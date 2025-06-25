Skip to main content
Version: 17.x

Access your Infrastructure with Machine ID

These guides cover how to configure a deployed Machine ID to produce credentials that can be used for machine to machine access to different Teleport resources.

It is a pre-requisite of these guides that Machine ID has been configured for your platform, see the Deploy Machine ID guides for information on how to do so.

Resource Access

  • SSH servers: How to use Machine ID to access servers via SSH.
  • Kubernetes clusters: How to use Machine ID to access Kubernetes clusters.
  • Databases: How to use Machine ID to access database servers.
  • Applications: How to use Machine ID to access applications.

Specific Tools

  • tctl: How to use Machine ID with tctl to manage your Teleport configuration.
  • Teleport Terraform provider: How to use Machine ID with the Teleport Terraform provider to manage your Teleport configuration as IaC.
  • Ansible: How to use Machine ID with Ansible.
  • SPIFFE: How to use Machine ID to issue SPIFFE certificates.