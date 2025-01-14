Getting Started With Access Controls

Version: 17.x

In Teleport, any local, SSO, or robot user can be assigned one or several roles. Roles govern access to databases, SSH servers, Kubernetes clusters, Windows desktops, and web apps.

We will start with local users and preset roles, assign roles to SSO users, and wrap up with creating your own role.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.3.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Details Best practices for production security When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents: Avoid using sudo in production environments unless it's necessary.

in production environments unless it's necessary. Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.

Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or the CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < 1024 (e.g. 443 ).

capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < (e.g. ). Follow the principle of least privilege . Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in access,editor roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure Access Requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.

. Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure to provide temporary elevated permissions. When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you should save the invitation token to a file. If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view it by running the history command on a compromised system. You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.

Teleport provides several preset roles:

Role Description Enterprise-only access Allows access to cluster resources. editor Allows editing of cluster configuration settings. auditor Allows reading cluster events, audit logs, and playing back session records. requester Allows a user to create Access Requests. ✔ reviewer Allows review of Access Requests. ✔ group-access Allows access to all user groups. ✔ device-admin Used to manage trusted devices. ✔ device-enroll Used to grant device enrollment powers to users. ✔ require-trusted-device Requires trusted device access to resources. ✔ terraform-provider Allows the Teleport Terraform provider to configure all of its supported Teleport resources. ✔

Commercial Invite the local user Alice as cluster editor : tctl users add alice --roles=editor Invite the local user Alice as cluster editor and reviewer : tctl users add alice --roles=editor,reviewer

Once Alice signs up, she will be able to edit cluster configuration. You can list users and their roles using tctl users ls .

Commercial tctl users ls

You can update the user's roles using the tctl users update command:

Commercial tctl users update alice --set-roles=editor,auditor tctl users update alice --set-roles=editor,reviewer,auditor

Because Alice has two or more roles, permissions from those roles create a union. She will be able to act as a system administrator and auditor at the same time.

Next, follow the instructions to set up an authentication connector that maps users within your SSO solution to Teleport roles.

Create a SAML or OIDC application that Teleport can integrate with, then create an authentication connector that maps users within your application to Teleport roles.

SAML

OIDC Follow our SAML Okta Guide to create a SAML application. Save the file below as okta.yaml and update the acs field. Any member in Okta group okta-admin will assume a built-in role admin . kind: saml version: v2 metadata: name: okta spec: acs: https://tele.example.com/v1/webapi/saml/acs attributes_to_roles: - { name: "groups" , value: "okta-admin" , roles: [ "access" ]} entity_descriptor: | <?xml !!! Make sure to shift all lines in XML descriptor with 4 spaces, otherwise things will not work Create the saml resource: tctl create okta.yaml Follow our OIDC guides to create an OIDC application. Copy the YAML below to a file called oidc.yaml and edit the information to include the details of your OIDC application. kind: oidc metadata: name: oidc_connector spec: claims_to_roles: - claim: groups roles: - access value: users - claim: groups roles: - editor value: admins client_id: <CLIENT-NAME> client_secret: <CLIENT-SECRET> issuer_url: https://idp.example.com/ redirect_url: https://mytenant.teleport.sh:443/v1/webapi/oidc/callback max_age: 24h client_redirect_settings: allowed_https_hostnames: - remote.machine - '*.app.github.dev' - '^\d+-[a-zA-Z0-9]+\.foo.internal$' insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges: - '192.168.1.0/24' - '2001:db8::/96' version: v3 Create the oidc resource: tctl create okta.yaml

Save the file below as github.yaml and update the fields. You will need to set up a GitHub OAuth 2.0 Connector app. Any member belonging to the GitHub organization octocats and on team admin will be able to assume the built-in role access .

kind: github version: v3 metadata: name: github spec: client_id: client-id client_secret: client-secret display: GitHub redirect_url: https://tele.example.com:443/v1/webapi/github/callback teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admin roles: [ "access" ]

Create the github resource:

tctl create github.yaml

Let's create a custom role for interns. Interns will have access to test or staging SSH servers as readonly users. We will let them view some monitoring web applications and dev kubernetes cluster.

Save this role as interns.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: interns spec: allow: logins: [ 'readonly' ] kubernetes_groups: [ "view" ] node_labels: 'env': [ 'staging' , 'test' ] kubernetes_labels: 'env': 'dev' kubernetes_resources: - kind: * namespace: "*" name: "*" verbs: [ "*" ] app_labels: 'type': [ 'monitoring' ] deny: node_labels: 'env': 'prod' kubernetes_labels: 'env': 'prod' kubernetes_resources: - kind: "namespace" name: "prod" db_labels: 'env': 'prod' app_labels: 'env': 'prod'

Create a role using the tctl create -f command:

tctl create -f /tmp/interns.yaml tctl get roles --format text