-based strategy ensure that each group updates within a defined
# time window, with no dependence between groups.
# Possible values: "halt-on-error" or "time-based"
# Default: "halt-on-error"
strategy: halt-on-error
# maintenance_window_duration configures the duration after the start_hour
# when updates may occur. Only valid for the time-based strategy.
# maintenance_window_duration: 1h
# schedules define groups of agents with different update times.
# Currently, only the regular schedule is configurable.
schedules:
regular:
# name of each group, configured locally via "teleport-update enable --group"
- name: staging
# start_hour of the update, in UTC
start_hour: 4
# days that the update may occur on
# Days are not configurable for most Enterprise cloud-hosted users.
# Possible values: "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", and "*"
# Default: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
days: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
- name: production
start_hour: 5
# wait_hours ensures that the group executes at least a specific number of hours
# after the previous group. Only valid for the halt-on-error schedule.
# Default: 0
wait_hours: 24
tools:
# mode allows users to enable or disable client tool updates at the
# cluster level. Disable client tool automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place.
# Possible values: "enabled" or "disabled"
# Default: "disabled"
mode: enabled
autoupdate_version
This specifies which version agents should update to. Changing the start or target version creates a new rollout.
This resource is not editable for cloud-managed Teleport Enterprise to ensure that all of your clients receive security patches and remain compatible with your cluster.
kind: autoupdate_version
metadata:
# autoupdate_version is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-version`.
name: autoupdate-version
spec:
agents:
# start_version is the version used to install new agents before their
# group's scheduled update time. Agents never update to the start_version
# automatically, but may be required to via "teleport-update update --now".
start_version: v17.2.0
# target_version is the version that agents update to during their group's
# scheduled update time. New agents also use this version after their group's
# scheduled update time.
target_version: v17.2.1
# schedule used to roll out updates.
# The regular schedule is defined in the autoupdate_config resource.
# The immediate schedule updates all agents to target_version immediately.
# Possible values: "regular" or "immediate"
# Default: "regular"
schedule: regular
# mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_config.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
# Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_config)
mode: enabled
tools:
# target_version is the semver version of client tools the cluster will advertise.
# Client tools such as tsh and tctl will update to this version at login if the
# mode set in autoupdate_config is set to enabled.
# Default: cluster version
target_version: v17.2.1
System resources
Those resources are generated automatically by Teleport. Users should not edit them, reading them can be helpful to track the autoupdate state and understand Teleport's update decisions.
autoupdate_agent_rollout
autoupdate_agent_rollout describes the rollout of the version across agent groups.
A single rollout is active at a time. Each Auth Service updates the rollout every minute.
kind: autoupdate_agent_rollout
metadata:
# autoupdate_agent_rollout is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-agent-rollout`.
name: autoupdate-agent-rollout
spec:
# start_version is the version used to install new agents before their
# group's scheduled update time. Agents never update to the start_version
# automatically, but may be required to via "teleport-update update --now".
start_version: v17.2.0
# target_version is the version that agents update to during their group's
# scheduled update time. New agents also use this version after their group's
# scheduled update time.
target_version: v17.2.1
# schedule used to roll out updates.
# The regular schedule is defined in the autoupdate_config resource.
# The immediate schedule updates all agents to target_version immediately.
# Possible values: "regular" or "immediate"
schedule: regular
# autoupdate_mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_config.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
autoupdate_mode: enabled
# strategy used to roll out updates to agents.
# The halt-on-error strategy ensures that groups earlier in the schedule are
# given the opportunity to update to the target_version before groups that are
# later in the schedule. (Currently, the schedule must be stopped manually by
# setting the mode to "suspended" or "disabled". In the future, errors will be
# detected automatically).
# The time-based strategy ensure that each group updates within a defined
# time window, with no dependence between groups.
# Possible values: "halt-on-error" or "time-based"
# Default: "halt-on-error"
strategy: halt-on-error
# maintenance_window_duration configures the duration after the start_hour
# when updates may occur. Only valid for the time-based strategy.
# maintenance_window_duration: 1h
status:
# groups contains the status for each group in the currently executing schedule.
groups:
# name of each group, configured locally via "teleport-update enable --group"
- name: staging
# start_time of the group
start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# state of the group
# Possible values: unstarted, active, done, rolledback
state: active
# last_update_time of this group's status
last_update_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# last_update_reason of this group's status
last_update_reason: "new version"
# days that the update may occur on, from autoupdate_config
# Possible values: "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", and "*"
config_days: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
# start_hour of the update, in UTC, from autoupdate_config
config_start_hour: 4
- name: production
# ...
# config_wait_hours is specific number of hours after the previous group that this
# group may execute after, from autoupdate_config.
config_wait_hours: 24
# start_time of the rollout
start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# state of the entire rollout
# Possible values: unstarted, active, done, rolledback
state: active
autoupdate_agent_report
Reports how many agents are connected to each auth, and which version they are running. This is used to track update progress and automatically progress the rollout.
kind: autoupdate_agent_report
version: v1
metadata:
# Instance ID of the auth that generated the report.
name: auth1
spec:
# When the report was generated.
timestamp: 2025-05-28T11:22:41.924956-04:00
# Map of the agent groups seen by the auth.
groups:
dev:
# Map of the agent versions seen for this group by the auth.
versions:
"1.2.3":
# Number of registered agents with this version.
count: 15
"1.2.4":
count: 2
"1.2.5":
count: 34
stage:
versions:
"1.2.3":
count: 15
"1.2.4":
count: 125
prod:
versions:
"1.2.5":
count: 1543
# List of agents omitted from the report.
omitted:
- count: 120
reason: "version is pinned"
- count: 12
reason: "managed update v1 updater does not support agent reports"
- count: 42
reason: "updater version predates agent report"
Reports can be individually seen using
tctl get autoupdate_agent_reports.
To aggregate every report into a single one, run
tctl autoupdate agents report.
Agent Update Overview
Here's a schema describing the interactions between the different Managed Updates v2 components when updating agents:
Update Strategies
The
autoupdate_config resource supports two different strategies for managing how updates propagate across your agent groups:
halt-on-error Strategy
The
halt-on-error strategy provides predictable, sequential updates across environments. It's ideal for traditional development pipelines where you want to ensure that development environments are successfully updated before proceeding to staging and production.
Key characteristics:
- Updates proceed sequentially through groups in the order they are defined
- If an earlier group fails to update, later groups will not be updated
- Provides a controlled, predictable update path
- Groups with a
wait_hoursparameter will wait the specified duration after the previous group's successful update
Example configuration:
kind: autoupdate_config
metadata:
name: autoupdate-config
spec:
agents:
mode: enabled
strategy: halt-on-error
schedules:
regular:
- name: dev
days: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
start_hour: 16
- name: stage
days: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
start_hour: 18
- name: prod
days: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
start_hour: 20
wait_hours: 24
In this example, the
dev group updates first, followed by
stage, and finally
prod. The
prod group will only update if both
dev and
stage have updated successfully, and will wait 24 hours after
stage has completed.
time-based Strategy
The
time-based strategy is designed for environments where update groups are independent of each other, such as geographical regions or different teams. It allows updates to occur whenever the specified maintenance window is active for a group, regardless of the status of other groups.
Key characteristics:
- Groups update independently during their configured maintenance windows
- No dependency between groups - if prod's window occurs before dev's, prod will update first
- Maintenance windows are strictly enforced - updates only occur during the specified window duration
- Does not support the
wait_hoursparameter
Example configuration:
kind: autoupdate_config
metadata:
name: autoupdate-config
spec:
agents:
mode: enabled
strategy: time-based
maintenance_window_duration: 2h
schedules:
regular:
- name: us-east
days: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
start_hour: 4
- name: us-west
days: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
start_hour: 6
- name: europe
days: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
start_hour: 12
In this example, each region will update during its own 2-hour maintenance window, regardless of the status of other regions. If a new version becomes available when Europe's window is active but before US East's window, Europe will update first.
Version Behavior During Rollout
Depending on which strategy is selected, the system behaves differently regarding which versions are installed at
different points in the rollout. Consider a scenario where
start_version is A and
target_version is B:
halt-on-error Strategy Version Behavior
This table summarizes which version an agent will install based on its group's maintenance window:
|Timing
|New Agent Installations
|Existing Agent Updates
|Before maintenance window
|Install version A
|No updates occur
|During maintenance window
|Install version B
|Update to version B
|After maintenance window
|Install version B
|Update to version B
In halt-on-error strategy, if the previous group is not done updating, the next one will not start. For example, if you have 2 groups:
devupdating everyday at 13:00
produpdating on weekdays at 15:00
If
dev finishes updating Friday at 16:30,
prod will not start updating immediately as update windows are
1-hour-long and
prod's update window is over.
prod update will start on Monday at 15:00.
time-based Strategy Version Behavior
This table summarizes which version an agent will install based on its group's maintenance window:
|Timing
|New Agent Installations
|Existing Agent Updates
|Before maintenance window
|Install version A
|No updates occur
|During maintenance window
|Install version B
|Update to version B
|After maintenance window
|Install version B
|No updates occur until next window
The key difference is what happens after the maintenance window closes:
- With
halt-on-error, agents update even if they missed the window to run the same version as the other agents in their group.
- With
time-based, updates are strictly limited to the maintenance window duration.
In time-based strategy, the group will start updating as soon as it enters its maintenance window, even if the previous group is not done updating yet.
Mode Precedence
The
mode field can be set in both
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources. The most restrictive mode takes precedence:
disabled(most restrictive)
suspended
enabled(least restrictive)
This allows different teams to manage the configuration and version resources independently while maintaining safety controls.
Cloud-specific Constraints
For cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise:
- The
autoupdate_versionresource is managed automatically and cannot be edited
- The
daysfield in schedules is often not configurable
- The
start_hourdefaults to your selected maintenance window
- A maximum of 5 update groups is allowed by default
- A full update schedule cannot be longer than 4 days
These constraints ensure that all agents are updated weekly and remain compatible with the Teleport cluster's version.