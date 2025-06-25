Version: 17.x

Teleport Identity Security unifies management of access policies across your infrastructure. It hardens your access controls and visually shows up-to-date relationships and policies of all users, groups, and computing resources It can help you answer questions like:

What resources can a specific user access?

What users can access a specific resource?

What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?

Identity Security is a separately licensed product and is available to Teleport Enterprise customers. Access Graph is a major capability of Identity Security that visually shows the relationships of policies of users, groups, and computing resources.

To verify the availability of the Access Graph, ensure that the Policy icon is present in the navigation sidebar.