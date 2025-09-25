Machine ID with Argo CD
Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes. It runs in Kubernetes and can deploy applications to the same cluster or to other "external" clusters.
In this guide, you will configure the Machine ID agent,
tbot, to manage Argo
CD's cluster credentials, enabling it to securely deploy applications using
Teleport Kubernetes Access.
Prerequisite
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- Argo CD installed in a Kubernetes cluster. This cluster will be referred to as the source cluster throughout this guide, it does not need to be enrolled into Teleport.
- The Kubernetes cluster to which you'd like Argo CD to deploy applications. This cluster will be referred to as the target cluster throughout this guide, it must be enrolled into Teleport, if you have not already done this, follow the Enroll a Kubernetes Cluster guide.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.2.0
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- To configure Kubernetes and deploy
tbotyou will need
kubectland
helminstalled.
- To check clusters have been registered with Argo CD, you will need the
argocdCLI installed.
Step 1/4. Configure Teleport and Kubernetes RBAC
First, we need to configure the RBAC for both Teleport and Kubernetes in order to grant the Machine ID agent the correct level of access.
When forwarding requests to the Kubernetes API on behalf of a bot, the Teleport
Proxy attaches the groups configured (using
kubernetes_groups) in the bot's
Teleport roles to the request. These groups are then used to configure a
RoleBinding or ClusterRoleBinding in Kubernetes to grant specific permissions
within the Kubernetes cluster to the bot.
For the purpose of this guide, we will bind the
editor group to the default
edit ClusterRole that is preconfigured in most Kubernetes clusters to give the
bot read and write access to resources in all the cluster namespaces.
When configuring this in a production environment, you should consider:
- If RoleBinding should be used instead of ClusterRoleBinding to limit the bot's access to a specific namespace.
- If a Role should be created that grants the bot the least privileges necessary
rather than using a pre-existing general Role such as
edit.
To bind the
editor group to the
edit Cluster Role, run the following command
against both the source and target clusters:
kubectl create clusterrolebinding teleport-editor-edit \ --clusterrole=edit \ --group=editor
With the appropriate RoleBinding configured in Kubernetes to grant access to a specific group, you now need to add this group to the role that the bot will impersonate when producing credentials. You also need to grant the bot access through Teleport to the cluster itself. This is done by creating a role that grants the necessary permissions and then assigning this role to the bot.
Create a file called
role.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: example-role
spec:
allow:
kubernetes_labels:
'*': '*'
kubernetes_groups:
- editor
kubernetes_resources:
- kind: "*"
namespace: "*"
name: "*"
verbs: ["*"]
Replace
example-role with a descriptive name related to your use case.
Adjust the
allow field for your environment:
kubernetes_labelsshould be adjusted to grant access to only the clusters that the bot will need to access. The value shown,
'*': '*'will grant access to all Kubernetes clusters.
editormust match the name of the group you specified in the RoleBinding or ClusterRoleBinding.
kubernetes_resourcescan be used to apply additional restrictions to what the bot can access within the Kubernetes cluster. These restrictions are layered upon the RBAC configured within the Kubernetes role itself.
Use
tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Step 2/4. Create a bot
Next, we need to create the bot. A bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines.
Create a file called
bot.yaml with the following content:
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name uniquely identifies the bot within Teleport
name: example-bot
spec:
# roles that will be granted to the bot.
roles: [example-role]
Make sure you replace
example-bot with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot,
and replace
example-role with the name of the role you created in the previous
step.
Use
tctl create -f ./bot.yaml to create the bot.
Step 3/4. Create a join token
In order for
tbot to be able to authenticate and join the Teleport cluster,
we need to configure a join token. There are a number of different available
methods, but for this guide we will use
the
kubernetes method with a static JWKS. Please refer to the
Deploying tbot on Kubernetes guide for more
in-depth information.
Certain cloud providers like Amazon EKS regularly rotate their OIDC signing
keys, which will cause the
static_jwks configuration you create in this guide
to become invalid after a short period of time.
On Kubernetes providers with OIDC support, like Amazon's Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), consider using Kubernetes OIDC joining instead.
First, run the following command against the source cluster, to determine the JWKS-formatted public key:
kubectl get --raw /openid/v1/jwks{"keys":[--snip--]}%
Next, create a file called
join-token.yaml with the following content, ensuring
you insert the output from the
curl command in
spec.kubernetes.static_jwks.jwks
and specify the namespace in which Argo CD is running in
spec.kubernetes.allow[0].service_account:
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# name will be specified in the tbot Helm chart values later
name: example-join-token
spec:
roles: [Bot]
# bot_name must match the name of the bot created earlier in this guide.
bot_name: example-bot
join_method: kubernetes
kubernetes:
# static_jwks configures the Auth Service to validate the JWT presented by
# `tbot` using the public key from a statically configured JWKS.
type: static_jwks
static_jwks:
jwks: |
# Place the data returned by the curl command here
{"keys":[--snip--]}
# allow specifies the rules by which the Auth Service determines if `tbot`
# should be allowed to join.
allow:
- service_account: "argocd:tbot" # namespace:service_account
Use
tctl create -f ./join-token.yaml to create the join.
Step 4/4. Deploy
tbot
Finally, we'll use the official Helm chart
to deploy
tbot.
Find your cluster name by running
tctl status.
Create a file called
tbot-values.yaml with the following content, ensuring you
replace the placeholder values with your cluster name, proxy address, and using
clusterSelectors to identify which Kubernetes clusters you'd like to expose to
Argo CD:
clusterName: "test.teleport.sh"
teleportProxyAddress: "test.teleport.sh:443"
token: "example-join-token"
defaultOutput:
enabled: false
argocd:
enabled: true
clusterSelectors:
- labels:
environment: production
Please refer to the Helm chart reference for all of the supported configuration options.
Install the Helm chart by running the following commands against the source cluster, ensuring you specify the namespace in which Argo CD is running:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.devhelm repo updatehelm install tbot teleport/tbot \ --namespace argocd \ --values tbot-values.yaml
Once the Helm chart installation is complete (usually after a few minutes), you should see your Kubernetes clusters in Argo CD. You can check this by running the following command:
argocd cluster listSERVER NAMEhttps://test.teleport.sh:443/v1/teleport/dHAxLmZsb3BweS5jbw/Ym94b2ZyYWQ1 test.teleport.sh-prod-eu-1https://kubernetes.default.svc in-cluster
You should also be able to see the
tbot-managed cluster secrets in Kubernetes
when running the following command:
kubectl get secrets -n argocd | grep ^teleport.argocd-cluster.teleport.argocd-cluster.e815df7b7588be17 Opaque 3 7d3h
You can now configure Argo CD to deploy applications to your Teleport-enrolled clusters!
If new matching clusters are added in Teleport,
tbot will register them with
Argo CD on the bot's next certificate renewal. If needed, the
tbot process can
be restarted by deleting the pod or signalled (
pkill -USR1 tbot) to trigger an
immediate reload.
Please note that, for safety, if a cluster is deleted in Teleport or no longer
matches your
clusterSelectors, it will not be automatically removed from
Argo CD - but
tbot will stop refreshing its credentials.
Argo CD Impersonation
Argo CD supports using Kubernetes' user impersonation feature to give the application sync process more restrictive privileges than the Argo control plane has generally. This can be used to create a permission boundary where applications deployed to the same cluster, but in different projects, cannot read or modify each other's resources.
In order to use Argo CD impersonation with Teleport Kubernetes Access, your bot
must have a role where
kubernetes_users contains a wildcard. For example:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: kube-wildcard-access
spec:
allow:
kubernetes_users:
- '*'
If you simply enumerate the users that Argo CD is allowed to impersonate in
kubernetes_users, you will encounter the following error:
please select a user to impersonate, refusing to select a user due to several kubernetes_users set up for this user
This happens because Argo CD only sets impersonation headers on requests that operate on application-scoped resources. Because your role has permission to impersonate many users, it's ambiguous which one Teleport should use by default.
When
kubernetes_users contains a wildcard, and no specific user is being
impersonated, Kubernetes Access will fall back to sending your bot's Teleport
username by default. You should therefore create a RoleBinding or
ClusterRoleBinding, in the target cluster, granting your bot user the
broader permissions needed by the Argo CD control plane.
kubectl create clusterrolebinding example-bot-edit \ --clusterrole=edit \ --user=bot-example-bot
When using impersonation to create a permission boundary between Argo CD
projects, remember that Kubernetes Access will automatically impersonate any
groups listed in
kubernetes_groups by default.
You should ensure that your bot user does not have any roles which contain
kubernetes_groups, otherwise the privilege isolation provided by impersonating
different users is compromised, because the application sync process will have
the combination of the impersonated user's privileges and those granted to the
groups.
Next steps
- Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.
- Read the Teleport Kubernetes RBAC guide for more details on controlling Kubernetes access.