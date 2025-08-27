MCP Access Reference
This guide describes interfaces and options for interacting with the Teleport
Application Service for MCP access, including the static configuration file for
the
teleport binary, and
tsh mcp commands.
Configuration
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
The following snippet shows the full YAML configuration of an Application Service
appearing in the
teleport.yaml configuration file:
app_service:
# Enables application proxy service.
enabled: true
# Enables the builtin Teleport demo MCP server that shows current user and
# session information. To access it, this MCP server uses the app label
# "teleport.internal/resource-type" with the value "demo".
mcp_demo_server: true
# This section contains definitions of all applications proxied by this
# service. It can contain multiple items.
apps:
# Name of the application. Used for identification purposes.
- name: "mcp-everything"
# Free-form application description.
description: "Example Everything MCP server"
# Static labels to assign to the app. Used in RBAC.
labels:
env: "prod"
# Contains MCP server-related configurations.
mcp:
# Command to launch stdio-based MCP servers.
command: "docker"
# Args to execute with the command.
args: ["run", "-i", "--rm", "mcp/everything"]
# Name of the host user account under which the command will be
# executed. Required for stdio-based MCP servers.
run_as_host_user: "docker"
Resource
The MCP server resources are registered as
app resources in the Teleport
backend. Here is the spec of MCP server resources managed by
tctl resource
command:
kind: app
version: v3
metadata:
# MCP server name
name: everything
# MCP server description.
description: The Everything MCP server
# MCP server labels.
labels:
env: local
spec:
mcp:
# Command to launch stdio-based MCP servers.
command: "docker"
# Args to execute with the command.
args: ["run", "-i", "--rm", "mcp/everything"]
# Name of the host user account under which the command will be
# executed. Required for stdio-based MCP servers.
run_as_host_user: "docker"
CLI
This section shows CLI commands relevant for MCP access.
tsh mcp ls
Lists available MCP servers.
List all MCP servers.tsh mcp ls
Search MCP servers with keywords.tsh mcp ls --search foo,bar
Filter MCP servers with labels.tsh mcp ls key1=value1,key2=value2
Get MCP server names using "jq".tsh mcp ls --format json | jq -r '.[].metadata.name'
|Flag
|Description
--search
|List of comma separated search keywords or phrases enclosed in quotations (e.g.
--search=foo,bar,"some phrase").
--query
|Query by predicate language enclosed in single quotes. (e.g.
--query='labels["key1"] == "value1" && labels["key2"] != "value2"').
--format
|Format output (
text,
json,
yaml).
tsh mcp config
Print client configuration details or update the configuration directly.
Print sample configuration for a MCP server apptsh mcp config my-mcp-server-app
Add all MCP servers to Claude Desktoptsh mcp config --all --client-config=claude
Search MCP servers with labels and add to the specified JSON filetsh mcp config --labels env=dev --client-config=my-config.json`
|Flag
|Description
--all
|Select all MCP servers. Mutually exclusive with
--labels or
--query.
--labels
|List of comma separated labels to filter by labels (e.g. key1=value1,key2=value2).
--query
|Query by predicate language enclosed in single quotes. (e.g.
--query='labels["key1"] == "value1" && labels["key2"] != "value2"').
--client-config
|If specified, update the specified client config.
claude for default Claude Desktop config, or specify a JSON file path. Can also be set with environment variable
TELEPORT_MCP_CLIENT_CONFIG.",
--json-format
|Format the JSON file (
pretty,
compact,
auto,
none).
auto saves in compact if the file is already compact, otherwise pretty. Can also be set with environment variable
TELEPORT_MCP_CONFIG_JSON_FORMAT. Default is
auto.",
tsh mcp connect
Used by AI tools such as Claude Desktop to connect to an MCP server via Teleport.
tsh mcp config can print sample configuration or update your AI tools
directly. This eliminates the need to manually construct the tsh mcp connect
command.
tsh mcp connect mcp-everything
tsh debug logs are enabled by default and can be disabled by the environment
variable
TELEPORT_DEBUG=false. You can also specify the
--no-debug flag when
generating sample configurations with
tsh mcp config.