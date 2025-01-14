Teleport Identity Security
Teleport Identity Security unifies management of access policies across your infrastructure. It hardens your access controls and visually shows up-to-date relationships and policies of all users, groups, and computing resources It can help you answer questions like:
- What resources can a specific user access?
- What users can access a specific resource?
- What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?
Getting started with Identity Security
Identity Security is a separately licensed product and is available to Teleport Enterprise customers. Access Graph is a major capability of Identity Security that visually shows the relationships of policies of users, groups, and computing resources.
To verify the availability of the Access Graph, ensure that the Policy icon is present in the navigation sidebar.
Note: For managed Enterprise customers, Identity Security is enabled by default.
If you are a self-hosted Teleport customer, you will need to deploy the Access Graph Service and ensure you have an updated
license.pem with Identity Security enabled to use it.
Identity Security guides
- How to use Teleport Identity Security: Using Access Graph with Identity Security.
- See permission changes with Access Graph Crown Jewels: Describes how to use Access Graph Crown Jewels to see permission changes in Teleport.
- Teleport Identity Security Connections: Connections in Access Graph with Identity Security.
- Teleport Identity Security Integrations: Integrations in Access Graph with Identity Security.