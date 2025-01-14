Securing Sessions with Client Timeout Enforcement
The
client_idle_timeout in Teleport is a configurable setting that helps improve security by terminating inactive sessions after a specified period. It can be applied globally or per role,
allowing for flexibility based on your organization's security policies. The
client_idle_timeout configuration ensures that SSH sessions, desktop sessions, kubectl exec or database
connections that remain inactive for a certain period of time are automatically terminated. This helps to mitigate risks associated with unattended sessions, such as unauthorized access.
Use cases
- Security compliance: Many organizations require idle timeout enforcement as part of their security policies, ensuring that inactive sessions are not left open.
- Risk mitigation: If users forget to disconnect from a session, an idle timeout ensures that they are logged out automatically after a set period of inactivity, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.
How it works
Teleport monitors user activity, such as key presses or mouse movement in desktop sessions, or network traffic from ssh or database connections.
If there is no detected activity for the duration defined by
client_idle_timeout, the session is terminated, forcing the user to reconnect.
Configuration
The
client_idle_timeout can be configured globally or per role, giving administrators flexibility in how they apply client idle timeout rules.
Global configuration (applies to all users)
You can set the
client_idle_timeout globally in the Teleport cluster configuration (
teleport.yaml) under the
auth_service section:
auth_service:
client_idle_timeout: 15m
This example configures a global client idle timeout of 15 minutes. After 15 minutes of client inactivity, the session will be terminated.
If you are a cloud customer, you will need to modify these settings using dynamic configuration.
Log in and use the
tctl admin tool:
tsh login --proxy=myinstance.teleport.shtctl status
Obtain your existing
cluster_auth_preference resource:
tctl get cap > cap.yaml
Include
client_idle_timeout in
cap.yaml:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
options:
client_idle_timeout: 30m # Set your desired timeout value
Create the
cluster_auth_preference resource via
tctl:
tctl create -f cap.yaml
You should then see the following output:
cluster auth preference has been created
Per-role configuration (applies to specific users or groups)
You can also specify the timeout on a per-role basis, allowing different users or groups to have different timeout settings. For example, you might want a shorter timeout for higher-privileged roles.
kind: role
version: v3
metadata:
name: admin-role
spec:
options:
client_idle_timeout: 10m
Default behavior
If the
client_idle_timeout is not set, sessions will not automatically close due to inactivity unless other timeout policies (like
disconnect_expired_cert) are applied.