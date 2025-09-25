Database Access with AlloyDB
Teleport can provide secure access to AlloyDB via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your AlloyDB database with a service account.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service uses IAM authentication to communicate with AlloyDB. When a user connects to the database via Teleport, the Teleport Database Service obtains Google Cloud credentials and authenticates to Google Cloud as an IAM principal with permissions to access the database.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- Google Cloud account with an AlloyDB cluster and instance deployed. Ensure that your instance is configured to use IAM database authentication.
- Command-line client
psqlinstalled and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable.
- A host, e.g., a Compute Engine instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.2.0
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/5: Configure GCP IAM
IAM setup: roles for the database user and database service
To grant Teleport access to your AlloyDB instances, you need to create two service accounts:
teleport-db-service: for the Teleport Database Service to access AlloyDB metadata.
alloydb-user: for end-users to authenticate to the database.
Create a service account for the Teleport Database Service
A GCP service account will be used by the Teleport Database Service to create ephemeral access tokens for other GCP service accounts when it's acting on the behalf of authorized Teleport users.
Go to the Service Accounts page and create a service account:
The Teleport Database Service needs permissions to call Google Cloud APIs to fetch database connection information and generate client certificates.
Assign the predefined
roles/alloydb.client (Cloud AlloyDB Client)
role to the
teleport-db-service service account. This role grants the
necessary permissions.
Create a service account for a database user
If you already have a standard GCP service account for database access, you can use it instead of creating a new one. Ensure it has the required permissions listed below.
Teleport uses service accounts to connect to AlloyDB databases.
Go to the IAM & Admin Service Accounts
page and create a new service account named
alloydb-user:
Click "Create and continue".
Assign the following predefined roles to the
alloydb-user service account:
- Cloud AlloyDB Database User (
roles/alloydb.databaseUser)
- Cloud AlloyDB Client (
roles/alloydb.client)
- Service Usage Consumer (
roles/serviceusage.serviceUsageConsumer)
Grant access to the service account
The Teleport Database Service must be able to impersonate this service account.
Navigate to the
alloydb-user service account overview page and select the
"Principals with Access" tab:
Click "Grant Access" and add the
teleport-db-service principal ID.
Select the "Service Account Token Creator" role and save the change:
Step 2/5: Database configuration
Enabling IAM Authentication
Teleport uses IAM database authentication with AlloyDB instances.
Ensure that your instance is configured to use IAM authentication. Navigate to your instance settings and check
the presence of the
alloydb.iam_authentication flag under Advanced Configuration Options section.
Create a database user
If your AlloyDB instance already has an IAM user configured for your designated service account, you can skip this step.
Go to the Users page of your AlloyDB instance and add a new user
account. In the sidebar, choose "Cloud IAM" authentication type and add the
alloydb-user service account that you created earlier.
Press "Add" and your Users table should look similar to this:
Step 3/5: Create a host for the Database Service
If you already have a host running the Teleport Database Service, you can skip this step. Just ensure that the host is configured with the
teleport-db-service service account's credentials, either by attaching the service account (for GCE) or through workload identity.
Create a Google Compute Engine (GCE) instance where you will run the Teleport Database Service.
When creating the instance, in the "Security" section, attach the
teleport-db-service service account you created earlier. This allows the Teleport Database Service to authenticate with Google Cloud APIs.
Attaching a service account to an existing GCE instance
- Google Cloud Console
- gcloud CLI
If you have an existing GCE instance, you can attach the service account through the Google Cloud Console.
- Navigate to the VM instances page and open your instance.
- Stop the instance. Wait for it to fully stop.
- Edit the instance details.
- Find the Service account dropdown in the Identity and API access section.
- Select the
teleport-db-serviceservice account.
- Save the changes and restart the instance.
If you have an existing GCE instance, you can attach the service account using the
gcloud command-line tool.
Set the variables:
- instance-name instance name
- zone instance zone
- project-id GCP project ID
First, stop the instance:
gcloud compute instances stop instance-name --zone=zone
Then, set the service account:
gcloud compute instances set-service-account instance-name \ --service-account=teleport-db-service@project-id.iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --zone=zone
Restart the instance:
gcloud compute instances start instance-name --zone=zone
Verify the instance is now running with the specified service account:
gcloud compute instances describe instance-name --zone=zone \ --format="yaml(status,serviceAccounts)"
If you are running the Teleport Database Service on a different host, you will need to provide credentials to the service. We recommend using workload identity.
Using service account keys (insecure)
Alternatively, go to that service account's Keys tab and create a new key.
Make sure to choose JSON format.
Save the file. Set the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable to
point to the JSON credentials file you downloaded earlier. For example, if you
use
systemd to start
teleport, then you should edit the service's
EnvironmentFile to include the env var:
echo 'GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=/path/to/credentials.json' | sudo tee -a /etc/default/teleport
A service account key can be a security risk - we only describe using a key in this guide for simplicity. We do not recommend using service account keys in production. See authentication in the Google Cloud documentation for more information about service account authentication methods.
Step 4/5: Configure Teleport
Install the Teleport Database Service
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Create a join token
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Configure and start the Database Service
In the command below, replace teleport.example.com:443 with the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Enterprise Cloud site, and replace connection-uri with your AlloyDB connection URI.
The connection URI has the format
projects/PROJECT/locations/REGION/clusters/CLUSTER/instances/INSTANCE.
You can copy it from the AlloyDB instance details page in the Google Cloud
console.
Run the command as follows. Make sure to include the mandatory
alloydb:// prefix in the specified URI.
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --name=alloydb \ --protocol=postgres \ --labels=env=dev \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --uri=alloydb://connection-uri
This command will generate a Teleport Database Service configuration file and
save it to
/etc/teleport.yaml.
By default, Teleport uses private AlloyDB endpoint. To change this to either public or PSC endpoints, update the
endpoint_type field:
db_service:
resources:
- name: alloydb
protocol: postgres
uri: alloydb://projects/PROJECT/locations/REGION/clusters/CLUSTER/instances/INSTANCE
gcp:
alloydb:
# one of: private | public | psc (default: private)
endpoint_type: private
static_labels:
env: dev
Dynamic resource
As an alternative to configuring the database in
teleport.yaml, you can create a dynamic database resource. This allows you to add or update databases without restarting the Database Service.
Create a file named
alloydb.yaml with the following content:
kind: db
version: v3
metadata:
name: alloydb-dynamic
labels:
env: dev
spec:
protocol: "postgres"
uri: "alloydb://connection-uri"
gcp:
alloydb:
# one of: private | public | psc (default: private)
endpoint_type: private
Replace connection-uri with your AlloyDB connection URI.
Create the resource:
tctl create -f alloydb.yaml
Finally, start the Teleport Database Service:
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 5/5: Connect to your database
Grant access to the database
The following commands create a new Teleport user and role. If you have an existing Teleport user and a role that grants access to resources with the
env: dev label, you can skip these steps.
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Connect
Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
------- ----------- -------
alloydb GCP AlloyDB env=dev
You will only be able to see databases that your Teleport role has access to. See our RBAC guide for more details.
When connecting to the database, use the name of the database's service account
that you added as an IAM database user earlier,
minus the
.gserviceaccount.com suffix. The database user name is shown on
the Users page of your AlloyDB instance.
In the command below, replace project-id with your Google Cloud
project ID. Retrieve credentials for the
alloydb example database and connect
to it:
tsh db connect --db-user=alloydb-user@project-id.iam --db-name=postgres alloydb
Starting from version
17.1, you can now access your PostgreSQL databases using the Web UI.
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
Remove credentials for a particular database instance:tsh db logout alloydb
Or remove credentials for all databases:tsh db logout
Optional: least-privilege access
When possible, enforce least-privilege by defining custom IAM roles that grant only the required permissions.
Custom role for the Teleport Database Service
The Teleport Database Service, running as the
teleport-db-service service account, needs permissions to access the AlloyDB instance.
Create a custom role with the following permissions:
# Used to generate client certificate
alloydb.clusters.generateClientCertificate
# Used to fetch connection information
alloydb.instances.connect
For impersonating the
alloydb-user service account, the built-in "Service Account Token Creator" IAM role
is broader than necessary. To restrict permissions for that service account, create a custom role
that includes only:
iam.serviceAccounts.getAccessToken
Custom role for the database user
The
alloydb-user service account used for database access requires permissions to connect
to the instance and authenticate as a database user. Create a custom role with:
alloydb.instances.connect
alloydb.users.login
serviceusage.services.use
Troubleshooting
Could not find default credentials
This error can come from either your client application or Teleport.
For a client application, ensure that you disable GCP credential loading. Your client should not attempt to load credentials because GCP credentials will be provided by the Teleport Database Service.
If you see the credentials error message in the Teleport Database Service logs (at DEBUG log level), then the Teleport Database Service does not have GCP credentials configured correctly.
If you are using a service account key, then ensure that the environment
variable
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=/path/to/credentials.json is set and restart
your Teleport Database Service to ensure that the env var is available to
teleport.
For example, if your Teleport Database Service runs as a
systemd service:
echo 'GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=/path/to/credentials.json' | sudo tee -a /etc/default/teleportsudo systemctl restart teleport
See authentication in the Google Cloud documentation for more information about service account authentication methods.
Unable to cancel a query
If you use a PostgreSQL cli client like
psql, and you try to cancel a query
with
Ctrl+C, but it doesn't cancel the query, then you need to connect using a
tsh local proxy instead.
When
psql cancels a query, it establishes a new connection without TLS
certificates, however Teleport requires TLS certificates not only for
authentication, but also to route database connections.
If you
enable TLS Routing in Teleport
then
tsh db connect will automatically start a local proxy for every
connection.
Alternatively, you can connect via
Teleport Connect
which also uses a local proxy.
Otherwise, you need to start a tsh local proxy manually using
tsh proxy db
and connect via the local proxy.
If you have already started a long-running query in a
psql session that you
cannot cancel with
Ctrl+C, you can start a new client session to cancel that
query manually:
First, find the query's process identifier (PID):
SELECT pid,usename,backend_start,query FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE state = 'active';
Next, gracefully cancel the query using its PID. This will send a SIGINT signal to the postgres backend process for that query:
SELECT pg_cancel_backend(<PID>);
You should always try to gracefully terminate a query first, but if graceful cancellation is taking too long, then you can forcefully terminate the query instead. This will send a SIGTERM signal to the postgres backend process for that query:
SELECT pg_terminate_backend(<PID>);
See the PostgreSQL documentation on
admin functions
for more information about the
pg_cancel_backend and
pg_terminate_backend
functions.
SSL SYSCALL error
You may encounter the following error when your local
psql is not compatible
with newer versions of OpenSSL:
tsh db connect --db-user postgres --db-name postgres postgrespsql: error: connection to server at "localhost" (::1), port 12345 failed: Connection refused Is the server running on that host and accepting TCP/IP connections?connection to server at "localhost" (127.0.0.1), port 12345 failed: SSL SYSCALL error: Undefined error: 0
Please upgrade your local
psql to the latest version.
