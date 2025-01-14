Self-Hosting Teleport
These guides show you how to run a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise cluster in production.
Dedicated account dashboard
Teleport Enterprise subscriptions include a dedicated account dashboard with their preferred subdomain of teleport.sh. The dedicated account dashboard provides subscription administrators access to the license file, support links and Teleport Enterprise binary downloads.
Guides to self-hosting Teleport
- AWS KMS: Configure Teleport to store CA private keys in the AWS Key Management Service
- Deploying a High Availability Teleport Cluster: Deploying a High Availability Teleport Cluster
- Enterprise License File: How to manage your Teleport Enterprise license file.
- Google Cloud KMS: Configure Teleport to store CA private keys in the Google Cloud Key Management Service
- Guides for running Teleport using Helm: How to install and configure Teleport in Kubernetes using Helm
- HSM Support: How to configure Hardware Security Modules to manage your Teleport CA private keys
- Multi-region Blueprint: Blueprint describing how to deploy a multi-region Teleport Enterprise cluster using CockroachDB.
- Reference Deployment Guides: Teleport Installation and Configuration Reference Deployment Guides.
- Run a Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: This tutorial will guide you through the steps needed to install and run Teleport on a Linux server
- Self-Hosting Teleport Access Graph: Explains how to deploy Access Graph alongside a self-hosted Teleport cluster.