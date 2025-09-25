Managing Access Lists with Terraform
You can manage Access List and their members using Terraform. This guide will help you:
- Understand how to manage Access Lists with Terraform
- Understand the difference between Access Lists managed by Teleport vs Terraform
- Understand how to manage Access List members with Terraform
How it works
We will create a simple organization structure represented with Access Lists using Terraform. It will consist of:
- Access List representing a team
- Access List representing access to a resource (staging database)
- assigning the team access to the resource
- (optionally) assigning Okta and/or Entra ID group access to the resource
Access List management with Terraform is done using 2 Terraform resources:
teleport_access_list and
teleport_access_list_member.
There are some nuances to members management. This is where concept of Access List type comes into play. There are 2 key Access List types: default and static.
Access List of default type
The default Access List has the
.spec.type field unset, or set to null or an empty string. Those are
regular Access Lists, like those created in the web UI. And as a consequence:
- They require auditing. Even though
.spec.auditis not required, to be specified in the Terraform resource, the default value will be set and those lists have to be periodically reviewed in the web UI.
- Their members can be only managed with with the web UI and
tctl. The source of truth for these lists is Teleport so you cannot manage their members with Terraform.
Access List of static type
Access List of type static, have
.spec.type set to "static". They differ from the default Access Lists:
- They don't support audit.
.spec.auditfield can be set, but it's ignored by Teleport.
- Their members can be managed by Terraform.
For static Access Lists, the source of truth for the membership is external (provisioned by Terraform) so audit is not supported. The members should be reviewed at source, which are the Terraform data sources or manifests and this process has to be external to Teleport.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise (v18.2.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
Step 1/6. Create an Access List for a team
First let's define a role, because Access List validation requires a role to be specified. Because this Access List represents a team and shouldn't grant any permissions on its own, let's create a noop role for it:
resource "teleport_role" "noop" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "noop"
}
}
And a static Access Lists representing a dev team with some user members:
resource "teleport_access_list" "developers" {
depends_on = [ teleport_role.noop ] # roles can't be deleted if they are in use
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "developers"
}
}
spec = {
type = "static" # type must be set to "static" to manage members with Terraform
title = "Developers"
description = "Dev team."
owners = [
{ name = "admin" },
]
grants = {
roles = ["noop"]
}
}
}
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "developers_alice" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "alice" # Teleport user name
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.developers.id # assign to "Developers" Access List
membership_kind = 1 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "developers_bob" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "bob"
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.developers.id
membership_kind = 1 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
Note that the Developers list is just a container for the users which belong to a single team in the org. On its own it doesn't grant any permissions to its members, as it assigns only the "noop" role, but it is possible to nest this list in another Access List to inherit the permissions. That will be shown in the follow up step.
Step 2/6. Create an Access Lists granting database access
Now let's create an Access List representing access:
resource "teleport_role" "db_access_staging" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "db_access_staging"
}
spec = {
allow = {
db_users = ["viewer"]
db_names = ["*"]
db_labels = {
env = "staging"
}
}
}
}
resource "teleport_access_list" "db_access_staging" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "db_access_staging"
}
}
spec = {
type = "static" # static, so members can be assigned with Terraform
title = "Staging DBs access"
description = "Read-only access to staging databases"
owners = [
{ name = "admin" },
]
grants = {
roles = [teleport_role.db_access_staging.id]
}
}
}
Step 3/6. Give access to the team
Knowing that nested Access Lists inherit grants of the parent Access list, giving "Developers" team "Staging DBs access" is now as simple as creating a nested Access List membership:
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_developers" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = teleport_access_list.developers.id
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.db_access_staging.id
membership_kind = 2 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
Once "Developers" Access List is a member of "Staging DBs access" Access Lists, "Developers" list inherits grants of the "Staging DBs access" and in effect developers are granted access to the staging databases.
Step 4/6. Give access to a team managed in the web UI
This step will show how Access Lists of the default type can be employed in the structure. As a quick reminder, the default Access Lists are supposed to be managed with the web UI and they require periodic reviews performed by the list owners. The default Access List members cannot be manged with Terraform, but the lists themselves can be created/modified and imported to Terraform.
Let's create a default Access List representing another team "DB Administrators" reusing the "noop" role created in the previous steps:
resource "teleport_access_list" "dbas" {
depends_on = [ teleport_role.noop ] # roles can't be deleted if they are in use
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "dbas"
}
}
spec = {
# type is skipped, this is a regular Access List
title = "DBAs"
description = "DB Administrators team."
owners = [
{ name = "admin" },
]
grants = {
roles = ["noop"]
}
# audit settings can be skipped, the values below are the defaults
audit = {
recurrence = {
frequency = 6 # every 6 months
day_of_month = 1 # first day of the month
}
}
}
}
The new "DBAs" team members can be managed using the web UI. Teleport user
admin, as the Access List
owner, will be automatically granted permissions to manage members of this list.
admin will be
also required to review this list in the web UI every 6 months as defined in the audit section.
Because Access List members are separate resources in Teleport, modifying the members won't affect
the Teleport state for the
"teleport_access_list" "dbas" resource.
Now, let's give "DBAs" the "Staging DBs access":
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_dbas" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = teleport_access_list.dbas.id
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.db_access_staging.id
membership_kind = 2 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
Step 5/6. (optional) Give access to a Okta group
The Okta integration allows synchronizing Okta groups and apps as Teleport Access Lists.
To give permissions to the Okta group represented as an Access List in Teleport, navigate to the Okta
Access List in the web UI, and from its URL (e.g.
https://example.teleport.sh/web/accesslists/00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697) copy the last path segment. In
this case
00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697 - this is the name of the Okta Access List resource in Teleport.
Now to give the Okta group members "Staging DBs access" permissions, create the nested Access List membership:
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_okta_group" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697"
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.db_access_staging
membership_kind = 2 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
Step 6/6. (optional) Give access to an Entra ID group
Entra ID integration allows synchronizing groups as Teleport Access Lists.
To give permissions to Entra ID group represented as Access List in Teleport navigate to the Entra
ID Access List in the web UI, and from its URL (e.g.
https://example.teleport.sh/web/accesslists/b1a6a594-a4ac-51d1-a6f6-1746a413a79a) copy the last
path segment. In this case
b1a6a594-a4ac-51d1-a6f6-1746a413a79a - this is the name of the Entra
ID Access List resource in Teleport.
Now to give the Entra ID group members "Staging DBs access" permissions, create the nested Access List membership:
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_entra_id_group" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "b1a6a594-a4ac-51d1-a6f6-1746a413a79a"
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.db_access_staging
membership_kind = 2 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
FAQ
Can I import my existing Access List into Terraform and start managing its members with IaC?
This is usually not the case. Any Access List can be imported, but Access Lists created in the UI are not static type, so their members can't be managed with Terraform. The same applies to Access Lists created by an integration (e.g. Okta or Entra ID). An existing static list created by another Terraform setup (with a different state) could be imported and then its members can be managed by Terraform, but that's rather a rare use-case.
The recommended solution is to create a static Access List managed with Terraform and make this list a member of the existing Access List. That way the members of the static Access List managed with Terraform will inherit the grants of the existing Access List.
Next Steps
- Learn how nested Access Lists grants inheritance work.
- Familiarize yourself with teleport_access_list and teleport_access_list_member Terraform resources.