Reference Deployment Guides
These guides show you how to set up a full self-hosted Teleport deployment on the platform of your choice.
- AWS High Availability Deployment with Terraform: Deploy HA Teleport with Terraform on AWS.
- AWS Single-Instance Deployment with Terraform: Deploy Teleport on a single instance with Terraform on AWS.
- AWS Multi-Region Proxy Deployment: Deploy HA Teleport with Proxy Service instances in multiple regions for low-latency access.
- GCP: Deploy HA Teleport on GCP.
- IBM Cloud: Deploy HA Teleport on IBM cloud.