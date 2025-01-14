Running an HA Teleport cluster using AWS, EKS, and Helm
In this guide, we'll use Teleport Helm charts to set up a high-availability Teleport cluster that runs on AWS EKS.
If you are already running Teleport on another platform, you can use your existing Teleport deployment to access your Kubernetes cluster. Follow our guide to connect your Kubernetes cluster to Teleport.
Prerequisites
- Kubernetes >= v1.17.0
- Helm >= v3.4.2
Throughout this guide, we will assume that you have the
helm and
kubectl binaries available in your
PATH:
helm version
version.BuildInfo{Version:"v3.4.2"}kubectl version
Client Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Server Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Details
Best practices for production security
When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents:
- Avoid using
sudoin production environments unless it's necessary.
- Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.
- Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH
Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or
the
CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICEcapability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered <
1024(e.g.
443).
- Follow the principle of least privilege. Don't give users
permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do.
For example, don't assign users the built-in
access,editorroles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure Access Requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.
- When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you
should save the invitation token to a file.
If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view
it by running the
historycommand on a compromised system.
You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.
Choose a Kubernetes namespace and Helm release name
Before starting, setting your Kubernetes namespace and Helm release name here will enable easier copy/pasting of commands for installation.
If you don't know what to put here, use
teleport for both values.
Namespace: namespace
Release name: release-name
Step 1/7. Install Helm
Step 2/7. Add the Teleport Helm chart repository
Set up the Teleport Helm repository.
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:
helm repo update
Step 3/7. Set up AWS IAM configuration
For Teleport to be able to manage the DynamoDB tables, indexes, and the S3 storage bucket it needs, you'll need to configure AWS IAM policies to allow access.
Add these IAM policies to your AWS account and then grant it to the role associated with your EKS node group(s).
DynamoDB IAM policy
On startup, the Teleport Auth Service checks whether the DynamoDB table you have specified in its configuration file exists. If the table does not exist, the Auth Service attempts to create one.
The IAM permissions that the Auth Service requires to manage DynamoDB tables depends on whether you expect to create a table yourself or enable the Auth Service to create and configure one for you:
- Manage a Table Yourself
- Auth Service Creates a Table
If you choose to manage DynamoDB tables yourself, you must take the following steps, which we will explain in more detail below:
- Create a cluster state table.
- Create an audit event table.
- Create an IAM policy and attach it to the Teleport Auth Service's IAM identity.
Create a cluster state table
The cluster state table must have the following attribute definitions:
|Name
|Type
HashKey
S
FullPath
S
The table must also have the following key schema elements:
|Name
|Type
HashKey
HASH
FullPath
RANGE
Create an audit event table
The audit event table must have the following attribute definitions:
|Name
|Type
SessionID
S
EventIndex
N
CreatedAtDate
S
CreatedAt
N
The table must also have the following key schema elements:
|Name
|Type
CreatedAtDate
HASH
CreatedAt
RANGE
Create and attach an IAM policy
Create the following IAM policy and attach it to the Teleport Auth Service's IAM identity.
You'll need to replace these values in the policy example below:
|Placeholder value
|Replace with
|us-west-2
|AWS region
|1234567890
|AWS account ID
|teleport-helm-backend
|DynamoDB table name to use for the Teleport backend
|teleport-helm-events
|DynamoDB table name to use for the Teleport audit log (must be different to the backend table)
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "ClusterStateStorage",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"dynamodb:BatchWriteItem",
"dynamodb:UpdateTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:PutItem",
"dynamodb:DeleteItem",
"dynamodb:Scan",
"dynamodb:Query",
"dynamodb:DescribeStream",
"dynamodb:UpdateItem",
"dynamodb:DescribeTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:DescribeTable",
"dynamodb:GetShardIterator",
"dynamodb:GetItem",
"dynamodb:ConditionCheckItem",
"dynamodb:UpdateTable",
"dynamodb:GetRecords",
"dynamodb:UpdateContinuousBackups"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-backend",
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-backend/stream/*"
]
},
{
"Sid": "ClusterEventsStorage",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"dynamodb:BatchWriteItem",
"dynamodb:UpdateTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:PutItem",
"dynamodb:DescribeTable",
"dynamodb:DeleteItem",
"dynamodb:GetItem",
"dynamodb:Scan",
"dynamodb:Query",
"dynamodb:UpdateItem",
"dynamodb:DescribeTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:UpdateTable",
"dynamodb:UpdateContinuousBackups"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-events",
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-events/index/*"
]
}
]
}
Note that you can omit the
dynamodb:UpdateContinuousBackups permission if
disabling continuous backups.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "ClusterStateStorage",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"dynamodb:BatchWriteItem",
"dynamodb:UpdateTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:PutItem",
"dynamodb:DeleteItem",
"dynamodb:Scan",
"dynamodb:Query",
"dynamodb:DescribeStream",
"dynamodb:UpdateItem",
"dynamodb:DescribeTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:CreateTable",
"dynamodb:DescribeTable",
"dynamodb:GetShardIterator",
"dynamodb:GetItem",
"dynamodb:ConditionCheckItem",
"dynamodb:UpdateTable",
"dynamodb:GetRecords",
"dynamodb:UpdateContinuousBackups"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-backend",
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-backend/stream/*"
]
},
{
"Sid": "ClusterEventsStorage",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"dynamodb:CreateTable",
"dynamodb:BatchWriteItem",
"dynamodb:UpdateTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:PutItem",
"dynamodb:DescribeTable",
"dynamodb:DeleteItem",
"dynamodb:GetItem",
"dynamodb:Scan",
"dynamodb:Query",
"dynamodb:UpdateItem",
"dynamodb:DescribeTimeToLive",
"dynamodb:UpdateTable",
"dynamodb:UpdateContinuousBackups"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-events",
"arn:aws:dynamodb:us-west-2:1234567890:table/teleport-helm-events/index/*"
]
}
]
}
S3 IAM policy
On startup, the Teleport Auth Service checks whether the S3 bucket you have configured for session recording storage exists. If it does not, the Auth Service attempts to create and configure the bucket.
The IAM permissions that the Auth Service requires to manage its session recording bucket depends on whether you expect to create the bucket yourself or enable the Auth Service to create and configure it for you:
- Manage the Bucket Yourself
- Auth Service Creates a Bucket
Note that Teleport will only use S3 buckets with versioning enabled. This ensures that a session log cannot be permanently altered or deleted, as Teleport will always look at the oldest version of a recording.
You'll need to replace these values in the policy example below:
|Placeholder value
|Replace with
|your-sessions-bucket
|Name to use for the Teleport S3 session recording bucket
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "BucketActions",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:ListBucketVersions",
"s3:ListBucketMultipartUploads",
"s3:ListBucket",
"s3:GetEncryptionConfiguration",
"s3:GetBucketVersioning"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::your-sessions-bucket"
},
{
"Sid": "ObjectActions",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:GetObjectVersion",
"s3:GetObjectRetention",
"s3:GetObject",
"s3:PutObject",
"s3:ListMultipartUploadParts",
"s3:AbortMultipartUpload"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::your-sessions-bucket/*"
}
]
}
You'll need to replace these values in the policy example below:
|Placeholder value
|Replace with
|your-sessions-bucket
|Name to use for the Teleport S3 session recording bucket
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "BucketActions",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:PutEncryptionConfiguration",
"s3:PutBucketVersioning",
"s3:ListBucketVersions",
"s3:ListBucketMultipartUploads",
"s3:ListBucket",
"s3:GetEncryptionConfiguration",
"s3:GetBucketVersioning",
"s3:CreateBucket"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::your-sessions-bucket"
},
{
"Sid": "ObjectActions",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:GetObjectVersion",
"s3:GetObjectRetention",
"s3:*Object",
"s3:ListMultipartUploadParts",
"s3:AbortMultipartUpload"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::your-sessions-bucket/*"
}
]
}
Step 4/7. Configure TLS certificates for Teleport
We now need to configure TLS certificates for Teleport to secure its communications and allow external clients to connect.
Depending on the approach you use for provisioning TLS certificates, the
teleport-cluster chart can
deploy either a Kubernetes
LoadBalancer or Kubernetes
Ingress to handle incoming connections to
the Teleport Proxy Service.
Determining an approach
There are three supported options when using AWS. You must choose only one of these options:
|Approach
|AWS Load Balancer Type
|Kubernetes Traffic Destination
|Can use an existing AWS LB?
|Caveats
|Using
cert-manager
|Network Load Balancer (NLB)
LoadBalancer
|No
|Requires a Route 53 domain and an
Issuer configured with IAM permissions to change DNS records for your domain
|Using AWS Certificate Manager
|Application Load Balancer (ALB)
Ingress
|Yes
|Requires a working instance of the AWS Load Balancer controller installed in your Kubernetes cluster
|Using your own TLS credentials
|Network Load Balancer (NLB)
LoadBalancer
|No
|Requires you to independently manage the maintenance, renewal and trust of the TLS certificates securing Teleport's web listener
Using
cert-manager
You can use
cert-manager to provision and automatically renew TLS credentials
by completing ACME challenges via Let's Encrypt.
You can also use
cert-manager with AWS Private Certificate Authority (PCA) in EKS using the
aws-privateca-issuer plugin.
This method uses a Kubernetes
LoadBalancer, which will provision an underlying AWS Network Load
Balancer (NLB) to handle incoming traffic.
Using AWS Certificate Manager
You can use AWS Certificate Manager to handle TLS termination with AWS-managed certificates.
This method uses a Kubernetes
Ingress, which can provision an underlying AWS Application Load
Balancer (ALB) to handle incoming traffic if one does not already exist. It also requires the
installation and setup of the AWS Load Balancer controller.
You should be aware of these potential limitations and differences when using Layer 7 load balancers with Teleport:
- Connecting to Kubernetes clusters at the command line requires the use of the
tsh proxy kubeor
tsh kubectlcommands and
tsh proxy db/
tsh db connectcommands respectively. It is not possible to connect
kubectldirectly to Teleport listeners without the use of
tshas a proxy client in this mode.
- Connecting to databases at the command line requires the use of the
tsh proxy dbor
tsh db connectcommands. It is not possible to connect database clients directly to Teleport listeners without the use of
tshas a proxy client in this mode.
- The reason for both of these requirements is that Teleport uses X509 certificates for authentication, which requires
that it terminate all inbound TLS traffic itself on the Teleport proxy. This is not directly possible when using
a Layer 7 load balancer, so the
tshclient implements this flow itself using ALPN connection upgrades.
Using ACM with an ALB also requires that your cluster has a fully functional installation of the AWS Load Balancer controller with required IAM permissions. This guide provides more details below.
Using your own TLS credentials
With this approach, you are responsible for determining how to obtain a TLS
certificate and private key for your Teleport cluster, and for renewing your
credentials periodically. Use this approach if you would like to use a trusted
internal certificate authority instead of Let's Encrypt or AWS Certificate
Manager. This method uses a Kubernetes
LoadBalancer and will provision an
underlying AWS NLB.
Steps to follow
Once you have chosen an approach based on the details above, select the correct tab below for instructions.
- cert-manager
- AWS Certificate Manager
- Your own TLS credentials
In this example, we are using multiple pods to create a High Availability
Teleport cluster. As such, we will be using
cert-manager to centrally
provision TLS certificates using Let's Encrypt. These certificates will be
mounted into each Teleport pod, and automatically renewed and kept up to date by
cert-manager.
If you are planning to use
cert-manager, you will need to add one IAM policy to your cluster to enable it
to update Route53 records.
Route53 IAM policy
This policy allows
cert-manager to use DNS01 Let's Encrypt challenges to provision TLS certificates for your Teleport cluster.
You'll need to replace these values in the policy example below:
|Placeholder value
|Replace with
|Z0159221358P96JYAUAA4
|Route 53 hosted zone ID for the domain hosting your Teleport cluster
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "route53:GetChange",
"Resource": "arn:aws:route53:::change/*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"route53:ChangeResourceRecordSets",
"route53:ListResourceRecordSets"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:route53:::hostedzone/Z0159221358P96JYAUAA4"
}
]
}
Installing cert-manager
If you do not have
cert-manager already configured in the Kubernetes cluster where you are installing Teleport,
you should add the Jetstack Helm chart repository which hosts the
cert-manager chart, and install the chart:
helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.iohelm repo updatehelm install cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager \--create-namespace \--namespace cert-manager \--set installCRDs=true \--set global.leaderElection.namespace=cert-manager \--set extraArgs="{--issuer-ambient-credentials}" # required to automount ambient AWS credentials when using an Issuer
Once
cert-manager is installed, you should create and add an
Issuer.
You'll need to replace these values in the
Issuer example below:
|Placeholder value
|Replace with
|[email protected]
|An email address to receive communications from Let's Encrypt
|example.com
|The name of the Route 53 domain hosting your Teleport cluster
|us-west-2
|AWS region where the cluster is running
|Z0159221358P96JYAUAA4
|Route 53 hosted zone ID for the domain hosting your Teleport cluster
cat << EOF > aws-issuer.yaml
apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1
kind: Issuer
metadata:
name: letsencrypt-production
namespace: teleport
spec:
acme:
email: [email protected]
server: https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory
privateKeySecretRef:
name: letsencrypt-production
solvers:
- selector:
dnsZones:
- "example.com"
dns01:
route53:
region: us-west-2
hostedZoneID: Z0159221358P96JYAUAA4
EOF
After you have created the
Issuer and updated the values, add it to your cluster using
kubectl:
kubectl create namespace namespacekubectl label namespace teleport 'pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=baseline'kubectl --namespace namespace create -f aws-issuer.yaml
In this step, you will configure Teleport to use AWS Certificate Manager (ACM) to provision your Teleport instances with TLS credentials.
You must either follow the AWS-maintained documentation on installing the AWS Load Balancer Controller or already have a working installation of the AWS LB controller before continuing with these instructions. Failure to do this will result in an unusable Teleport cluster.
Assuming you follow the AWS guide linked above, you can check whether the AWS LB controller is running in your cluster by looking
for pods with the
app.kubernetes.io/name=aws-load-balancer-controller label:
kubectl get pods -A -l app.kubernetes.io/name=aws-load-balancer-controllerNAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEkube-system aws-load-balancer-controller-655f647b95-5vz56 1/1 Running 0 109dkube-system aws-load-balancer-controller-655f647b95-b4brx 1/1 Running 0 109d
You can also check whether
alb is registered as an
IngressClass in your cluster:
kubectl get ingressclassNAME CONTROLLER PARAMETERS AGEalb ingress.k8s.aws/alb <none> 109d
To use ACM to handle TLS, we will add annotations to the chart values in the section below specifying the ACM certificate ARN to use, the port it should be served on and other ALB configuration parameters.
Replace arn:aws:acm:us-west-2:1234567890:certificate/12345678-43c7-4dd1-a2f6-c495b91ebece with your actual ACM certificate ARN.
You can configure the
teleport-cluster Helm chart to secure the Teleport Web
UI using existing TLS credentials within a Kubernetes secret.
Use the following command to create your secret:
kubectl -n namespace create secret tls my-tls-secret --cert=/path/to/cert/file --key=/path/to/key/file
Edit your
aws-values.yaml file (created below) to refer to the name of your secret:
tls:
existingSecretName: my-tls-secret
Step 5/7. Set values to configure the cluster
If you run Teleport Enterprise, you will need to create a secret that contains your Teleport license information before you can install Teleport in your Kubernetes cluster.
The Teleport Auth Service reads a license file to authenticate your Teleport Enterprise account.
To obtain your license file, navigate to your Teleport account dashboard and log in. You can start at teleport.sh and enter your Teleport account name (e.g. my-company). After logging in you will see a "GENERATE LICENSE KEY" button, which will generate a new license file and allow you to download it.
Create a secret from your license file. Teleport will automatically discover
this secret as long as your file is named
license.pem.
kubectl -n namespace create secret generic license --from-file=license.pem
Next, configure the
teleport-cluster Helm chart to use the
aws mode. Create
a file called
aws-values.yaml and write the values you've chosen above to it:
- cert-manager
- AWS Certificate Manager
chartMode: aws
clusterName: teleport.example.com # Name of your cluster. Use the FQDN you intend to configure in DNS below.
proxyListenerMode: multiplex
aws:
region: us-west-2 # AWS region
backendTable: teleport-helm-backend # DynamoDB table to use for the Teleport backend
auditLogTable: teleport-helm-events # DynamoDB table to use for the Teleport audit log (must be different to the backend table)
auditLogMirrorOnStdout: false # Whether to mirror audit log entries to stdout in JSON format (useful for external log collectors)
sessionRecordingBucket: your-sessions-bucket # S3 bucket to use for Teleport session recordings
backups: true # Whether or not to turn on DynamoDB backups
dynamoAutoScaling: false # Whether Teleport should configure DynamoDB's autoscaling.
highAvailability:
replicaCount: 2 # Number of replicas to configure
certManager:
enabled: true # Enable cert-manager support to get TLS certificates
issuerName: letsencrypt-production # Name of the cert-manager Issuer to use (as configured above)
# Indicate that this is a Teleport Enterprise deployment. Set to false for
# Teleport Community Edition.
enterprise: true
# If you are running Kubernetes 1.23 or above, disable PodSecurityPolicies
podSecurityPolicy:
enabled: false
If using an AWS PCA with cert-manager, you will need to
ensure you set
highAvailability.certManager.addCommonName: true in your values file. You will also need to get the certificate authority
certificate for the CA (
aws acm-pca get-certificate-authority-certificate --certificate-authority-arn <arn>),
upload the full certificate chain to a secret, and
reference the secret
with
tls.existingCASecretName in the values file.
chartMode: aws
clusterName: teleport.example.com # Name of your cluster. Use the FQDN you intend to configure in DNS below.
proxyListenerMode: multiplex
service:
type: ClusterIP
aws:
region: us-west-2 # AWS region
backendTable: teleport-helm-backend # DynamoDB table to use for the Teleport backend
auditLogTable: teleport-helm-events # DynamoDB table to use for the Teleport audit log (must be different to the backend table)
auditLogMirrorOnStdout: false # Whether to mirror audit log entries to stdout in JSON format (useful for external log collectors)
sessionRecordingBucket: your-sessions-bucket # S3 bucket to use for Teleport session recordings
backups: true # Whether or not to turn on DynamoDB backups
dynamoAutoScaling: false # Whether Teleport should configure DynamoDB's autoscaling.
highAvailability:
replicaCount: 2 # Number of replicas to configure
# Indicate that this is a Teleport Enterprise deployment. Set to false for
# Teleport Community Edition.
enterprise: true
ingress:
enabled: true
spec:
ingressClassName: alb
annotations:
ingress:
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/target-type: ip
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/backend-protocol: HTTPS
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/scheme: internet-facing
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/load-balancer-attributes: idle_timeout.timeout_seconds=350
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/healthcheck-protocol: HTTPS
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/success-codes: 200,301,302
# Replace with your AWS certificate ARN
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/certificate-arn: "arn:aws:acm:us-west-2:1234567890:certificate/12345678-43c7-4dd1-a2f6-c495b91ebece"
# If you are running Kubernetes 1.23 or above, disable PodSecurityPolicies
podSecurityPolicy:
enabled: false
To use an internal AWS Application Load Balancer (as opposed to an internet-facing ALB), you should
edit the
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/scheme annotation:
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/scheme: internal
To automatically redirect HTTP requests on port 80 to HTTPS requests on port 443, you
can also optionally provide these two values under
annotations.ingress:
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/listen-ports: '[{"HTTP": 80}, {"HTTPS": 443}]'
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/ssl-redirect: '443'
Install the chart with the values from your
aws-values.yaml file using this command:
helm install release-name teleport/teleport-cluster \ --create-namespace \ --namespace namespace \ -f aws-values.yaml
You cannot change the
clusterName after the cluster is configured, so make sure you choose wisely. You should use the fully-qualified domain name that you'll use for external access to your Teleport cluster.
Once the chart is installed, you can use
kubectl commands to view the deployment (example using
cert-manager):
kubectl --namespace namespace get all
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEpod/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd-4q2ds 1/1 Running 0 22hpod/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd-rtrzn 1/1 Running 0 22hpod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-w96d2 1/1 Running 0 22hpod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-z256w 1/1 Running 0 22h
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGEservice/teleport LoadBalancer 10.40.11.180 xxxxx.elb.us-east-1.amazonaws.com 443:30258/TCP 22hservice/teleport-auth ClusterIP 10.40.8.251 <none> 3025/TCP,3026/TCP 22hservice/teleport-auth-v11 ClusterIP None <none> <none> 22hservice/teleport-auth-v12 ClusterIP None <none> <none> 22h
NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGEdeployment.apps/teleport-auth 2/2 2 2 22hdeployment.apps/teleport-proxy 2/2 2 2 22h
NAME DESIRED CURRENT READY AGEreplicaset.apps/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd 2 2 2 22hreplicaset.apps/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc 2 2 2 22h
Step 6/7. Set up DNS
You'll need to set up a DNS
A record for
teleport.example.com. In our example, this record is an alias to an ELB.
Using Application Access?
Teleport assigns a subdomain to each application you configure for Application
Access. For example, if you enroll Grafana as a resource, Teleport assigns the resource
to the
grafana.teleport.example.com subdomain.
If you host the Teleport cluster on your own network, you should update your DNS configuration to account for application subdomains. You can update DNS in one of two ways:
- Create a single DNS address (A) or canonical name (CNAME) record using wildcard substitution
for the subdomain name. For example, create a DNS record with the name
*.teleport.example.com.
- Create a separate DNS address (A) or canonical name (CNAME) record for each application subdomain.
Modifying DNS ensures that the certificate authority—for example, Let's Encrypt—can issue a certificate for each subdomain and that clients can verify Teleport hosts regardless of the application they are accessing.
If you use the Teleport cloud platform, no DNS updates are needed because your Teleport cluster automatically provides the subdomains and signed TLS certificates for your applications under your tenant address.
Here's how to do this in a hosted zone with Amazon Route 53:
- cert-manager
- AWS Certificate Manager
Change these parameters if you altered them aboveNAMESPACE='namespace'RELEASE_NAME='release-name'
DNS settings (change as necessary)MYZONE_DNS='example.com'MYDNS='teleport.example.com'MY_CLUSTER_REGION='us-west-2'
Find AWS Zone ID and ELB Zone IDMYZONE="$(aws route53 list-hosted-zones-by-name --dns-name="${MYZONE_DNS?}" | jq -r '.HostedZones[0].Id' | sed s_/hostedzone/__)"MYELB="$(kubectl --namespace "${NAMESPACE?}" get "service/${RELEASE_NAME?}-proxy" -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].hostname}')"MYELB_NAME="${MYELB%%-*}"MYELB_ZONE="$(aws elbv2 describe-load-balancers --region "${MY_CLUSTER_REGION?}" --names "${MYELB_NAME?}" | jq -r '.LoadBalancers[0].CanonicalHostedZoneId')"
Create a JSON file changeset for AWS.jq -n --arg dns "${MYDNS?}" --arg elb "${MYELB?}" --arg elbz "${MYELB_ZONE?}" \ '{"Comment": "Create records", "Changes": [ { "Action": "CREATE", "ResourceRecordSet": { "Name": $dns, "Type": "A", "AliasTarget": { "HostedZoneId": $elbz, "DNSName": ("dualstack." + $elb), "EvaluateTargetHealth": false } } }, { "Action": "CREATE", "ResourceRecordSet": { "Name": ("*." + $dns), "Type": "A", "AliasTarget": { "HostedZoneId": $elbz, "DNSName": ("dualstack." + $elb), "EvaluateTargetHealth": false } } } ] }' > myrecords.json
Review records before applying.cat myrecords.json | jq
Apply the records and capture change idCHANGEID="$(aws route53 change-resource-record-sets --hosted-zone-id "${MYZONE?}" --change-batch file://myrecords.json | jq -r '.ChangeInfo.Id')"
Verify that change has been appliedaws route53 get-change --id "${CHANGEID?}" | jq '.ChangeInfo.Status'
"INSYNC"
Change these parameters if you altered them aboveNAMESPACE='namespace'RELEASE_NAME='release-name'
DNS settings (change as necessary)MYZONE_DNS='example.com'MYDNS='teleport.example.com'MY_CLUSTER_REGION='us-west-2'
Find AWS Zone ID and Ingress Controller ALB Zone IDMYZONE="$(aws route53 list-hosted-zones-by-name --dns-name="${MYZONE_DNS?}" | jq -r '.HostedZones[0].Id' | sed s_/hostedzone/__)"MYELB="$(kubectl --namespace "${NAMESPACE?}" get "ingress/${RELEASE_NAME?}-proxy" -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].hostname}')"MYELB_ROOT="${MYELB%%.*}"MYELB_NAME="${MYELB_ROOT%-*}"MYELB_ZONE="$(aws elbv2 describe-load-balancers --region "${MY_CLUSTER_REGION?}" --names "${MYELB_NAME?}" | jq -r '.LoadBalancers[0].CanonicalHostedZoneId')"
Create a JSON file changeset for AWS.jq -n --arg dns "${MYDNS?}" --arg elb "${MYELB?}" --arg elbz "${MYELB_ZONE?}" \ '{"Comment": "Create records", "Changes": [ { "Action": "CREATE", "ResourceRecordSet": { "Name": $dns, "Type": "A", "AliasTarget": { "HostedZoneId": $elbz, "DNSName": ("dualstack." + $elb), "EvaluateTargetHealth": false } } }, { "Action": "CREATE", "ResourceRecordSet": { "Name": ("*." + $dns), "Type": "A", "AliasTarget": { "HostedZoneId": $elbz, "DNSName": ("dualstack." + $elb), "EvaluateTargetHealth": false } } } ] }' > myrecords.json
Review records before applying.cat myrecords.json | jq
Apply the records and capture change idCHANGEID="$(aws route53 change-resource-record-sets --hosted-zone-id "${MYZONE?}" --change-batch file://myrecords.json | jq -r '.ChangeInfo.Id')"
Verify that change has been appliedaws route53 get-change --id "${CHANGEID?}" | jq '.ChangeInfo.Status'
"INSYNC"
Step 7/7. Create a Teleport user
Create a user to be able to log into Teleport. This needs to be done on the Teleport Auth Service,
so we can run the command using
kubectl:
- Teleport Community Edition
- Commercial
kubectl --namespace namespace exec deploy/release-name-auth -- tctl users add test --roles=access,editor
User "test" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h:https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/91cfbd08bc89122275006e48b516cc68
NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy that users can access.
kubectl --namespace namespace exec deploy/release-name-auth -- tctl users add test --roles=access,editor,reviewer
User "test" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h:https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/91cfbd08bc89122275006e48b516cc68
NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy that users can access.
Load the user creation link to create a password and set up multi-factor authentication for the Teleport user via the web UI.
High Availability
In this guide, we have configured two replicas. This can be changed after cluster creation by altering the
highAvailability.replicaCount
value using
helm upgrade as detailed below.
Upgrading the cluster after deployment
To make changes to your Teleport cluster after deployment, you can use
helm upgrade.
Helm defaults to using the latest version of the chart available in the repo, which will also correspond to the latest
version of Teleport. You can make sure that the repo is up to date by running
helm repo update.
Here's an example where we set the chart to use 2 replicas:
Edit your
aws-values.yaml file from above and make the appropriate changes:
highAvailability:
replicaCount: 2
Upgrade the deployment with the values from your
aws-values.yaml file using this command:
helm upgrade release-name teleport/teleport-cluster \ --namespace namespace \ -f aws-values.yaml
To change
chartMode,
clusterName, or any
aws settings, you must first uninstall the existing chart and then install a new version with the appropriate values.
Then perform a cluster upgrade with the new values:
helm upgrade release-name teleport/teleport-cluster \ --namespace namespace \ -f aws-values.yaml
Uninstalling Teleport
To uninstall the
teleport-cluster chart, use
helm uninstall <release-name>. For example:
helm --namespace namespace uninstall release-name
Uninstalling cert-manager
If you want to remove the
cert-manager installation later, you can use this command:
helm --namespace cert-manager uninstall cert-manager
Troubleshooting
AWS quotas
If your deployment of Teleport services brings you over your default service quotas, you can request a quota increase from the AWS Support Center. See Amazon's AWS service quotas documentation for more information.
For example, when using DynamoDB as the backend for Teleport cluster state, you may need to request increases for read/write quotas.
Next steps
Now that you have deployed a Teleport cluster, read the Manage Access section to get started enrolling users and setting up RBAC.
See the high availability section of our Helm chart reference for more details on high availability.
Read the
cert-manager documentation.