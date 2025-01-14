Uninstall Teleport
This guide explains how to uninstall Teleport completely including binaries, configurations and data.
Prerequisites
- A system with Teleport installed.
These instructions only apply to non-containerized installations of Teleport.
If you are running Teleport in Kubernetes, you should uninstall the Helm chart release instead:
Example: uninstall the Helm release named 'teleport-kube-agent' in the 'teleport' namespacehelm uninstall --namespace teleport teleport-kube-agent
If you are running Teleport in Docker, you should stop the Teleport Docker container:
Example: Stop the Docker container named 'teleport'docker stop teleport
Step 1/3. Stop any running Teleport processes
- Linux
- macOS
- Windows
Instruct
systemd to stop the Teleport process, and disable it from automatically starting:
sudo systemctl stop teleportsudo systemctl disable teleport
If these
systemd commands do not work, you can "kill" all the running Teleport processes instead:
sudo killall teleport
Instruct
launchd to stop the Teleport process, and disable it from automatically starting:
sudo launchctl unload -w /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.goteleport.teleport.plistsudo rm -f /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.goteleport.teleport.plist
If these commands do not work, you can "kill" all the running Teleport processes instead:
sudo killall teleport
There are currently no long-running Teleport processes on Windows machines.
Step 2/3. Remove Teleport binaries
Follow the steps for your operating system to remove Teleport binaries.
Linux
Follow the instructions for your Linux distribution:
- Debian/Ubuntu Linux (DEB)
- Amazon Linux 2/RHEL (RPM)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (zypper)
- Linux Tarball
Uninstall the Teleport binary using APT:
sudo apt-get -y remove teleport-ent
For Teleport Community Edition, use the following command:
sudo apt-get -y remove teleport
Uninstall the Teleport APT repo:
sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list
If the commands above do not work, you may have installed Teleport using a standalone DEB package. Remove it with:
Use "teleport" instead of "teleport-ent" for Teleport Community Editionsudo dpkg -r teleport-ent
Uninstall the Teleport binary using YUM:
Change the package name to "teleport" for Teleport Community Editionsudo yum -y remove teleport-ent
Optional: Use DNF on newer distributions
$ sudo dnf -y remove teleport-ent
Uninstall the Teleport YUM repo:
sudo rm -f /etc/yum.repos.d/teleport.repo
If the commands above do not work, you may have installed Teleport using a standalone RPM package. Remove it with:
Use "teleport" for Teleport Community Editionsudo rpm -e teleport-ent
Uninstall the Teleport binary using zypper:
Change the package name to "teleport" for Teleport Community Editionsudo zypper -y remove teleport-ent
Uninstall the Teleport zypper repo:
sudo zypper removerepo teleport
These are the default paths to the Teleport binaries. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here.
You can use
dirname $(which teleport) to look this up automatically.
Remove the Teleport binaries from the machine:
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbotsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctlsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleportsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tshsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport
macOS
These are the default paths to the Teleport binaries. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here.
You can use
dirname $(which teleport) to look this up automatically.
Remove the Teleport binaries and links to Teleport software from the machine:
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbotsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctlsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleportsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tshsudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport
You may have Teleport software in the
/Applications folder if you:
- Installed from a macOS tarball for v17+ that includes
tsh.appand
tctl.app
- Installed the macOS
tshclient-only package for v16 or older versions.
- Installed Teleport Connect for macOS
You can remove those with these commands:
sudo rm -rf /Applications/tsh.appsudo rm -rf /Applications/tctl.appsudo rm -rf /Applications/Teleport\ Connect.app
Windows
Remove the
tsh.exe and
tctl.exe binaries from the machine:
del C:\Path\To\tsh.exedel C:\Path\To\tctl.exe
You can uninstall Teleport Connect from the "Apps and Features" section of the Control Panel.
For reference, Teleport Connect binaries are installed to
%PROGRAMFILES%\Teleport Connect in version 17.3.0+ and
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Programs\teleport-connect in older versions.
If you are using Teleport's Windows auth package to provide passwordless logins for local users, you can remove it by running the setup program from an administrative command prompt:
> teleport-windows-auth-setup.exe uninstall
A reboot is necessary after the uninstall completes in order to fully remove the package.
Step 3/3. Remove Teleport data and configuration files
- Linux
- MacOS
- Windows
These are the default paths to the Teleport config files and data directory. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here.
Remove the Teleport config file:
sudo rm -f /etc/teleport.yaml
Optional: Also remove the Machine ID config file, if you used it
$ sudo rm -f /etc/tbot.yaml
Remove the Teleport data directory:
sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport
Optionally, also remove the global config file and local user data directory for
tsh:
sudo rm -f /etc/tsh.yamlrm -rf ~/.tsh
These are the default paths to the Teleport config files and data directory. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here.
Remove the Teleport config file:
sudo rm -f /etc/teleport.yaml
Optional: Also remove the Machine ID config file, if you used it
$ sudo rm -f /etc/tbot.yaml
Remove the Teleport data directory:
sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport
Optionally, also remove:
- the global config file and local user data directory for
tsh
- the local user data directory for Teleport Connect
tshsudo rm -f /etc/tsh.yamlrm -rf ~/.tsh
Teleport Connectrm -rf ~/Library/Application\ Support/Teleport\ Connect
Remove the local user data directory for
tsh:
rmdir /s /q %USERPROFILE%\.tsh
Optionally, also remove the local user data directory for Teleport Connect:
rmdir /s /q "%APPDATA%\Teleport Connect"
Teleport is now removed from your system.
Any Teleport services will stop appearing in your Teleport Web UI or the output of
tsh ls once their last heartbeat has timed out. This usually occurs within 10-15 minutes of stopping the Teleport process.