Bound Keypair Joining Admin Guide
This guide discusses various tasks users administering bots using Bound Keypair Joining may need to perform over the lifespan of the bot.
Allowing additional recovery attempts
When using the
standard recovery mode, only a configured number of recovery
attempts can be made. If the limit is reached, no further recovery attempts can
be made until the limit is increased.
To increase this limit and allow an expired bot to join again, edit the token
using
tctl edit:
tctl edit token/example-token
Find the
spec.bound_keypair.recovery.limit field and increment the limit by
the desired amount. You are free to select any desired threshold. For example,
consider these use cases:
-
If human intervention is desired for each join attempt you can increase this value by 1. This single recovery attempt will be immediately consumed, so future recoveries will again require human intervention, and may result in downtime.
While this approach makes downtime likely, it does ensure a human verifies the state of the bot host on each recovery.
-
If you want human intervention for each recovery, but want to avoid downtime, you can increase this value by 2. The first attempt will be consumed immediately, but the bot will have one recovery attempt for automatic future use.
A human user can periodically audit the recovery count and bot host to ensure a recovery attempt is always available and the host is behaving as expected.
-
Any larger value will increase the amount of time required between human intervention. You can select your tolerance for automatic bot recoveries as desired.
Alternatively, if you wish to allow an unlimited number of automatic recovery
attempts, refer to the entry below on
the
relaxed recovery mode.
Note that the recovery limit is always relative to the recovery counter (in the
status.bound_keypair.recovery_count field in the token resource). It is valid
to decrease the limit or set it to zero, however doing so may prevent future
bot recovery attempts until the limit is increased again.
Additionally, note that join state verification is still required, and will prevent multiple concurrent uses of the same keypair and token. In other words, increasing the recovery limit will not allow multiple clients to join.
Allowing unlimited recovery attempts
To allow unlimited recovery attempts, the
spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode
field should be set to
relaxed. To do this, use
tctl edit to edit the token:
tctl edit token/example-token
Find or create the
spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field and set the value to
relaxed. Save the file and quit your editor to update the token.
When the recovery mode is set to
relaxed, the
limit field is ignored and the
status.bound_keypair.recovery_count field may increase beyond the written
limit. If the mode is later changed back to
standard, be aware that future
recovery attempts will fail unless the
limit is increased to accommodate the
current value of
recovery_count.
Note that when
relaxed mode is in use,
join state verification is still required and will
prevent multiple concurrent uses of the same keypair and token. If your use case
requires this, you can
disable join state verification, but doing
so does impact the security of the token.
Requesting a keypair rotation
To request a keypair rotation, set the
.spec.bound_keypair.rotate_after field
to contain a timestamp. On the next authentication attempt after that timestamp
has elapsed, the bot will automatically rotate its keypair.
To simplify this process, you can use the
tctl bound-keypair rotate helper:
tctl bound-keypair rotate token-name
This sets the timestamp to the current time. Note that by default bots only
reauthenticate every 20 minutes, so it may take some time for the request to be
acknowledged. You can monitor the rotation status by watching the token's
.status.bound_keypair.last_rotated_at field.
If you want to force an early rotation and have access to the bot host, you can
restart the
tbot process, or send it a signal with
pkill -usr1 tbot to
request an early rotation.
Note that the previous 10 keypairs are retained on the client for use in case of a cluster rollback; refer to the cluster rollback section for additional information.
Locking a
bound_keypair bot or bot instance
The simplest way to lock out a bot that joined using the
bound_keypair join
method is to use a join token lock target:
tctl lock --join-token=token-name
As a bound keypair token is linked to a single bot, this will effectively lock the bot. It will not be able to reauthenticate, recover, interact with the Teleport API, or otherwise use its credentials until the lock is removed.
Note that if a bot is locked for long enough - bots have a 1 hour certificate
TTL by default - its certificates will expire. If you intend to remove this lock
and reinstate the bot, you may also need to increase the recovery limit
(
.spec.bound_keypair.recovery.limit) to accommodate the additional recovery
attempt.
Other lock targets can also be used, but are not preferred:
- Bot instance (
tctl lock --bot-instance-id ...): will lock only a single instance of the bot. Note that if the recovery limit allows for it, the automatic recovery process will attempt to rejoin and, if successful, will generate a new bot instance ID.
- Bot name (
tctl lock --user bot-<name>): will lock all bots using the same bot / user. This may be overly broad and lock other instances running under this bot user.
Recovering a locked
bound_keypair bot instance
Bots joined with the
bound_keypair join method can become automatically locked
under various conditions, including:
- Failing to correctly complete join state verification
- Connecting with certificates that have an invalid generation counter
- Locked manually by a cluster admin
To recover a bot that has become locked, first ensure the bot's internal storage
(
storage) has not been compromised. These locking conditions are designed to
trigger if more than one client tries to join using a copy of the same
certificates and private key. This can occur due to a misconfiguration or due
to an attacker copying a bot's credentials, so ideally the latter should be
ruled out before unlocking a bot.
Next, determine the name (UUID) of the lock or locks targeting the bot:
tctl get lockkind: lockmetadata: name: 372af058-76d1-4e64-93da-3b04d7d03ac2spec: target: user: bot-exampleversion: v2---kind: lockmetadata: name: 791d0b1d-01b4-4752-8a99-9b2908aebfaespec: target: bot_instance_id: e7d494ae-a0ff-4d12-b935-de5e2025f667version: v2---kind: lockmetadata: name: a69fdbb2-8e53-406a-b453-48b2cda6991dspec: target: join_token: example-token-nameversion: v2
Note the different locks and lock targets shown above: bots can be targeted by
any of their Teleport user name (
bot-example), the bot instance ID (a UUID),
or the join token name. Locks created automatically for bots using Bound Keypair
Joining will typically use a
join_token target, but a lock targeting any of
these values could be created manually.
Note that locks may have a message field containing details about why the lock was created.
Once the lock name(s) have been determined, remove each using
tctl rm:
tctl rm lock/372af058-76d1-4e64-93da-3b04d7d03ac2
Next, join state should be reset. Use
tctl edit to set the token's recovery
mode to
insecure, but make a note of the current value (
standard or
relaxed):
tctl edit token/example-token
Change the
.spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field to
insecure, save, and
quit the editor.
The bot can now be allowed to rejoin. Given sufficient time it will retry on its
own, but if you have access to the host,
systemctl restart tbot or similar can
be used to restart the bot process.
The bot should now be able to join successfully. You can monitor progress by watching for new audit events in Teleport's web UI, or by waiting for the recovery counter to increase:
tctl get token/example-token --format=json | jq '.[].status.bound_keypair.recovery_count'
Once the bot has joined successfully, reset the recovery mode to its previous
value using
tctl edit:
tctl edit token/example-token
If you do suspect the bot's credentials may have been compromised, you may also want to request a keypair rotation in addition to taking other steps to ensure the host is properly secured.
Disabling join state verification
It is occasionally useful to intentionally disable join state verification. For example, this can enable use with:
- CI/CD providers without an explicit delegated join method.
- Nodes with immutable storage that cannot store an updated join state document after each join.
Before continuing, be aware that disabling join state verification will prevent Teleport from detecting if multiple clients are joining using the same bound keypair token. In other words, if the private key is copied by an attacker, they will be able to join indefinitely. Take care to protect the keypair, and make certain to limit access from the bot identity using Teleport's RBAC system.
When ready, use
tctl edit to modify the Bound Keypair token:
tctl edit token/example-token
Find or add the
spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field and set it to
insecure. Save and quit your editor to update the token.
With the mode set to
insecure, the
recovery.limit is ignored, allowing
unlimited reuse of the token, and join state verification is disabled, allowing
concurrent or stateless reuse.
Recovery after a cluster rollback
If your Teleport cluster is rolled back for any reason, joining bots may fail join state verification as their local join state document may not match the values currently (or previously) known to Teleport.
The simplest workaround is to temporarily set all bound keypair tokens to
insecure recovery mode for the first join attempt following a cluster restore.
Once they've joined once, they will once again have a valid join state, so the
recovery mode can be restored to its previous value.
To change the recovery mode, use
tctl edit to modify the token resource:
tctl edit token/example-token
Find the
spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field, and set the value to
"insecure". Repeat this for each bound keypair token. Wait for all bound keypair
bots to reauthenticate, and repeat this process to restore the recovery mode to
its previous value.
If bot keypairs were rotated between the snapshot and restore of the Teleport cluster, note that bots only keep a record of the previous 10 keypairs. This means server-side recovery may impossible if the keypair expected by the restored Teleport cluster has been rotated out of the client-side history, or if the client-side history has been lost or deleted.