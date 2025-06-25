Version: 17.x

On this page

Workload Attestation Report an issue with this page

Workload Attestation is the process completed by tbot to assert the identity of a workload that has connected to the Workload API and requested certificates. The information gathered during attestation is used to decide which, if any, SPIFFE IDs should be encoded into an SVID and issued to the workload.

Workload Attestors are the individual components that perform this attestation. They use the process ID of the workload to gather information about the workload from platform-specific APIs. For example, the Kubernetes Workload Attestor queries the local Kubelet API to determine which Kubernetes pod the process belongs to.

The result of the attestation process is known as attestation metadata. This attestation metadata is referred to by the rules you configured for tbot 's Workload API service. For example, you may state that only workloads running in a specific Kubernetes namespace should be issued a specific SPIFFE ID.

Additionally, this metadata is included in the log messages output by tbot when it issues an SVID. This allows you to audit the issuance of SVIDs and understand why a specific SPIFFE ID was issued to a workload.

The Unix Workload Attestor is the most basic attestor and allows you to restrict the issuance of SVIDs to specific Unix processes based on a range of criteria.

The following metadata is produced by the Unix Workload Attestor and is available to be used when configuring rules for tbot 's Workload API service:

Field Description unix.attested Indicates that the workload has been attested by the Unix Workload Attestor. unix.pid The process ID of the attested workload. unix.uid The effective user ID of the attested workload. unix.gid The effective primary group ID of the attested workload.

To resolve information about a process from the PID, the Unix Workload Attestor reads information from the procfs filesystem. By default, it expects procfs to be mounted at /proc .

If procfs is mounted at a different location, you must configure the Unix Workload Attestor to read from that alternative location by setting the HOST_PROC environment variable.

This is a sensitive configuration option, and you should ensure that it is set correctly or not set at all. If misconfigured, an attacker could provide falsified information about processes, and this could lead to the issuance of SVIDs to unauthorized workloads.

The Kubernetes Workload Attestor allows you to restrict the issuance of SVIDs to specific Kubernetes workloads based on a range of criteria.

It works by first determining the pod ID for a given process ID and then by querying the local kubelet API for details about that pod.

The following metadata is produced by the Kubernetes Workload Attestor and is available to be used when configuring rules for tbot 's Workload API service:

Field Description kubernetes.attested Indicates that the workload has been attested by the Kubernetes Workload Attestor. kubernetes.namespace The namespace of the Kubernetes Pod. kubernetes.service_account The service account of the Kubernetes Pod. kubernetes.pod_name The name of the Kubernetes Pod.

To use Kubernetes Workload Attestation, tbot must be deployed as a daemon set. This is because the unix domain socket can only be accessed by pods on the same node as the agent. Additionally, the daemon set must have the hostPID property set to true to allow the agent to access information about processes within other containers.

The daemon set must also have a service account assigned that allows it to query the Kubelet API. This is an example role with the required RBAC:

kind: ClusterRole apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: tbot rules: - resources: [ "pods" , "nodes" , "nodes/proxy" ] apiGroups: [ "" ] verbs: [ "get" ]

Mapping the Workload API Unix domain socket into the containers of workloads can be done in two ways:

Directly configuring a hostPath volume for the tbot daemonset and workloads which will need to connect to it.

daemonset and workloads which will need to connect to it. Using spiffe-csi-driver.

Example manifests for required Kubernetes resources:

kind: ClusterRole apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: tbot rules: - resources: [ "pods" , "nodes" , "nodes/proxy" ] apiGroups: [ "" ] verbs: [ "get" ] kind: ClusterRoleBinding apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: tbot subjects: - kind: ServiceAccount name: tbot namespace: default roleRef: kind: ClusterRole name: tbot apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io apiVersion: v1 kind: ServiceAccount metadata: name: tbot namespace: default apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: tbot-config namespace: default data: tbot.yaml: | version: v2 onboarding: join_method: kubernetes # replace with the name of a join token you have created. token: example-token storage: type: memory # ensure this is configured to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service. proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443 services: - type: spiffe-workload-api listen: unix:///run/tbot/sockets/workload.sock attestor: kubernetes: enabled: true kubelet: # skip verification of the Kubelet API certificate as this is not # usually issued by the cluster CA. skip_verify: true # replace the svid entries with the SPIFFE IDs that you wish to issue, # using the `rules` blocks to restrict these to specific Kubernetes # workloads. svids: - path: /my-service rules: - kubernetes: namespace: default service_account: example-sa apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: DaemonSet metadata: name: tbot spec: selector: matchLabels: app: tbot template: metadata: labels: app: tbot spec: securityContext: runAsUser: 0 runAsGroup: 0 hostPID: true containers: - name: tbot image: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-distroless:17.5.2 imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: privileged: true args: - start - -c - /config/tbot.yaml - --log-format - json volumeMounts: - mountPath: /config name: config - mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens name: join-sa-token - name: tbot-sockets mountPath: /run/tbot/sockets readOnly: false env: - name: TELEPORT_NODE_NAME valueFrom: fieldRef: fieldPath: spec.nodeName - name: KUBERNETES_TOKEN_PATH value: /var/run/secrets/tokens/join-sa-token serviceAccountName: tbot volumes: - name: tbot-sockets hostPath: path: /run/tbot/sockets type: DirectoryOrCreate - name: config configMap: name: tbot-config - name: join-sa-token projected: sources: - serviceAccountToken: path: join-sa-token expirationSeconds: 600 audience: example.teleport.sh