Database Access with AWS RDS Oracle with Kerberos Authentication

Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon RDS for Oracle via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Amazon RDS for Oracle database with Kerberos authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service joins the same Active Directory domain as the Oracle database and uses the Kerberos protocol to authenticate with Oracle. When a user connects to Oracle via Teleport, the Database Service obtains a service ticket from Active Directory, then uses a long-term key for the database user to decrypt the ticket and connect to Oracle. At that point, the Database Service forwards user traffic to the database.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.4.2 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

An Amazon RDS for Oracle database instance.

An AWS Directory Service Managed Microsoft AD.

A Linux node joined to the same Active Directory domain as the database. This guide will walk you through the joining steps if you don't have one.

Oracle client. The default option is SQLcl, but alternative clients are discussed below.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Before configuring Teleport, ensure your Oracle RDS instance has Kerberos authentication and TLS properly configured:

Follow the AWS RDS Oracle Kerberos Setup guide to enable Kerberos authentication on your instance. Enable TLS on your Oracle RDS instance by following the AWS RDS Oracle SSL Setup documentation. Ensure SQLNET.SSL_VERSION is set to 1.2 for optimal security. Make note of the SSL port choice; in the rest of the guide we will assume it is 2484. Also ensure SQLNET.CIPHER_SUITE parameter includes a supported value, for example TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 .

note Verify connectivity between your Teleport Database Service host and the Oracle RDS instance before proceeding.

note You can skip this step if you already have Active Directory logins in your Oracle database.

Connect to your Oracle database as an administrative account (e.g. admin ) and create users that will use Active Directory authentication:

CREATE USER "[email protected]" IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY; GRANT CREATE SESSION TO "[email protected]";

note The username expected by Oracle RDS will be in uppercase followed by the realm name. Alternative spellings are likely to cause issues.

note You can skip this step if you already have a Linux node joined to the same Active Directory domain as your Oracle instance.

The Linux node where the Database Service will run must be joined to the same Active Directory domain as the Oracle database.

Note that in order to be able to join, the Linux node must be able to resolve your Active Directory fully-qualified domain name. For example, for AWS-managed AD, use nameservers provided under "Networking details" on the directory's overview page.

Install necessary packages:

Ubuntu

RHEL / CentOS 7 sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get -y install sssd realmd krb5-user samba-common packagekit adcli sudo yum -y update sudo yum -y install sssd realmd krb5-workstation samba-common-tools

Edit /etc/krb5.conf to disable reverse DNS resolution and set the default realm. Make sure that the [realms] section contains your domain definition and has admin_server and kdc fields set pointing to the domain controllers:

[libdefaults] default_realm = EXAMPLE.COM rdns = false [realms] EXAMPLE.COM = { kdc = example.com admin_server = example.com }

Join the realm:

sudo realm join -v -U [email protected] example.com ... * Successfully enrolled machine in realm

warning Note that the realm name in [email protected] must be capital case, otherwise the node might not be able to join.

To confirm the node has joined the realm, use the realm list command:

sudo realm list example.com type: kerberos realm-name: EXAMPLE.COM domain-name: example.com configured: kerberos-member server-software: active-directory client-software: sssd ...

Teleport requires a keytab file to obtain Kerberos service tickets from Active Directory for authentication with Oracle database. The easiest way to generate it is to use the adutil Linux CLI utility.

Install adutil on the Linux node you have joined to your Active Directory domain:

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 22.04

RHEL 8

RHEL 9

Other curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asc curl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/18.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.list sudo apt-get update sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asc curl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/20.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.list sudo apt-get update sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asc curl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/22.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.list sudo apt-get update sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/msprod.repo https://packages.microsoft.com/config/rhel/8/prod.repo sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y yum install -y adutil sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/msprod.repo https://packages.microsoft.com/config/rhel/9/prod.repo sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y yum install -y adutil If adutil is not available for your distribution, you can use ktutil instead. It should be available as a standard Kerberos utility. Adjust usage based on the username and kvno for the given user. ktutil ktutil: addent -password -p [email protected] -k 1 -e aes256-cts-hmac-sha1-96 Password for [email protected] : [enter password here] ktutil: wkt teleport.keytab ktutil: quit

Log in to Active Directory using the kinit command:

Use the adutil keytab create command to generate keytab entries for each Active Directory user that will be connecting to the Oracle database:

adutil keytab create teleport.keytab alice adutil keytab create teleport.keytab bob

You will be prompted to enter each user's password. All keytab entries will be merged into the same teleport.keytab file.

Assign Service Principal Names For the adutil keytab create command to work, each user account must be assigned a Service Principal Name, otherwise the command will not be able to determine its kvno (key version number). To check if the user has any SPNs assigned, go to the user's page in AWS Console and locate the "Account settings - optional" section. Alternatively, run the following command on the Windows machine joined to your Active Directory domain: setspn -L alice To assign an SPN to a user account, use the following command: setspn -s user/alice alice

You can verify entries in the keytab file using klist command:

warning You must update the keytab file after updating a user's password to avoid authentication failures.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v17.4.2.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

note Teleport Database Service must run on a Linux server joined to the same Active Directory domain as the Oracle instance.

Configure the Teleport Database Service. Make sure to update --proxy to point to your Teleport Proxy Service address and --uri to the Oracle endpoint. Note the specified port must be one configured as part of SSL configuration, which defaults to 2484.

sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle-instance.aabbccddeegg.eu-central-1.rds.amazonaws.com:2484 \ --ad-keytab-file=/etc/teleport/teleport.keytab \ --ad-domain=EXAMPLE.COM \ --labels=env=dev

Provide Active Directory parameters:

Flag Description --ad-keytab-file Path to Kerberos keytab file generated above. --ad-domain Active Directory domain (Kerberos realm) that Oracle is joined.

Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Teleport can pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail. In order to enable this feature, you will need to configure Oracle Audit Trail and create a dedicated Teleport user that will be used to fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail.

Create an internal Oracle [email protected] user that will fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail:

Create the corresponding [email protected] user in AD.

Enable standard auditing by modifying the RDS Oracle parameter group audit_trail to contain db,extended .

Reboot your Oracle instance to propagate audit trail changes.

Enable Oracle auditing for the alice user:

AUDIT ALL STATEMENTS by "[email protected]" BY access;

You must enable auditing for each Teleport user that will be used to connect to Oracle. Additionally you can create a different audit policy for each user.

Edit the Database Service configuration to specify the audit user you created earlier.

db_service: enabled: "yes" databases: - name: "oracle" protocol: "oracle" uri: "oracle-instance.aabbccddeegg.eu-central-1.rds.amazonaws.com:2484" ad: keytab_file: "/etc/teleport/teleport.keytab" domain: "EXAMPLE.COM" krb5_file: "/etc/krb5.conf" + oracle: + audit_user: "teleport"

Teleport doesn't clean up audit trail events from Oracle Audit Trail. Make sure to configure an Oracle Audit Trail cleanup policy to avoid running out of disk space.

Log in to your Teleport cluster. Your Oracle database should appear in the list of available databases:

tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls

Connect to the database. This requires SQLcl client available in PATH as sql .

tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name ORCL oracle

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout oracle tsh db logout

As an alternative to SQLcl you can also use other clients together with the tsh proxy db command, which will open a tunnel for other clients to use. For example:

tsh proxy db --db-user=alice --db-name ORCL oracle --port 12345 --tunnel Started authenticated tunnel for the Oracle database "oracle" in cluster "teleport.example.com" on 127.0.0.1:12345.

Use the following command to connect to the Oracle database server using CLI: $ sql -L /@localhost:12345/ORCL

Other clients can use: - a direct connection to 127.0.0.1:12345 without a username and password - a custom JDBC connection string: 'jdbc:oracle:thin:@tcps://localhost:12345/ORCL?TNS_ADMIN=/home/alice/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice-db/teleport.example.com/oracle-wallet'

This method also enables use of various graphical clients, as explained in Oracle graphical clients section.

The Teleport Database Service needs connectivity to your database endpoints. That may require enabling inbound traffic on the database from the Database Service on the same VPC or routing rules from another VPC. Verify the connection using SQLcl or another database client.

Ensure that SQLNET.SSL_VERSION parameter enables TLS 1.2 version. TLS 1.0 is rejected by Teleport due to known weaknesses. See AWS RDS Oracle SSL Setup documentation for more information.

Teleport also rejects the following weak cipher suites:

SSL_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

SSL_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA256

SSL_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

Ensure that SQLNET.CIPHER_SUITE parameter contains at least one supported cipher suite. We recommend using TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 cipher suite. Note that this parameter can contain multiple suites separated by a comma, so the compatible cipher suite can always be appended to the list.

If your logins are rejected, verify the username being used. Pay special attention to follow lowercase/uppercase conventions when referring to particular username. Typical setup will see:

Lowercase, domain-less user passed to tsh commands, for example: --db-user alice

commands, for example: Lowercase, domain-less user when creating keytab (e.g.: alice )

) Uppercase, domain-qualified user in Oracle database (e.g.: [email protected] )

Installation-specific configuration variations may lead to different values, however. Consult your local AD administrator for guidance.