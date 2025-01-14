Version: 17.x

On this page

Dual Authorization

You can set up Teleport to require the approval of multiple team members to perform some critical actions. Here are the most common scenarios:

Improve the security of your system and prevent one successful phishing attack from compromising your system.

Satisfy FedRAMP AC-3 Dual authorization control that requires approval of two authorized individuals.

In this guide, we will set up Teleport's Just-in-Time Access Requests to require the approval of two team members for a privileged role elevated-access .

The steps below describe how to use Teleport with Mattermost. You can also integrate with many other providers.

warning Dual Authorization requires Teleport Enterprise.

Mattermost installed.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.3.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

Running Mattermost locally with Docker docker run --name mattermost-preview -d --publish 8065:8065 --add-host dockerhost:127.0.0.1 mattermost/mattermost-preview

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Enable bot account creation in "System Console -> Integrations".

Toggle Enable Bot Account Creation .

Go back to your team settings, navigate to "Integrations -> Bot Accounts". Press "Add Bot Account".

Add the "Post All" permission on the new account.

Create the bot and save the access token.

Teleport's Access Request plugins authenticate to your Teleport cluster as a user with permissions to list and read Access Requests. This way, plugins can retrieve Access Requests from the Teleport Auth Service and present them to reviewers.

Define a user and role called access-plugin by adding the following content to a file called access-plugin.yaml :

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: access-plugin spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'access_request' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'access_plugin_data' ] verbs: [ 'update' ] kind: user metadata: name: access-plugin spec: roles: [ 'access-plugin' ] version: v2

Create the user and role:

tctl create -f access-plugin.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the access-plugin user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this case, we will need to request the credentials manually by impersonating the access-plugin role and user.

If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation privileges.

To grant your user impersonation privileges for access-plugin , define a role called access-plugin-impersonator by pasting the following YAML document into a file called access-plugin-impersonator.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: access-plugin-impersonator spec: allow: impersonate: roles: - access-plugin users: - access-plugin

Create the access-plugin-impersonator role:

tctl create -f access-plugin-impersonator.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

If you are providing identity files to the plugin with Machine ID, assign the access-plugin role to the Machine ID bot user. Otherwise, assign this role to the user you plan to use to generate credentials for the access-plugin role and user:

Assign the access-plugin-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},access-plugin-impersonator" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding access-plugin-impersonator to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the access-plugin role and user.

Like all Teleport users, access-plugin needs signed credentials in order to connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the tctl auth sign command to request these credentials.

The following tctl auth sign command impersonates the access-plugin user, generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local directory:

tctl auth sign --user=access-plugin --out=identity

The plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service's gRPC endpoint over TLS.

The identity file, identity , includes both TLS and SSH credentials. The plugin uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service, which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the Auth Service's gRPC endpoint.

Details Certificate Lifetime By default, tctl auth sign produces certificates with a relatively short lifetime. For production deployments, we suggest using Machine ID to programmatically issue and renew certificates for your plugin. See our Machine ID getting started guide to learn more. Note that you cannot issue certificates that are valid longer than your existing credentials. For example, to issue certificates with a 1000-hour TTL, you must be logged in with a session that is valid for at least 1000 hours. This means your user must have a role allowing a max_session_ttl of at least 1000 hours (60000 minutes), and you must specify a --ttl when logging in: tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --ttl=60060

If you are running the plugin on a Linux server, create a data directory to hold certificate files for the plugin:

sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials sudo mv identity /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials

If you are running the plugin on Kubernetes, Create a Kubernetes secret that contains the Teleport identity file:

kubectl -n teleport create secret generic --from-file=identity plugin-identity

Once the Teleport credentials expire, you will need to renew them by running the tctl auth sign command again.

We'll reference the exported file(s) later when configuring the plugin.

Download

From Source Access Request Plugins are available as amd64 or arm64 Linux binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-mattermost-v17.3.3-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-access-mattermost-v17.3.3-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz cd teleport-access-mattermost ./install To install from source you need git and go >= 1.23.7 installed. git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport.git -b branch/v17 cd teleport/integrations/access/mattermost git checkout 17.3.3 make

teleport-mattermost configure > /etc/teleport-mattermost.toml

Update the config with the Teleport address, Mattermost URL, and a bot token:

[ teleport ] auth_server = "myinstance.teleport.sh:443" identity = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/mattermost/identity" refresh_identity = true [ mattermost ] url = "https://mattermost.example.com" team = "team-name" channel = "channel-name" token = "api-token" secret = "signing-secret-value" [ http ] public_addr = "example.com" https_key_file = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/mattermost/server.key" https_cert_file = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/mattermost/server.crt" [ log ] output = "stderr" severity = "INFO"

In this section, we will use an example to show you how to require dual authorization for a user to assume a role.

Alice and Ivan are reviewers. They can approve requests for assuming role elevated-access . Bob is a DevOps engineer and can assume the elevated-access role if two members of the reviewer role approve the request.

Create the following elevated-access , dbreviewer and devops roles:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: dbreviewer spec: allow: review_requests: roles: [ 'elevated-access' ] kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: devops spec: allow: request: roles: [ 'elevated-access' ] thresholds: - approve: 2 deny: 1 kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: elevated-access spec: allow: logins: [ 'root' ] node_labels: 'env': 'prod' 'type': 'db'

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

The commands below create the local users Bob, Alice, and Ivan.

Bob does not have a role elevated-access assigned to him, but can create an Access Request for this role in the Web UI or CLI:

The Web UI will notify the admin:

The request can then be reviewed and approved through the Web UI or CLI:

Web UI

CLI tsh request list



tsh request review --approve --reason="Need to gain elevated-access for investigation" 0193496f-268c-727e-b696-600a868429ff

If the user has created a request using CLI, the role will be assumed once it has been approved, or they can assume the role using the Web UI.

You may be getting certificate errors if Teleport's Auth Service is missing an address in the server certificate:

authentication handshake failed: x509: cannot validate certificate for 127.0.0.1 because it doesn't contain any IP SANs

x509: certificate is valid for,*.teleport.cluster.local, teleport.cluster.local, not example.com

To fix the problem, update the Auth Service with a public address, and restart Teleport: