Deploy Login Rules using Kubernetes Operator
This guide will explain how to:
- Use Teleport's Kubernetes Operator to deploy Login Rules to your Teleport cluster
- Edit deployed Login Rules with
kubectl
This guide is applicable if you self-host Teleport in Kubernetes using the
teleport-cluster Helm chart.
Prerequisites
-
A Teleport Enterprise license
-
A Kubernetes cluster (with or without
teleport-clusterHelm chart already deployed)
-
-
-
Validate Kubernetes connectivity by running the following command:kubectl cluster-info
Kubernetes control plane is running at https://127.0.0.1:6443
CoreDNS is running at https://127.0.0.1:6443/api/v1/namespaces/kube-system/services/kube-dns:dns/proxytip
Users wanting to experiment locally with the Operator can use minikube to start a local Kubernetes cluster:minikube start
-
Follow the Teleport operator guides to install the Teleport Operator in your Kubernetes cluster. Make sure to follow the Enterprise instructions if you're deploying the operator as part of the
teleport-clusterchart.
Confirm that the CRD (Custom Resource Definition) for Login Rules has been installed with the following command:kubectl explain TeleportLoginRule.specKIND: TeleportLoginRuleVERSION: resources.teleport.dev/v1
RESOURCE: spec <Object>
DESCRIPTION: LoginRule resource definition v1 from Teleport
FIELDS: priority <integer> Priority is the priority of the login rule relative to other login rules in the same cluster. Login rules with a lower numbered priority will be evaluated first.
traits_expression <string> TraitsExpression is a predicate expression which should return the desired traits for the user upon login.
traits_map <> TraitsMap is a map of trait keys to lists of predicate expressions which should evaluate to the desired values for that trait.
If this fails, you may not have installed the Teleport Operator, or you may have installed an older version.
Step 1/2. Create a Login Rule using
kubectl
Paste the following into a file called
login-rules.yaml that describes two
custom Login Rule resources:
# login-rules.yaml
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
kind: TeleportLoginRule
metadata:
name: example-traits-map-rule
labels:
example: "true"
spec:
# The rule with the lowest priority will be evaluated first.
priority: 0
# traits_map holds a map of all desired trait keys to lists of expressions
# that determine the trait values.
traits_map:
# The "logins" traits will be set to the external "username" trait converted
# to lowercase, and any external "logins" trait.
logins:
- 'strings.lower(external.username)'
- 'external.logins'
# The external "groups" trait will be passed through unchanged, all other
# traits will be filtered out.
groups:
- external.groups
---
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
kind: TeleportLoginRule
metadata:
name: example-traits-expression-rule
labels:
example: "true"
spec:
# This rule has a higher priority value, so it will be evaluated after the
# "terraform-test-map-rule".
priority: 1
# traits_expression is an alternative to traits_map, which returns all desired
# traits in a single expression.
traits_expression: |
external.put("groups",
choose(
option(external.groups.contains("admins"), external.groups.add("app-admins", "db-admins")),
option(external.groups.contains("ops"), external.groups.add("k8s-admins")),
option(true, external.groups)))
Create the Kubernetes resources:
kubectl apply -f login-rules.yaml
List the created Kubernetes resources:
kubectl get loginrulesNAME AGEexample-traits-expression-rule 8m8sexample-traits-map-rule 8m8s
Check that the Login Rules have been created in Teleport:
AUTH_POD=$(kubectl get pods -l app=teleport-cluster -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}')kubectl exec -i $AUTH_POD -c teleport -- tctl get login_ruleskind: login_rulemetadata: id: 1680225062340767900 labels: example: "true" teleport.dev/origin: kubernetes name: example-traits-expression-rulespec: priority: 1 traits_expression: | external.put("groups", choose( option(external.groups.contains("admins"),external.groups.add("app-admins", "db-admins")), option(external.groups.contains("ops"),external.groups.add("k8s-admins")), option(true, external.groups)))version: v1---kind: login_rulemetadata: id: 1680225067068319000 labels: example: "true" teleport.dev/origin: kubernetes name: example-traits-map-rulespec: priority: 0 traits_map: groups: - external.groups logins: - strings.lower(external.username) - external.loginsversion: v1
Test the Login Rules by sending some example input traits to the standard input
of the
tctl login_rule test command and having it load all Login Rules from
the cluster.
echo '{"groups": ["admins", "ops"], "username": ["Alice"], "logins": ["user", "root"]}' | \ kubectl exec -i $AUTH_POD -c teleport -- tctl login_rule test --load-from-clustergroups:- admins- ops- app-admins- db-adminslogins:- alice- user- root
Step 2/2. Edit the Login Rules with
kubectl
Edit the
example-traits-map-rule to add an extra login
example login.
--- a/login-rules.yaml
+++ b/login-rules.yaml
@@ -18,6 +18,7 @@ spec:
logins:
- 'strings.lower(external.username)'
- 'external.logins'
+ - 'example'
# The external "groups" trait will be passed through unchanged, all other
# traits will be filtered out.
Apply the update to the Kubernetes resource:
kubectl apply -f login-rules.yaml
Test the Login Rules again to see the extra
example login:
echo '{"groups": ["admins", "ops"], "username": ["Alice"], "logins": ["user", "root"]}' | \ kubectl exec -i $AUTH_POD -c teleport -- tctl login_rule test --load-from-clustergroups:- ops- app-admins- db-admins- adminslogins:- root- user- example- alice
Next Steps
- Read the Teleport Operator Guide to learn more about the Teleport Operator.
- Read the Login Rules reference to learn mode about the Login Rule expression syntax.