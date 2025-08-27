Version: 18.x

Migrating AWS IAM Identity Center from Okta to Teleport

In an existing Okta-managed AWS IAM Identity Center instance, you can introduce Teleport in one of the following two ways:

Partial hand-off (Hybrid setup) : Keep Okta as the primary SSO provider for the AWS IAM Identity Center instance but delegate user, group and account assignment provisioning to Teleport. In this case, Okta remains configured as the identity source but the SCIM provisioning credential needs to be shared with Teleport.

: Keep Okta as the primary SSO provider for the AWS IAM Identity Center instance but delegate user, group and account assignment provisioning to Teleport. In this case, Okta remains configured as the identity source but the SCIM provisioning credential needs to be shared with Teleport. Full hand-off: Fully transfer the control of AWS IAM Identity Center from Okta to Teleport. In this case, Teleport will be configured as an identity source in the AWS IAM Identity Center instance.

For simplicity, we recommend full hand-off.

In both the cases, Okta integration must be configured in Teleport so that the users and groups that were synced to AWS IAM Identity Center are available in Teleport too, ensuring user access is uninterrupted during and after the migration.

In this guide, we first start with the steps to configure partial hand-off. It covers configuring Okta integration, ensuring that all the users and groups that are synced to Identity Center from Okta, are also synced to Teleport. At the end, your Teleport cluster will be well equipped to be configured as the identity source and you may decide to fully switch the control from Okta to Teleport.

Note If you already have an Okta integration set up in Teleport, can ensure that users and groups that exist in AWS IAM Identity Center are already synced to Teleport, and want Teleport to fully control AWS IAM Identity Center, you can switch to Teleport right away, without the need for migration. See Getting Started with AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

A Teleport cluster.

An AWS role configured as per the AWS IAM Identity Center guide for the integration to use.

AWS credentials configured for the Teleport Auth Service to pick up and use (e.g. as environment vars, system profiles, etc).

An Okta API token, with the following privileges: View users and their details. View groups and their details. View applications and their details.

The AWS IAM Identity Center ARN, AWS region, SCIM base address and SCIM bearer token.

This is our starting configuration: Okta as sole Identity Source for Identity Center.

This is the point where you can start migrating control of users and groups from Okta to Teleport. At this stage:

Okta provides SSO login for Identity Center.

Okta manages a subset of the Identity Center group membership (selected via Push Groups).

Okta and Teleport both control user provisioning via SCIM.

Teleport manages a second subset of Identity Center groups (selected via group filters during plugin installation).

Teleport controls Identity Center group account assignments for the Identity Center groups under its control.

Teleport controls direct Identity Center user account assignments for the Identity Center users under its control.

Once Teleport is in control of all the users and groups you want to provision into Identity Center, the Okta Provisioning and Push Groups functions can be retired, leaving Okta only providing SSO login.

Install Okta SAML connector into Teleport as per the Teleport Okta as an SSO provider guide.

note For the integration to function properly, both AWS IAM Identity Center and Teleport must view the same user set which can be achieved by using the same Okta SAML application for both Identity Center and Teleport SAML connector. If this is not possible, the most flexible approach we've found is having an an Okta Group for those users that should have Identity Center access, and then assigning both the Okta Identity Center App and the Okta SAML App used for Teleport SAML connector to that group. This ensures that the same user set is visible across both applications.

You will need the Teleport SAML Connector Name and Okta SAML App ID in the next step.

We will be using a very limited subset of the Teleport Okta integration in this deployment, disabling all features except periodic user synchronization. This configuration is not currently supported by the normal installation UI, so we will have to use tctl to install it:

$ tctl plugins install okta \ --org ${OKTA_ORG_URL} \ --saml-connector ${TELEPORT_SAML_CONNECTOR_NAME} \ --app-id ${OKTA_SAML_APP_ID} \ --api-token ${OKTA_API_TOKEN} \ --no-scim \ --no-accesslist-sync \ --no-appgroup-sync

This will install the Okta integration and start the user sync service with a configuration that:

Imports Okta users assigned to the Okta App ${OKTA_SAML_APP_ID} , and keeps them synced with the upstream Okta organization.

, and keeps them synced with the upstream Okta organization. Does not expose a SCIM service.

Does not attempt to sync or manage any other resources from Okta.

You can monitor the state of the Okta integration in the Teleport Integrations UI.

To make sure everything is working, wait until the first Okta to Teleport user sync has occurred. You can verify this by either

Refreshing the user page and finding your Okta users, or

Checking the Okta integration status page.

Once your Okta users are imported into Teleport, you can progress to the next step.

Again, we need to install the plugin using tctl .

$ tctl plugins install awsic \ --instance-arn ${IDENTITY_CENTER_INSTANCE_ARN} \ --instance-region ${IDENTITY_CENTER_INSTANCE_REGION} \ --use-system-credentials \ --assume-role-arn ${AWS_IAM_ROLE_ARN} \ --scim-url ${IDENTITY_CENTER_SCIM_BASE_URL} \ --scim-token ${IDENTITY_CENTER_SCIM_BEARER_TOKEN} \ --access-list-default-owner ${TELEPORT_ACCESS_LIST_DEFAULT_OWNER} \ --user-origin okta \ --account-name ${ACCOUNT_NAME_ALLOW_FILTER} \ --group-name ${GROUP_NAME_ALLOW_FILTER}

This will install the Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration with a Teleport configuration that:

Controls the AWS IAM Identity Center instance indicated by --instance-arn .

. Uses the system AWS credentials to authenticate with AWS (from --use-system-credentials ) and assumes the IAM role indicated by --assume-role-arn .

) and assumes the IAM role indicated by . Manages account assignments all AWS accounts that match the ${ACCOUNT_NAME_ALLOW_FILTER} .

. Provisions all users imported from Okta into AWS IAM Identity Center (from the --user-origin okta flag).

flag). Only imports all groups matching ${GROUP_NAME_ALLOW_FILTER} into Teleport as Access Lists, with ${TELEPORT_ACCESS_LIST_DEFAULT_OWNER} as the owner.

note Note that the tctl installer currently only supports installations using system-level AWS credentials with --use-system-credentials . Using system-level credential is also the recommended way to provide AWS credential when configuring integration in the Teleport Enterprise self-hosted deployment.

You can change the AWS account, group and user filters later by following the instructions in Step 6.

During the installation process, Teleport will import all of the Identity Center groups that match its allow list (or all of them, if no allow list is defined) and create matching Access Lists, preserving the group membership and account assignments.

warning Individual user account assignments will not be preserved during import. You will need to ensure these are preserved manually, or converted to group assignments prior to installation.

The Group import allow list is controlled by the --group-name option. You can specify multiple filters and a Group will be imported if matches any of the supplied filters. Filters can be either literal names, globbed names or Go compatible regular expressions. To treat a filter as a regular expression, enclose it in a leading ^ and trailing $ .

Example filters:

administrators : The literal "administrators" group

: The literal "administrators" group site-* : Any group with the prefix site-

: Any group with the prefix ^(?:[^a]|a[^w]|aw[^s]|aws[^\-]).*$ : Any group that does not have the prefix aws-

Ensure that there is no overlap between the groups imported to Teleport and the groups you want Okta to maintain control over.

warning Avoid creating an Access List with the same name as a Push Group managed by Okta. Teleport will attempt to adopt the group, and may change the group membership. Deleting the Teleport Access List and forcing a re-push from Okta should restore access.

Your Teleport cluster may have a mix of local Teleport users (e.g. a local Admin user) and users imported from Okta. By default, Teleport will try to provision all Teleport users into Identity Center. You can control which users are provisioned by the Identity Center integration with the --user-origin and --user-filter arguments. In the example above, the --user-origin okta will restrict Teleport to only provisioning users that are synced from Okta, and excluding all local Teleport users.

By default, Teleport will take control of account assignments for all AWS Accounts managed by Identity Center. You can create an allow-list of AWS Accounts to import with the --account-name and --account-id install options.

The --account-name filters work like the --group-name filters above. The --account-id filters specify a literal AWS Account ID.

Teleport will not create or delete account assignments on AWS accounts outside of its allow-list.

We're now at the midway point, and ready to migrate account assignments from the Okta-managed groups into new Teleport-managed Access Lists. To migrate groups, create a new Access List in Teleport (taking care not to use the same name as the existing Okta-managed Group) and create the appropriate memberships and account assignments.

Account assignments can be created on an Access List by assigning it the Account Assignment roles created by the Identity Center integration, assigning it a custom Teleport role that specifies a specific combination of access, or a combination of each.

For more information, see the Identity Center integration guide.

Once you are satisfied with the way Teleport is handling the initial set of imported AWS resources, you can expand the scope of the Identity Center integration by editing the plugin import features.

warning This currently involves manually editing the Identity Center's integration resource using tctl , which is a dangerous operation. Please ensure you take a backup of the plugin resource so you can roll back if necessary. A guided editing workflow is currently under development.

You can expand the scope of the Teleport Identity Center integration by editing the integration's plugin resource with tctl .

$ tctl edit plugins/aws-identity-center

The plugin resource is a YAML document that looks something like this:

kind: plugin version: v1 metadata: labels: teleport.dev/hosted-plugin: "true" name: aws-identity-center spec: Settings: aws_ic: aws_accounts_filters: - Include: id: "637423191929" - Include: id: "730335414865" - Include: id: "058264527036" - Include: name_regex: ^Staging-.*$ user_sync_filters: - labels: teleport.dev/origin: okta group_sync_filters: - Include: name_regex: '^Group #00\d+$' access_list_default_owners: - admin arn: arn:aws:sso:::instance/ssoins-722326ecc902a06a credentials_source: 2 integration_name: aws-identity-center provisioning_spec: base_url: https://scim.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/f3v9c6bc2ca-b104-4571-b669-f2eba522efe8/scim/v2 region: us-east-1

You can add or remove filters to the various filter sets. Once you save and quit the editor, tctl will replace the existing resource with your updated version. This will automatically restart the Identity Center Integration with the new filters.

Once you are satisfied that an AWS IAM Identity Center group has been migrated to Teleport control, you can remove the corresponding push Group from the Okta Identity Center integration.

In the previous steps, we ensured that the users and groups that were originally provisioned to the AWS IAM Identity Center instance by Okta have now been synced to Teleport, and Teleport is now responsible for provisioning users and groups to the AWS IAM Identity Center instance. We also retired group provisioning in Okta.

At this point, it is safe to fully transfer the ownership of the AWS IAM Identity Center instance from Okta to Teleport. If you wish to proceed with a full migration, read Getting Started with AWS IAM Identity Center integration, which guides you through configuring Teleport as an identity source in AWS IAM Identity Center.

Deleting the integration automatically removes all Teleport resources it used to manage its state.

The impact of plugin deletion and general consideration is explained in the AWS IAM Identity Center guide.

Delete AWS IAM Identity Center plugin with tctl .