Bound Keypair Joining Reference
Bound Keypair is a join method designed to provide the best features of delegated join methods - like the AWS, GCP, or Azure join methods - but in on-prem or otherwise unsupported environments where no external verification is available.
Specifically, this join method:
- Does not require dedicated TPM hardware or external identity attestation
- Does not require long-lived shared secrets
- Allows for limited automatic recovery if certificates expire
- Allows recovery restrictions to be relaxed or lifted to accommodate different use cases and deployment scenarios
- Ensures failed bots can be recovered without client-side intervention in most cases
Bound Keypair Joining is available in v18.1.0 and is intended to replace
token
joining as the default recommended join method in Teleport v19.0.0.
At this time, Bound Keypair Joining can only be used to join Machine and Workload ID bots and cannot be used to join other Teleport agent types.
Use cases
Bound Keypair Joining can be used in any environment and is designed to function
as a drop-in replacement for the traditional
token join method in
all situations where it is used today. This includes bare-metal and on-prem
hardware where TPMs are not available, or cloud providers not currently
supported by a delegated join method.
Similar to
token joining, Bound Keypair Joining is also a good replacement for
local experimentation for testing, with minimal configuration needed to onboard
a bot initially. When ready to deploy to production, it's trivial to adjust
onboarding and recovery settings to select your desired balance between
resiliency and security.
Additionally, with
insecure recovery
and in situations that can accommodate the security complications, Bound Keypair
Joining can be used to join bots in otherwise unsupported CI/CD providers by
persisting the bot's keypair in the platform keystore.
Limitations
While Bound Keypair Joining does enable or simplify a number use cases, it does have limitations that may make it unfit in some instances.
In particular, the secure recovery modes introduce some deployment restrictions:
- Each bot deployment must be issued a unique token. For deployment at scale, use of Teleport's Terraform provider is recommended to create tokens in bulk for each deployment.
- Each bot deployment must be able to store client-side state (used for join state verification).
This limitation can be worked around using the
insecure recovery mode, but doing so
does meaningfully reduce the join method's security protections and should be
used with care.
Next steps
You can read step-by-step guides on using Bound Keypair Joining with Machine ID:
- Using Machine ID with Bound Keypair Joining: How to install and configure Machine ID with Bound Keypair Joining
- Bound Keypair Joining Concepts: Learn more about the components and architecture of Bound Keypair Joining
- Bound Keypair Joining Admin Guide: Learn how to deploy and maintain bots in production with Bound Keypair Joining
- Bound Keypair Provision Token Reference: Learn about the options that can be configured for a
bound_keypairtoken