Version: 17.x

Run the Slack Access Request Plugin

This guide will explain how to set up Slack to receive Access Request messages from Teleport.

This integration is hosted on Teleport Cloud In Teleport Enterprise Cloud, Teleport manages the Slack integration for you, and you can enroll the Slack integration from the Teleport Web UI. Visit the Teleport Web UI and on the left sidebar, click Access followed by Integrations. Then click Enroll New Integration to visit the "Enroll New Integration" page: On the "Select Integration Type" menu, click the tile for your integration. You will see a page with instructions to set up the integration, as well as a form that you can use to configure the integration.

Teleport's Slack integration notifies individuals and channels of Access Requests. Users are then directed to log in to the Teleport cluster where they can approve and deny Access Requests, making it easier to implement security best practices without compromising productivity.

Here is an example of sending an Access Request via Teleport's Slack plugin:

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.5.1 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

Recommended: Configure Machine ID to provide short-lived Teleport credentials to the plugin. Before following this guide, follow a Machine ID deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

Slack admin privileges to create an app and install it to your workspace. Your Slack profile must have the "Workspace Owner" or "Workspace Admin" banner below your profile picture.

Either a Linux host or Kubernetes cluster where you will run the Slack plugin.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials.

For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:

teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status

If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Before you set up the Slack plugin, you will need to enable Role Access Requests in your Teleport cluster.

For the purpose of this guide, we will define an editor-requester role, which can request the built-in editor role, and an editor-reviewer role that can review requests for the editor role.

Create a file called editor-request-rbac.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: editor-reviewer spec: allow: review_requests: roles: [ 'editor' ] kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: editor-requester spec: allow: request: roles: [ 'editor' ] thresholds: - approve: 1 deny: 1

Create the roles you defined:

tctl create -f editor-request-rbac.yaml role 'editor-reviewer' has been created role 'editor-requester' has been created

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Allow yourself to review requests by users with the editor-requester role by assigning yourself the editor-reviewer role.

Assign the editor-reviewer role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},editor-reviewer" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding editor-reviewer to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding editor-reviewer to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding editor-reviewer to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Create a user called myuser who has the editor-requester role. This user cannot edit your cluster configuration unless they request the editor role:

tctl users add myuser --roles=editor-requester

tctl will print an invitation URL to your terminal. Visit the URL and log in as myuser for the first time, registering credentials as configured for your Teleport cluster.

Later in this guide, you will have myuser request the editor role so you can review the request using the Teleport plugin.

Download

Docker Image

From Source

Helm Chart Access Request Plugins are available as amd64 and arm64 Linux binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-slack-v17.5.1-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-access-slack-v17.5.1-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz cd teleport-access-slack sudo ./install Make sure the binary is installed: teleport-slack version teleport-slack v17.5.1 git:teleport-slack-v17.5.1-fffffffff go1.23.9 docker pull public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-slack:17.5.1 Make sure the plugin is installed by running the following command: docker run public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-slack:17.5.1 version teleport-slack v17.5.1 git:teleport-slack-v17.5.1-api/14.0.0-gd1e081e 1.23.9 For a list of available tags, visit Amazon ECR Public Gallery. To install from source you need git and go installed. If you do not have Go installed, visit the Go downloads page. git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport -b branch/v17 cd teleport/integrations/access/slack git checkout v17.5.1 make build/teleport-slack Move the teleport-slack binary into your PATH. Make sure the binary is installed: teleport-slack version teleport-slack v17.5.1 git:teleport-slack-v17.5.1-fffffffff go1.23.9 Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository: helm repo update

Teleport's Access Request plugins authenticate to your Teleport cluster as a user with permissions to list and read Access Requests. This way, plugins can retrieve Access Requests from the Teleport Auth Service and present them to reviewers.

Define a user and role called access-plugin by adding the following content to a file called access-plugin.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: access-plugin spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'access_request' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'access_plugin_data' ] verbs: [ 'update' ] - resources: [ 'access_monitoring_rule' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'access_list' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'role' ] verbs: [ 'read' ] - resources: [ 'user' ] verbs: [ 'read' ] review_requests: preview_as_roles: - list-access-request-resources kind: user metadata: name: access-plugin spec: roles: [ 'access-plugin' ] version: v2 kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: list-access-request-resources spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'node' , 'app' , 'db' , 'kube_cluster' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] node_labels: '*': '*' kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' db_labels: '*': '*' app_labels: '*': '*' group_labels: '*': '*'

Create the user and role:

tctl create -f access-plugin.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the access-plugin user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this case, we will need to request the credentials manually by impersonating the access-plugin role and user.

If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation privileges.

To grant your user impersonation privileges for access-plugin , define a role called access-plugin-impersonator by pasting the following YAML document into a file called access-plugin-impersonator.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: access-plugin-impersonator spec: allow: impersonate: roles: - access-plugin users: - access-plugin

Create the access-plugin-impersonator role:

tctl create -f access-plugin-impersonator.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

If you are providing identity files to the plugin with Machine ID, assign the access-plugin role to the Machine ID bot user. Otherwise, assign this role to the user you plan to use to generate credentials for the access-plugin role and user:

Assign the access-plugin-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},access-plugin-impersonator" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding access-plugin-impersonator to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the access-plugin role and user.

Give the plugin access to a Teleport identity file. We recommend using Machine ID for this in order to produce short-lived identity files that are less dangerous if exfiltrated, though in demo deployments, you can generate longer-lived identity files with tctl :

Machine ID

Long-lived identity files Configure tbot with an output that will produce the credentials needed by the plugin. As the plugin will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity . For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the plugin will run as. Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output. If running tbot on a Linux server, use the directory output to write identity files to the /opt/machine-id directory: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id If running tbot on Kubernetes, write the identity file to Kubernetes secret instead: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: kubernetes_secret name: teleport-plugin-slack-identity If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, execute it now. You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id or a Kubernetes secret named teleport-plugin-slack-identity . This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by the plugin to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service. Like all Teleport users, access-plugin needs signed credentials in order to connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the tctl auth sign command to request these credentials. The following tctl auth sign command impersonates the access-plugin user, generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local directory: tctl auth sign --user=access-plugin --out=identity The plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service's gRPC endpoint over TLS. The identity file, identity , includes both TLS and SSH credentials. The plugin uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service, which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the Auth Service's gRPC endpoint. Details Certificate Lifetime By default, tctl auth sign produces certificates with a relatively short lifetime. For production deployments, we suggest using Machine ID to programmatically issue and renew certificates for your plugin. See our Machine ID getting started guide to learn more. Note that you cannot issue certificates that are valid longer than your existing credentials. For example, to issue certificates with a 1000-hour TTL, you must be logged in with a session that is valid for at least 1000 hours. This means your user must have a role allowing a max_session_ttl of at least 1000 hours (60000 minutes), and you must specify a --ttl when logging in: tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --ttl=60060 If you are running the plugin on a Linux server, create a data directory to hold certificate files for the plugin: sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials sudo mv identity /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials If you are running the plugin on Kubernetes, Create a Kubernetes secret that contains the Teleport identity file: kubectl -n teleport create secret generic --from-file=identity teleport-plugin-slack-identity Once the Teleport credentials expire, you will need to renew them by running the tctl auth sign command again.

The Access Request plugin for Slack receives Access Request events from the Teleport Auth Service, formats them into Slack messages, and sends them to the Slack API to post them in your workspace. For this to work, you must register a new app with the Slack API.

Visit https://api.slack.com/apps to create a new Slack app. Click "Create an App", then "From scratch". Fill in the form as shown below:

The "App Name" should be "Teleport". Click the "Development Slack Workspace" dropdown and choose the workspace where you would like to see Access Request messages.

Next, configure your application to authenticate to the Slack API. We will do this by generating an OAuth token that the plugin will present to the Slack API.

We will restrict the plugin to the narrowest possible permissions by using OAuth scopes. The Slack plugin needs to post messages to your workspace. It also needs to read usernames and email addresses in order to direct Access Request notifications from the Auth Service to the appropriate Teleport users in Slack.

After creating your app, the Slack website will open a console where you can specify configuration options. On the sidebar menu under "Features", click "OAuth & Permissions".

Scroll to the "Scopes" section and click "Add an OAuth Scope" for each of the following scopes:

chat:write

incoming-webhook

users:read

users:read.email

The result should look like this:

After you have configured scopes for your plugin, scroll back to the top of the OAuth & Permissions page, find the "OAuth Tokens for Your Workspace" section, and click "Install to Workspace". You will see a summary of the permission you configured for the Slack plugin earlier.

In "Where should Teleport post?", choose "Slackbot" as the default channel the plugin will post to. The plugin will post here when sending direct messages. Later in this guide, we will configure the plugin to post in other channels as well.

After submitting this form, you will see an OAuth token in the "OAuth & Permissions" tab under "Tokens for Your Workspace":

You will use this token later when configuring the Slack plugin.

At this point, the Teleport Slack plugin has the credentials it needs to communicate with your Teleport cluster and the Slack API. In this step, you will configure the Slack plugin to use these credentials. You will also configure the plugin to notify the right Slack channels when it receives an Access Request update.

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart The Teleport Slack plugin uses a configuration file in TOML format. Generate a boilerplate configuration by running the following command (the plugin will not run unless the config file is in /etc/teleport-slack.toml ): teleport-slack configure | sudo tee /etc/teleport-slack.toml > /dev/null This should result in a configuration file like the one below: [ teleport ] [ slack ] token = "xoxb-11xx" [ role_to_recipients ] [ log ] output = "stderr" severity = "INFO" The Slack Helm Chart uses a YAML values file to configure the plugin. On your local workstation, create a file called teleport-slack-helm.yaml based on the following example: teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:443" identitySecretName: teleport-plugin-slack-identity identitySecretPath: identity slack: token: "xoxb-11xx" roleToRecipients: {}

Open the configuration file created for the Teleport Slack plugin and update the following fields:

[teleport]

The Slack plugin uses this section to connect to your Teleport cluster:

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart addr : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud account (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identity : Fill this in with the path to the identity file you exported earlier. client_key , client_crt , root_cas : Comment these out, since we are not using them in this configuration. address : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identitySecretName : Fill in the identitySecretName field with the name of the Kubernetes secret you created earlier. identitySecretPath : Fill in the identitySecretPath field with the path of the identity file within the Kubernetes secret. If you have followed the instructions above, this will be identity .

If you are providing credentials to the plugin using a tbot binary that runs on a Linux server, make sure the value of identity is the same as the path of the identity file you configured tbot to generate, /opt/machine-id/identity .

Configure the plugin to periodically reload the identity file, ensuring that it does not attempt to connect to the Teleport Auth Service with expired credentials.

Add the following to the teleport section of the configuration:

refresh_identity = true

[slack]

token : Open https://api.slack.com/apps , find the Slack app you created earlier, navigate to the "OAuth & Permissions" tab, copy the "Bot User OAuth Token", and paste it into this field.

[role_to_recipients]

The role_to_recipients map configure the channels that the Slack plugin will notify when a user requests access to a specific role. When the Slack plugin receives an Access Request from the Auth Service, it will look up the role being requested and identify the Slack channels to notify.

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart Here is an example of a role_to_recipients map. Each value can be a single string or an array of strings: [ role_to_recipients ] "*" = "admin-slack-channel" "dev" = [ "dev-slack-channel" , "admin-slack-channel" ] "dba" = [email protected]" In the Helm chart, the role_to_recipients field is called roleToRecipients and uses the following format, where keys are strings and values are arrays of strings: roleToRecipients: "*": [ "admin-slack-channel" ] "dev": - "dev-slack-channel" - "admin-slack-channel" "dba": [ [email protected]"

In the role_to_recipients map, each key is the name of a Teleport role. Each value configures the Slack channel (or channels) to notify. Each string must be either the name of a Slack channel (including a user's direct message channel) or the email address of a Slack user. If the recipient is an email address, the Slack plugin will use that email address to look up a direct message channel.

The role_to_recipients map must also include an entry for "*" , which the plugin looks up if no other entry matches a given role name. In the example above, requests for roles aside from dev and dba will notify the admin-slack-channel channel.

Suggested reviewers Users can suggest reviewers when they create an Access Request, e.g.,: [email protected] tsh request create --roles=dbadmin [email protected] If an Access Request includes suggested reviewers, the Slack plugin will add these to the list of channels to notify. If a suggested reviewer is an email address, the plugin will look up the direct message channel for that address and post a message in that channel.

Configure the Slack plugin to notify you when a user requests the editor role by adding the following to your role_to_recipients config (replace TELEPORT_USERNAME with the user you assigned the editor-reviewer role earlier):

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart [ role_to_recipients ] "*" = "access-requests" "editor" = "TELEPORT_USERNAME" roleToRecipients: "*": "access-requests" "editor": "TELEPORT_USERNAME"

Either create an access-requests channel in your Slack workspace or rename the value of the "*" key to an existing channel.

Once you have configured the channels that the Slack plugin will notify when it receives an Access Request, you will need to ensure that the plugin can post in those channels.

You have already configured the plugin to send direct messages as Slackbot. For any other channel you mention in your role_to_recipients map, you will need to invite the plugin to that channel. Navigate to each channel and enter /invite @teleport in the message box.

Once Teleport is running, you've created the Slack app, and the plugin is configured, you can now run the plugin and test the workflow.

Executable

Docker

Helm Chart Start the plugin: teleport-slack start If everything works fine, the log output should look like this: teleport-slack start INFO Starting Teleport Access Slack Plugin 7.2.1: slack/app.go:80 INFO Plugin is ready slack/app.go:101 run the plugin: docker run -v <path-to-config>:/etc/teleport-slack.toml public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-slack:17.5.1 start Install the plugin: helm upgrade --install teleport-plugin-slack teleport/teleport-plugin-slack --values teleport-slack-helm.yaml To inspect the plugin's logs, use the following command: kubectl logs deploy/teleport-plugin-slack Debug logs can be enabled by setting log.severity to DEBUG in teleport-slack-helm.yaml and executing the helm upgrade ... command above again. Then you can restart the plugin with the following command: kubectl rollout restart deployment teleport-plugin-slack

Create an Access Request and check if the plugin works as expected with the following steps.

As an Admin

As a User

From the Web UI A Teleport admin can create an Access Request for another user with tctl : tctl request create myuser --roles=editor Users can use tsh to create an Access Request and log in with approved roles: tsh request create --roles=editor Seeking request approval... (id: 8f77d2d1-2bbf-4031-a300-58926237a807) Users can request access using the Web UI by visiting "Identity", clicking "Access Requests" and then "New Request":

The user you configured earlier to review the request should receive a direct message from "Teleport" in Slack allowing them to visit a link in the Teleport Web UI and either approve or deny the request.

Once you receive an Access Request message, click the link to visit Teleport and approve or deny the request:

Details Reviewing from the command line You can also review an Access Request from the command line: As an Admin

As a User tctl request approve REQUEST_ID tctl request deny REQUEST_ID tsh request review --approve REQUEST_ID tsh request review --deny REQUEST_ID

Once the request is resolved, the Slack bot will add an emoji reaction of ✅ or ❌ to the Slack message for the Access Request, depending on whether the request was approved or denied.

Auditing Access Requests When the Slack plugin posts an Access Request notification to a channel, anyone with access to the channel can view the notification and follow the link. While users must be authorized via their Teleport roles to review Access Requests, you should still check the Teleport audit log to ensure that the right users are reviewing the right requests. When auditing Access Request reviews, check for events with the type Access Request Reviewed in the Teleport Web UI.

This section is only relevant if you are running the Teleport Slack plugin on a Linux host.

In production, we recommend starting the Teleport plugin daemon via an init system like systemd. Here's the recommended Teleport plugin service unit file for systemd:

[Unit] Description =Teleport Slack Plugin After =network.target [Service] Type =simple Restart = on -failure ExecStart =/usr/local/bin/teleport-slack start --config=/etc/teleport-slack.toml ExecReload =/bin/kill -HUP $MAINPID PIDFile =/run/teleport-slack.pid [Install] WantedBy =multi-user.target

Save this as teleport-slack.service in either /usr/lib/systemd/system/ or another unit file load path supported by systemd.

Enable and start the plugin:

sudo systemctl enable teleport-slack sudo systemctl start teleport-slack